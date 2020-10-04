Going once, going twice ... multiple properties on the auction block

The Stoysich sausage building at 2502 S. 130th Ave. is among sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. Investors Realty is coordinating the multiple parcel auction event, which they say is a novel approach intended to help spark some excitement and energy.
JACK NITZ & ASSOCIATES
A building at 10820 Harney St. is among the sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15 at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. Investors Realty is coordinating the multiple-parcel auction event, which they say is a novel approach intended to help spark some excitement and energy.
JACK NITZ & ASSOCIATES
This property at 9103 Fort St. is among sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15 at the Marriott Regency Ballroom.
JACK NITZ & ASSOCIATES
This property at 23rd Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue is to be among seven sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom.
JACK NITZ & ASSOCIATES
This property at 103rd and Military Road is among seven sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom.
JACK NITZ & ASSOCIATES
This property at 149th and Rainwood Road is among sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom.
An Omaha real estate company is planning an Oct. 15 auction event to wake up some “lazy” commercial sites and inject a bit of buyer thrill into the sluggish commercial market.
While auctions are not a new way to sell land and buildings, Investors Realty is taking that more boisterous and public method to a new level.
On the auction block will be not one, but more than a half-dozen separate properties.
Jack Nitz & Associates will be the fast-talking voice behind the mic at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. The show starts at 1:30 p.m.
The multiple-property auction idea emerged as COVID-19 dulled movement in the commercial market. Many businesses have put lease or construction decisions on ice. Some retailers closed shop for good. More employers are considering permanent at-home working options.
Investors Realty’s R.J. Neary said his team decided to shake things up and take a nontraditional route to sell assorted real estate pieces. While “lazy” in the sense that they’ve not gained traction to sell, Neary said the properties could be prizes under the right circumstances.
“Will this bring some energy to the process and these particular parcels? I think so,” Neary said.
The properties range from the Stoysich House of Sausage 3,000-square-foot building in west Omaha to a 62-acre tract of land in Sarpy County.
In the case of two parcels, one in Bellevue and the other in northwest Omaha, the owner bought them a decade ago for bank branches that never materialized.
A 12-acre site in Bennington was once a developer’s desired spot for a townhouse project, but that plan changed.
Neary said the pandemic has prompted people to reassess many things, and property holdings are no exception. He said most of the sites to be auctioned were slated for commercial development, but the better use today might be residential.
He said this is the first multiple-property auction coordinated by Investors Realty brokers, and it might become an annual event. The auction also will be available online through Proxibid.
Data from the Greater Omaha Chamber reveals a rise in the number of single-family housing permits for the Omaha area, but the showing is not so good for the nonresidential and commercial construction side.
Infogroup’s move to drastically downsize physical space and switch heavily to at-home working offers a peek at a growing and changing mindset that could forever alter Omaha area worker routines and office space demands.
The Urban Outfitters store that was quite the catch 13 years ago for an emerging north downtown Omaha commercial area is moving to suburbia.
1 of 7
The Stoysich sausage building at 2502 S. 130th Ave. is among sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. Investors Realty is coordinating the multiple parcel auction event, which they say is a novel approach intended to help spark some excitement and energy.
A building at 10820 Harney St. is among the sites to be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15 at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. Investors Realty is coordinating the multiple-parcel auction event, which they say is a novel approach intended to help spark some excitement and energy.