Going once, going twice ... multiple properties on the auction block

An Omaha real estate company is planning an Oct. 15 auction event to wake up some “lazy” commercial sites and inject a bit of buyer thrill into the sluggish commercial market.

While auctions are not a new way to sell land and buildings, Investors Realty is taking that more boisterous and public method to a new level.

On the auction block will be not one, but more than a half-dozen separate properties.

Jack Nitz & Associates will be the fast-talking voice behind the mic at the Marriott Regency Ballroom. The show starts at 1:30 p.m.

The multiple-property auction idea emerged as COVID-19 dulled movement in the commercial market. Many businesses have put lease or construction decisions on ice. Some retailers closed shop for good. More employers are considering permanent at-home working options.

Investors Realty’s R.J. Neary said his team decided to shake things up and take a nontraditional route to sell assorted real estate pieces. While “lazy” in the sense that they’ve not gained traction to sell, Neary said the properties could be prizes under the right circumstances.