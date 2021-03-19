Got $1.5 million? Eye-popping and pricey, Omaha luxury home sales are on the rise

He could benefit from what housing experts say is a pandemic-related trend: Many are choosing to move up or away, often into more private places that offer space for home offices and entertainment. People have spent more time at home in the past year, and industry watchers expect that lifestyle to linger some even after the coronavirus vaccine has been widely distributed.

The Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service offers a peek into the area’s high-end housing market, as well as more affordable categories.

Last year, sales data processed through the local MLS showed that about 200 Omaha-area homes sold for $750,000 or higher — almost twice the 109 of two years earlier and nearly triple the 2015 count.

To be sure, those upper-end sales represent but a slice of the overall local housing market, about 1% of sales in the eight-county area.

But some agents say the MLS tally doesn’t even capture every high-dollar transaction. Interviews with developers and homebuilders show more upper-end homes on the horizon.

A look at Omaha-area sales in all price points, both new and used houses, shows 2020 finishing stronger overall — with a 9% jump in sales — than the year before, according to data from the Omaha Area Board of Realtors.