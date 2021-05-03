Greg Abel tapped as Buffett's successor at Berkshire Hathaway

Even after Abel assumes the CEO role, Shanahan said, it's likely Abel will remain responsible for operations and capital management and others within Berkshire will take the lead on investments.

Shanahan said he thinks the choice is a good one.

“We have a great deal of comfort with the future leadership of the company,” he said.

Overall, the stock market seemed to react positively to Buffett’s disclosure. Berkshire A shares were trading at midmorning Monday at $421,000, up more than 2 percent from Friday's closing price of $412,500.

The fact that there was no wild swing either way likely reflects the longtime belief that either Abel or Jain would succeed Buffett. And Buffett also obviously gave no indication he was ready to step down.

Buffett has long praised Abel, a Canadian native who rose through the ranks of Berkshire’s energy division.

He grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, where he acquired a lifelong love of hockey. As an adult, he played in amateur hockey leagues as he moved into his career in accounting and business management.