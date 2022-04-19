 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodwill announces expansion into South Omaha

Goodwill is expanding into South Omaha with a retail store and donation center as well as a job-training facility.

A former Hy-Vee grocery store near 36th and L Streets will become home to all three facilities. 

Goodwill is expanding into South Omaha with a retail store, donation center and training facility near 36th and L Streets. 

The store and donation center are slated to open in October. The job-training facility will open in January.

The location also will house community meeting and training space, an administrative office and office space available for lease to the community and Goodwill partners.

The South Omaha retail store — at 11,000 square feet — will be about the same size as Goodwill locations in Gretna and Fremont. The training center will be about 20,000 square feet, similar to the organization's headquarters in Benson Park Plaza.

Renovations to the existing building are expected to cost about $1.2 million, officials said.

Officials said in a press release that relocation of the job- training center will bring those services to a part of the Omaha metro area where Goodwill doesn't have a strong presence. 

The expansion is expected to bring 25 to 30 new retail jobs and 25 programming and administrative jobs to South Omaha, Tobi Mathouser, president and CEO of Goodwill Omaha, said in a statement.

Goodwill leadership teams have talked about moving into South Omaha for several years, but it never worked out, Mathouser said. As a South Omaha native, she prioritized expanding to the area. So far, she said, the community has been receptive and welcoming to the organization's plans. 

“This location may look a little different than anything we’ve done before,” Mathouser said, “but, at the end of the day, everything we do is with the intention to strengthen the community through education, training and work, so we need the ability to adapt to the communities we serve.”

