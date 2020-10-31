For-sale housing project hopes to strengthen north Omaha pocket

Twenty new for-sale houses are to rise in north Omaha as Habitat for Humanity continues its effort to strengthen inner city neighborhoods.

The homes, to be one and a half stories with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, are within the boundaries of Sahler, Pratt, North 24th and North 27th Streets.

All the parcels currently are vacant, according to city planning records. Three of the sites were occupied by deteriorating homes until recently.

Previous Habitat projects included 70 newly constructed homes in the Kountze Park area, 90 in the King Science area, 25 around Laird Street and 40 near Adams Park.

The nonprofit is asking Omaha city leaders to approve $440,000 in tax-increment financing for the $4.3 million housing project.

Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.