Got $1.5 million? Eye-popping and pricey, luxury home sales are on the rise

It’s a fantastical haven needing a homebuyer with a certain flair — and the wherewithal to spend $1.5 million.
Within the 3,193-square-foot Old Market penthouse, a theater marquee announcing a Beatles tour rises beyond a long, curvy bar with a martini-shaped sink.
Windows stretch from floor to ceiling, shining sunlight on famous faces turned into art. Couches resemble classic cars. Assorted guitars cling to walls. More collectibles are showcased in industrial-styled cabinetry created by the owner.
Lisa Zimmerman of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate doesn’t expect the three-bedroom, five-bath property to sell in the same snappy turnaround time as many other residences have during the last year. She says this place is a unicorn of sorts.
There’s also that hefty (by Omaha standards) asking price, which includes two underground parking spots. Homeowner association fees are separate.
Yet owner Curt Brannon of Omaha’s Sympateco Inc. can be heartened by the recent jump in demand for top-end luxury homes in the metro area.
He could benefit from what housing experts say is a pandemic-related trend: Many are choosing to move up or away, often into more private places that offer space for home offices and entertainment. People have spent more time at home in the past year, and industry watchers expect that lifestyle to linger some even after the coronavirus vaccine has been widely distributed.
The Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service offers a peek into the area’s high-end housing market, as well as more affordable categories.
Last year, sales data processed through the local MLS showed that about 200 Omaha-area homes sold for $750,000 or higher — almost twice the 109 of two years earlier and nearly triple the 2015 count.
To be sure, those upper-end sales represent but a slice of the overall local housing market, about 1% of sales in the eight-county area.
But some agents say the MLS tally doesn’t even capture every high-dollar transaction. Interviews with developers and homebuilders show more upper-end homes on the horizon.
A look at Omaha-area sales in all price points, both new and used houses, shows 2020 finishing stronger overall — with a 9% jump in sales — than the year before, according to data from the Omaha Area Board of Realtors.
Indeed, the number of Omaha-area sales reached higher than any year in at least the dozen years for which the realtors group provided data.
Properties in lower, first-time-homeowner price ranges continue to see the fiercest competition and bidding wars, agents say.
Home appreciation for the region went up steadily, on average, over the last five years, according to the MLS activity. The median sale price jumped by 8% from 2019 through 2020.
So far this year in the Omaha area, the average sale price for a newly constructed house was $392,000, up 14% over the same time frame last year. For existing homes, the average sale price was $248,000, up 15% over the same period last year.
Omaha’s Lockwood Development is so confident that demand for high-end homes will continue that it cleared a seven-acre tract of older residences near Westside High School for a new luxury neighborhood, where newly constructed homes are expected to top $850,000.
Kelly Kontz, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, is marketing the 18-house Loveland Estates near 87th and Pacific Streets. The builder is Bloomfield Custom Homes.
An initial thought to build villa and townhome-style housing on the infill site was discarded, Kontz said, and replaced by the single-house-concept neighborhood after the team’s research showed demand, in large part from people who live or have lived in the area.
People in District 66 “love love love” the lifestyle, she said. “They’re used to going to the places they shop for groceries. They like to stay within their pocket of convenience.”
Omaha-based Noddle Cos., known more for commercial development such as Aksarben Village and the Builder’s District, is planning to deliver some row houses and condos that would sell in luxury price ranges.
Jay Noddle said his team’s research shows demand from empty-nesters who have nest eggs and want to transition into a home more suitable for retirement. He also sees interest from out-of-towners looking for a less crowded city.
“In this last year, we’ve sort of re-examined our priorities and what’s important,” Noddle said. “People are looking at life in big cities and saying ... they want a little more elbow room.”
Reinforcing that sentiment is a recent analysis by national real estate brokerage Redfin.com, which says 31% of its users looked to move in January to a different metro area. That’s up from 26% during the same time period last year, and the highest share since Redfin started tracking migration in 2017.
Redfin said the increase is driven by buyers leaving more expensive coastal cities. It notes that remote working has prompted people to choose homes and areas based on factors like affordability, size and proximity to family instead of commute times.
The analysis was based on a sample of more than 2 million Redfin.com users who in January searched for homes across 87 metro areas.
Bill Swanson, president of the local Realtors board, said he’s never seen the local luxury market as active.
“With movie theaters and pools closed, we saw a lot of homes with pools and home theaters getting multiple offers as well, even over the million-dollar mark,” he said.
Brannon’s fifth-floor condo in the 1101 Jackson Lofts building has caught the eye of many in and outside Omaha.
The property has clocked more than 60,000 views on Zillow, and was featured on a few wide-reaching platforms including “Weird Homes Tour,” an Austin-based website showcasing non-cookie cutter design and architecture. Creators of that website’s show say they choose tour subjects that “embrace the wonderfulness of weird.”
Carved out of an 1890 warehouse, Brannon’s downtown loft was used primarily for Sympateco-related meetings and entertainment. The self-made businessman’s manufacturing company is based at the former Pamida warehouse in southwest Omaha (also definitely not your run-of-the-mill-styled space) and includes a cabinet design shop, metal fabrication and aluminum door production and an entrepreneur co-working area.
Brannon said the condo loft essentially was a blank canvas when he bought it in 2013. He’s spent countless hours designing and building, and only recently put on the finishing touches.
One fan likened it to a Hard Rock Cafe. Brannon said another told him he felt like he was in a piece of art. Furnishings include a Fender guitar pick-inspired table, refrigerators that resemble amplifiers and a ping-pong table.
Zimmerman, who is marketing the loft with colleague Brian Littler, said she’s got no doubt the property will sell, and currently is dealing with a few serious lookers considering a purchase.
Said Zimmerman: “It will sell. It’s just going to take a unique buyer.”
Letting go of the condo gives Brannon no angst, he said. He’s happy with the creation, and said he’d like to see it live on with an appreciative buyer.
Meanwhile, he’s also sold his Elkhorn house, moved into a two bedroom-apartment and wants to “take a small break” to recalibrate.
He has another project looming: Brannon is planning to build a multi-story residential and condo structure on land he bought along the 10th Street corridor in Little Italy. He currently is pushing his architectural team to take more risk in the design.
“Nobody ever looks at the ordinary,” he said.
Cool houses in the Omaha metro area
“Originally, we were just going to do the kitchen and master bedroom,” the homeowner says. “Then it all snowballed, as most home projects do. But I’m really happy with the results.”
The Hootons wanted a ranch, a deck, room for the piano, a home office, a dressing room, a band room and a walk-out basement. They got it all.
If their mountain retreat RV isn’t your thing, you could also check out their Flip Flop Inn, another RV transformed for when the Richlings visit family in Florida.
More than 40 gardens, museums, greenhouses, wineries, gift shops and farmers markets will be part of the tour that stretches along U.S. Highways 75 and 77 from Omaha to Sioux City, Iowa, including one meticulously planted by a retired Omaha principal.
Barbara Green was amazed when she first walked through the residence in Dundee. Built in 1911, it was a boarding house before becoming the rectory for St. Margaret Mary. It reverted to a family home when the parish moved west.
Sarah Stewart finally tackled the project armed with paint, painter's tape and $1,000.
Sandy Koepke can stand at her kitchen island and see glorious garden beds outside wherever she turns. A bedroom filled with windows gives her never-ending views of the changing seasons.
What had once been a tiny home is expanded and then the owners' art collection brings it to life.
Couple thought they had found and renovated their dream home − again − but then couldn't resist the idea of turning a church into a home.
Gift of the Nile: Egyptian-themed decor blends with modern art, 1880s brick in a downtown penthouse redo
Purple walls, bright rugs and Egyptian furnishings and accessories fill the 3,000-foot home Mary Jochim shares with teacup poodle Mini Me.
In the world of home design, there’s no dirtier word than passé. It’s a term that signifies something is past its prime and destined for the dustbin of décor history (or at least for a few years until it probably comes back in vogue).
Lots of color and lots of outdoors coming in definitely were musts, owner says
cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224