For-sale town houses now part of plan for Civic Auditorium site

For-sale housing appears headed into the mix that is planned for the old Civic Auditorium site in downtown Omaha.

Developer White Lotus Group is hoping to add 20 to 25 town houses into the layout that previously included roughly 400 rental units (both market-rate and affordable), said Jay Kline, vice president of business development.

Retail, office and potential commercial and civic uses are also envisioned on the 9-acre tract formerly home to the city-owned auditorium near 17th Street and Capitol Avenue.

Kline said the homeownership option emerged after conversations with various stakeholders about downtown housing needs.

The mix of uses was outlined in a new Civic Auditorium Site Redevelopment Plan approved last week by the Omaha Planning Board. The plan sets up the future sale of the tract to Civic Corner, the development team led by White Lotus, said Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Taylor.