Four-story mixed-use project proposed for Dundee

A proposed four-story retail and residential project in the Dundee neighborhood has received a green light from the Omaha Planning Board.

City records show that the 4907-09 Underwood Ave. site would have new street-level retail use with upper-level apartments.

The design has yet to be finalized but calls for demolition of one housing structure and retention of another.

Co-developer AJ McLeay of Gander Co. Design+Build envisions as part of the retail offerings a restaurant and bar that is a "destination spot" and not a national chain.

He said he sees the project as a "lighter" way of adding retail and density to that area of midtown.

Sara Nelson, a leader of the Dundee-Memorial Park neighborhood association, told Planning Board officials last week that residents appreciate the project's brick facade to match the area, though they are wary about traffic concerns that could arise.

She said the neighborhood wants to remain pedestrian-friendly.

The Planning Board recommended approval of the rezoning request, which has yet to go before the City Council.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.