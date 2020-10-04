 Skip to main content
Fremont will gain more housing in the Sunridge Apartments
Fremont will gain more housing in the Sunridge Apartments

The Sunridge Apartments, a four-building project with 39 units, are now under construction in Fremont.

The Suncap GP LLC development will be managed by Perry Reid Properties. It offers market-rate and income-qualified units that feature lofty ceilings, oversized patios or balconies and a community center. A central garden for resident use also is a feature.

