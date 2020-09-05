For-sale townhomes and rooftop decks join the mix on midtown's Park Avenue

Adam Beaver worked downtown, but lived in suburbia, and wanted to give the urban lifestyle a whirl.

It’s been a month or so since he and his daughters moved to the new Courtyard on Park Townhomes, and he said they’re not disappointed.

“I love it,” Beaver said, noting he got rid of a long commute from Valley and that his girls are exploring new territory. “The kids and I had a suburban life, and we wanted to move to a more urban area.”

They are among the first residents of the white-bricked town homes on Park Avenue south of Leavenworth Street priced at $315,000 and above.

The 12-residence project of Milestone Development stands out on the transforming midtown corridor because it infuses brand new for-sale homes among apartment buildings (many of them recently rehabbed) and aging houses.

So far, a third of the town homes that span about 1,640 square feet are claimed, said leasing agents Debbie and Bob Jensen of NP Dodge Real Estate. Each comes with two bedrooms, their own two-car garage, deck and front patio.

The Beavers have a rooftop terrace and views of the downtown riverfront. On a day last week, dad was helping to move in new patio furniture, as daughters Kyrsten, a college freshman, and Abbigale, a high school sophomore, took their dog for a walk.

Beaver said that prior to the purchase, he considered the area’s past reputation as a rough part of town. But he noted the continued redevelopment and renovated housing going on.