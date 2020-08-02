Heartwood Preserve to add 'The Row' — a town center of assorted uses

A 40-acre, $500 million town center — dubbed “The Row” — is to start sprouting on the sprawling Heartwood Preserve site in west Omaha next year.

Designed to be the most bustling, pedestrian-magnet piece of the former farm and prairie land now known as Heartwood Preserve, the town center is to be constructed in four phases and densely filled with offices, apartments, stores, diners, hotel rooms and more.

It will center on a main east-west boulevard named Heartwood Row, whose median is to be dotted with pop-up retailers and spots to grab a bite of food or a cocktail. Visitors to the area will be able to shop and dine in intimate back alley spaces or congregate in more visible areas facing water fountains, a big screen TV or other entertainment.

Jason Lanoha, whose Lanoha Real Estate Co. is developing the town center southwest of 144th Street and West Dodge Road, said the aim is to create a mixed-use hub unlike any other in the Midwest.

“You can come through The Row and have 10 different cool and unique experiences,” he said. “We’re setting this up to be the place for our lifetimes.”

Lanoha anticipates construction on the first 8-acre phase to begin next year, though tenants have yet to be secured. He said that his team is talking to interested parties, and that he’s not deterred or worried about COVID-19 clogging leasing activity.

Said Lanoha: “In real estate development, we’re playing the long game here.”

Bennett Ginsberg of CBRE Omaha is part of the team charged with leasing up Heartwood. He said that while the pandemic impact is top of mind, he believes “timing is really good” to seek corporate and smaller business tenants for The Row, whose first structures should be move-in ready in 2023.