 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First National Bank of Omaha to build in Lincoln
0 comments

First National Bank of Omaha to build in Lincoln

First National Bank of Omaha has announced plans to build a new location in the Canopy Lofts building in Lincoln’s West Haymarket District.

The first-floor retail branch and banking offices, slated to open early next year, also will offer a remote drive-thru teller. The bank will occupy about 7,000 square feet of the Canopy Lofts.

First National operates 96 retail branch locations across its seven-state service area.

Photos: Omaha office real estate on the rise

1 of 10

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert