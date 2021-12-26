Group takes aim at surging home costs in Omaha area

That study was based on a survey of developers and builders, as well as other information such as independent construction cost estimates.

Thiellen said the group’s aim is not to get rid of all regulation and oversight, but to look for efficiencies and best practices so developers and builders can cut costs and pass savings to buyers.

He said an area to review, for example, could be requirements related to stormwater retention in new subdivisions. Officials could explore a compromise that captures runoff while not taking away as much valuable land on which housing could be built. He also said that lot size mandates could be reduced to allow for more housing profit on a tract.

Thiellen said the group also sees potential savings and better distribution of housing across the metro area if there was more consistency in how each planning jurisdiction enforced regulations. Savings for developers and builders, he said, could translate into housing within reach of more families.

Welcome Home says the Omaha area is suffering from a “severe” housing shortage, exacerbated by baby boomers wanting to downsize and millennials who are late getting into the market.