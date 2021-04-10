Five Points Bank to open new Elkhorn area branch

Five Points Bank broke ground on April 9 on its new 11,000-square-foot Elkhorn area branch.

The group's 14th branch in Nebraska and third in the Omaha metro area will rise at 1303 N. 205th St.

Two stories high, it will serve as a traditional bank branch on the main level with the upper level home to the bank's mortgage team. Several of the bank's compliance and operations teams also will be based there.

"Five Points Bank is tremendously excited to expand our bank's footprint into the Elkhorn market — especially during this historic 50th anniversary year," said chairman and CEO Tom Kelley.

The facility is designed by Stanley J. How Architects and constructed by Gosch & Sons Inc.

Five Points, founded in 1971, grew out of Grand Island. It says its parent holding company, Hometown Banc Corp., is the fifth largest bank holding company in the state of Nebraska.

