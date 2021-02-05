Fiserv will keep a major employment presence in Nebraska

In the 1980s, elected leaders were spurred to offer tax incentives by the threat of Omaha losing corporate headliner ConAgra Foods. Then in 2016, the company did move its headquarters out of Omaha despite efforts to convince it to stay.

With that history as the backdrop, the Nebraska Legislature passed a tax incentive last year called the Key Employer and Jobs Retention Act.

It offers a maximum $40 million in retention incentives — up to $4 million a year over 10 years — to a company that employs at least 1,000 people in the state, has had an ownership change within the last two years and is “at risk” of moving more than 1,000 jobs out of state. Fiserv fits those requirements.

Any Retention Act applications are due May 31.

In exchange for the incentives, a company must commit to retain at least 90% of its workforce for the application year, plus nine more years.

Ann Cave, Fiserv vice president of external communications, said the company has committed to retain at least 90% of its 2020 employment as outlined by the Retention Act.