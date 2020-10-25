 Skip to main content
Heated igloo anyone? They're coming soon to downtown
Heated igloo anyone? They're coming soon to downtown

See-through and heated igloos will be coming to the Capitol District plaza for entertainment this winter. They can be rented, and guests will be able to order food and drinks.

In lieu of an ice skating rink this winter season, the Capitol District will be offering heated igloos for entertainment on its outdoor plaza.

The igloos — transparent, to enjoy the outdoor scenery — can fit a party of six and will rent for a fee of $100 for 2.5 hours, said the district's Amanda Frank. They'll come in early November and stay through Valentine's Day at the entertainment-focused campus near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue that features restaurants, bars and services.

Guests can order from area restaurants or bars and play board games.

Hours of availability are weekends from 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and can be reserved during the week, Frank said.

Frank said the igloos were viewed as a fun yet safer alternative than the ice rink, given COVID-19 concerns.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

