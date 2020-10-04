 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Going once, going twice ... multiple properties on the auction block
0 comments

Going once, going twice ... multiple properties on the auction block

An Omaha real estate company is planning an Oct. 15 auction event to wake up some “lazy” commercial sites and inject a bit of buyer thrill into the sluggish commercial market.

While auctions are not a new way to sell land and buildings, Investors Realty is taking that more boisterous and public method to a new level.

On the auction block will be not one, but more than a half-dozen separate properties.

Jack Nitz & Associates will be the fast-talking voice behind the mic at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. The show starts at 1:30 p.m.

Fort Crook & Fairview

This property at Fort Crook and Fairview Road is among sites to be be auctioned off during an event Oct. 15th at the Marriott Regency Ballroom.

The multiple-property auction idea emerged as COVID-19 dulled movement in the commercial market. Many businesses have put lease or construction decisions on ice. Some retailers closed shop for good. More employers are considering permanent at-home working options.

Investors Realty’s R.J. Neary said his team decided to shake things up and take a nontraditional route to sell assorted real estate pieces. While “lazy” in the sense that they’ve not gained traction to sell, Neary said the properties could be prizes under the right circumstances.

“Will this bring some energy to the process and these particular parcels? I think so,” Neary said.

The properties range from the Stoysich House of Sausage 3,000-square-foot building in west Omaha to a 62-acre tract of land in Sarpy County.

In the case of two parcels, one in Bellevue and the other in northwest Omaha, the owner bought them a decade ago for bank branches that never materialized.

A 12-acre site in Bennington was once a developer’s desired spot for a townhouse project, but that plan changed.

Neary said the pandemic has prompted people to reassess many things, and property holdings are no exception. He said most of the sites to be auctioned were slated for commercial development, but the better use today might be residential.

He said this is the first multiple-property auction coordinated by Investors Realty brokers, and it might become an annual event. The auction also will be available online through Proxibid.

11 key developments around the Omaha metro area

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert