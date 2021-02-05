Fiserv will keep major employment operations in Nebraska

With that history as the backdrop, the Nebraska Legislature passed a tax incentive package last year called the Key Employer and Jobs Retention Act.

It offers a potential $40 million in retention incentives — up to $4 million a year over 10 years — to companies that employ at least 1,000 people in the state, have had an ownership change within the last two years and are “at risk” of moving more than 1,000 jobs out of state. Fiserv fits those requirements.

All Retention Act applications are due May 31.

In exchange for the incentives, a company must commit to retain at least 90% of its workforce for the application year, plus nine more years.

Ann Cave, Fiserv vice president of external communications, said the company has committed to retain at least 90% of its 2020 employment as outlined by the Retention Act.

She didn't specifically address the question of incentives.

But it's clear that Nebraska had a reserve of incentives to tap in Fiserv's case.