Greek Orthodox church wants to build 32,000-square-foot facility in west Omaha

All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church is seeking city permission to build a religious campus at 405 S. 193rd St.

The 32,000-square-foot facility with 234 parking stalls would be constructed in phases. During that process, the congregation proposes using seven connected trailers to provide a 5,040-square-foot interim space for worship, classrooms and gathering spaces.

That temporary home would be demolished, the applicant said, after the permanent facility is done.

The congregation has been pursuing land to build a church and community center in the growing area of west Omaha since 2006.

"That journey has taken us to this property," the church told city officials in a statement.

Omaha Planning Board members recommended approval of the permit to allow the church and a 55-foot-tall steeple to be located on the property. The request now goes to the Omaha City Council.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.