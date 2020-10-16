First National Bank of Omaha to build in Lincoln

First National Bank of Omaha has announced plans to build a new location in the Canopy Lofts building in Lincoln’s West Haymarket District.
The first-floor retail branch and banking offices, slated to open early next year, also will offer a remote drive-thru teller. The bank will occupy about 7,000 square feet of the Canopy Lofts.
First National operates 96 retail branch locations across its seven-state service area.
