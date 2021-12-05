 Skip to main content
Five-story apartment building will rise in midtown Omaha
A five-story apartment building project that was earlier rejected for an area northwest of 30th Avenue and Mason Street now has a green light from City of Omaha planners.

The building will contain 82 rental units above a ground-floor parking structure.

City planners said earlier that the project was incompatible with the surrounding midtown Omaha neighborhood and recommended in August that the Omaha Planning Board deny the proposal. Uptown Properties LLC has since revised the plan. 

The plan now calls for 80 parking stalls, 50 in the building and the rest around it. The applicant has also coordinated with the Omaha Public Power District on the location of electrical service lines on the property.

The Planning Board has recommended approval.

