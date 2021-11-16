Free lunches, golf simulator among perks at LinkedIn's new Omaha building

And while flexibility is important to the LinkedIn culture, “we also know great things happen when people get together in person.”

So, he said, the new facility was designed with a goal of being different and alluring: “What is compelling about coming into the office? How do you make that compelling?”

The five-story complex — marked by signs of LinkedIn’s blue and white “in” logo — joins the Sterling Ridge redevelopment site also acclaimed for the globally unique Tri-Faith spiritual campus. LinkedIn leases the complex from Lockwood Development.

Elsewhere on the former 153-acre golf course are housing, retailers and headquarters of other employers.

Monday was the first time that many remote LinkedIn workers left their home setups for the office. Some had been reporting at least part time to their previous worksite near 90th Street and Western Avenue, but the new digs will draw people like Deanna Hizon to the office more often.