Group takes aim at surging home costs in Omaha area

The median sale price of a newly built house in the Omaha area rang in at about $374,000 this year — up almost 9% over last year and 61% higher than a decade ago.
A newly formed nonprofit coalition aimed at reducing starter home costs and growing the number of area houses sees that trajectory as scary, and it wants officials to pay attention and take action.
Welcome Home — a coalition that includes individuals, businesses and real estate professionals — says its main mission is to educate and nudge local policymakers into changing or creating regulations to accelerate housing development and make new homes accessible to more families.
“Without homeownership, we start to lose roots and the fabric of our community,” said spokesman Jason Thiellen, who is also chief executive of Omaha-based E&A Consulting Group. “If we are serious as a community, we need to figure out ways to get more houses on that starter level.”
Thiellen notes that the price of construction has been rising swiftly along with costs of materials, labor and land. He said that the new home market was buoyed in recent years by unprecedented low mortgage rates but that expected increases in federal interest rates could put a damper on future activity.
He said the Welcome Home coalition is “laser-focused” on partnering with local officials to review and reduce government zoning and permitting regulations and fees pertaining to home lot development and construction. He cited a report by the National Association of Home Builders, which estimated that, on average, 23.8% of the final price of a new, built-to-sell house is due to regulations imposed by government at all levels: city, state and federal.
That study was based on a survey of developers and builders, as well as other information such as independent construction cost estimates.
Thiellen said the group’s aim is not to get rid of all regulation and oversight, but to look for efficiencies and best practices so developers and builders can cut costs and pass savings to buyers.
He said an area to review, for example, could be requirements related to stormwater retention in new subdivisions. Officials could explore a compromise that captures runoff while not taking away as much valuable land on which housing could be built. He also said that lot size mandates could be reduced to allow for more housing profit on a tract.
Thiellen said the group also sees potential savings and better distribution of housing across the metro area if there was more consistency in how each planning jurisdiction enforced regulations. Savings for developers and builders, he said, could translate into housing within reach of more families.
Welcome Home says the Omaha area is suffering from a “severe” housing shortage, exacerbated by baby boomers wanting to downsize and millennials who are late getting into the market.
Consider this: The Omaha area had fewer than half the number of existing (already used) homes on the market last month than two years ago (631 in 2021, versus about 1,450 in 2019). On the new construction side, 472 homes were on the market last month, compared with 739 two years ago, according to the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service.
Homes have been snapped up relatively fast. Data from the multiple listing service show that so far this year, existing homes have sold in an average of 9 days, compared with 18 days two years ago. New construction houses sold in an average of 36 days, compared with 80 days in 2019.
Home prices have jumped. The median sale price of a newly built house in the Omaha area went from about $232,000 a decade ago to $286,084 five years ago to $374,307 this year, according to the multiple listing service.
Welcome Home points to a study from the National Association of Home Builders that showed that a $1,000 increase in the price of a $250,000 new home in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area would push about 700 households out of the homebuying market. In other words, it said, based on their incomes, those families would have been able to qualify for a mortgage to buy the home before the price increase, but not afterward.
Thiellen said the new coalition doesn’t claim to have all the answers but wants to work with officials to find solutions that open doors to homeownership.
“A lot of people can’t afford to live in their community,” he said.
