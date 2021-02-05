Fiserv will keep a major employment presence in Nebraska

With a new state tax incentive in hand, Nebraska secured a commitment Friday to keep the former First Data in Omaha and Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha business leaders applauded the announcement from Fiserv that it would maintain an employment presence in the state after the financial payment company’s $22 billion acquisition of First Data.
“We see Nebraska as a strategic location for us” going forward, Fiserv President and CEO Frank Bisignano said at a Friday press conference with Ricketts.
While compliments and plaudits abounded in the press conference and other public statements, officials made no mention of the potential Nebraska tax incentives that Fiserv could receive. The company said late Friday it has applied for incentives.
Fiserv was wrapped up in the discussions last year when state lawmakers established new economic development incentives for Nebraska. In 2019, the Milwaukee-based Fiserv acquired First Data, a company that started in Omaha and grew its presence here.
In the 1980s, elected leaders were spurred to offer tax incentives by the threat of Omaha losing corporate headliner ConAgra Foods. Then in 2016, the company did move its headquarters out of Omaha despite efforts to convince it to stay.
With that history as the backdrop, the Nebraska Legislature passed a tax incentive last year called the Key Employer and Jobs Retention Act.
It offers a maximum $40 million in retention incentives — up to $4 million a year over 10 years — to a company that employs at least 1,000 people in the state, has had an ownership change within the last two years and is “at risk” of moving more than 1,000 jobs out of state. Fiserv fits those requirements.
Any Retention Act applications are due May 31.
In exchange for the incentives, a company must commit to retain at least 90% of its workforce for the application year, plus nine more years.
Ann Cave, Fiserv vice president of external communications, said the company has committed to retain at least 90% of its 2020 employment as outlined by the Retention Act.
Although officials applauded Fiserv’s announcement, a Nebraska policy organization raised concerns about the potential incentives.
“We have a long history of very lucrative incentives,” said Renee Fry, executive director of the Open Sky Policy Institute, a Nebraska think tank critical of the state’s new incentive package. “But this is even generous for Nebraska.”
Fry said one of Open Sky’s concerns is: Why wouldn’t other companies threaten to leave to receive a retention credit?
Fry said she expects that other companies will seek a similar incentive in the future, even if the statutory time limit passes on the current offering.
In this case, Nebraska kept Fiserv and its 5,400 local employees, with campuses in Omaha and Lincoln, in its corporate lineup and economy.
First Data was founded in Omaha in 1971 as First Data Resources and grew to become one of the nation’s largest credit card processing and billing centers.
Fiserv, like First Data, is in the “fintech” business, blending financial services with new technology. The $15.8 billion company performs numerous services for banks, credit unions, retailers and other organizations.
With a reported 4,000 employees in Omaha, Fiserv is the city’s fifth-largest employer, according to the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber said Fiserv’s presence reiterates Omaha’s strength as a financial services hub.
David Brown, the chamber’s president and CEO, said in a statement that Fiserv’s decision stems from an “uncompromising commitment to collaboration and a remarkable history of Fiserv’s presence in Omaha.”
Said Brown, “We congratulate everyone involved in reaching the decision that was announced (Friday).”
Ricketts said he’s grateful for Fiserv’s investment in Nebraska. The governor called Fiserv an innovative company and an employer of choice in the state.
“At a time of tech firm mobility, the company’s ongoing investment in Nebraska is validation of the business-friendly climate we’ve created,” he said in a statement.
He added: “We look forward to their continued investment and growth here in the Silicon Prairie.”
The Governor’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Revenue declined to comment about retention incentives for the company.
Bisignano said Nebraska has been a great place for the company’s employees. He said Fiserv will continue to invest in its employees and their communities.
“I think it is a fabulous climate for businesses to operate,” he said. “The leadership has always been warm to us growing in Nebraska.”
World-Herald Staff Writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.
