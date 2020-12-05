Growing medical staffing company builds new $18 million headquarters

A Fremont-based company that for two decades has connected traveling medical professionals to job sites nationwide is building a new $18 million headquarters in the town where it grew up.

RTG Medical broke ground last week on a 54,000-square-foot home near Highway 275 and Highway 30.

The new space more than triples the size of the old, and will give employees a view of a lake. RTG secured rights to an adjacent lot for future expansion in the Gallery 23 East development.

RTG launched in 2001 with two employees in an apartment. Three years later, the business had grown to a dozen employees in a commercial location in Fremont. Today there are nearly 100, and officials expect to grow to beyond 225 full-time employees with benefits within three to five years.

Jeremy Guenthner, chief operating officer, said a majority of those new jobs will earn six-figure incomes.

"In addition to creating Nebraska jobs, we plan to connect thousands of healthcare professionals to crucial job openings in all 50 states and assist in the healthcare shortage crisis," said Guenthner, noting demand driven by COVID-19.

Lead developer for the construction project is White Lotus Group of Omaha. Other partners include CRESA, DLR Group, Olsson and Ronco Construction.