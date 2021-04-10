 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five Points Bank to open new Elkhorn area branch
0 comments

Five Points Bank to open new Elkhorn area branch

FivePoints

Five Points Bank is opening a branch in the Elkhorn The 11,000-square-foot facility is to be constructed by Gosch & Sons, Inc. The architect for the project is Stanley J. How Architects.

Ten of Omaha’s major happenings of the last 20 years and what lessons they might offer for Omaha’s future.

Five Points Bank broke ground on April 9 on its new 11,000-square-foot Elkhorn area branch.

The group's 14th branch in Nebraska and third in the Omaha metro area will rise at 1303 N. 205th St.

Two stories high, it will serve as a traditional bank branch on the main level with the upper level home to the bank's mortgage team. Several of the bank's compliance and operations teams also will be based there.

"Five Points Bank is tremendously excited to expand our bank's footprint into the Elkhorn market — especially during this historic 50th anniversary year," said chairman and CEO Tom Kelley.

The facility is designed by Stanley J. How Architects and constructed by Gosch & Sons Inc.

Five Points, founded in 1971, grew out of Grand Island. It says its parent holding company, Hometown Banc Corp., is the fifth largest bank holding company in the state of Nebraska.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert