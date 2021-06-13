Godfather's CEO among Omaha chamber's Business Hall of Fame inductees

Six Omaha business and industry leaders are set to be inducted this year into the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony will be held Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The honorees are Ron Gartlan, Rodrigo Lopez, Paul Smith, Jim and Karen Linder, and Robert G. Lueder, who will be inducted posthumously.
Event tickets will go on sale Monday.
Gartlan is the owner, president and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza. He succeeded the late Herman Cain, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012 and Gartlan’s former business partner.
Lopez founded AmeriSphere Companies in 2018 with his wife, Mary, and serves as the organization’s chairman. Before that, Lopez got his start in commercial real estate finance at Woodmen Life and founded AmeriSphere Financial.
Dr. Jim Linder has served as CEO of Nebraska Medicine since 2018. Karen Linder has served as CEO of Tethon 3D, a manufacturing company the couple founded in 2014. The Linders have earned numerous awards for their support of entrepreneurs and investing in dozens of new companies.
Smith is president of Black Dog Management. The firm has been the leading investor in Omaha’s $205 million Capitol District and $300 million Millwork Commons.
Before his death at age 91 in 2013, Lueder led Lueder Construction Company for 33 years until his retirement in 1994.
Having succeeded his father, Roy, as company president in 1961, Lueder grew the namesake construction company into a regional powerhouse.
