First National of Nebraska to acquire Northland Securities

First National of Nebraska announced Thursday it will acquire capital markets firm Northland Capital Holdings.

First National’s acquisition, which is pending regulatory approval and the completion of various closing conditions, will include Northland’s subsidiary Northland Securities.

Based in Minneapolis, Northland Securities has offices in seven states and employs about 170 people, according to a First National press release.

Northland Securities is an underwriter of tax-exempt bonds in the Midwest. The release said it has been recognized for its equity markets research and specialization in finance and capital market access for corporate, government and nonprofit clients.

Once the acquisition is completed, Northland Securities will operate as a subsidiary of First National, which has nearly $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees at more than 100 locations, including affiliates, in eight states. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the first quarter of this year.

