Flywheel founders help launch new startup in Omaha

“We’ve learned over the years that one of the most important — if not the most important — factor in a team's engagement, alignment, and productivity is understanding and having access to company strategy, updates, and more,” Davidson said. “Increasingly, all of those vitally important bits get drowned out in a sea of chats and emails.”

Company founders say their latest venture continues their support of the Midwest as a hub for great technology and startup opportunities.

They said sources of the $3.5 million in seed money are mostly local and regional, including Ludlow Ventures, M25, and Linseed Capital.

The funds are to be used to build the Workshop team, with the current focus on recruiting software engineers. Davidson foresees the company hiring a dozen employees this year and settling into a home in Millwork Commons, which he views as a neighborhood for creatives and techies.

Homann, Workshop's chief customer officer, said response so far has been positive. "It’s clear from feedback from our early customers that we’re solving some of their biggest pain points.”

