Hedge fund Alden announces bid to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of World-Herald

New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital is making a bid to purchase Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Omaha World-Herald and most other daily newspapers in Nebraska.

According to a press release from Alden, it sent a letter to Lee’s board of directors offering $24 a share for Lee stock, which it said was a premium of 30% on Lee’s Friday closing price of $18.49. The offer amounts to about $141 million.

Lee, based in Davenport, Iowa, did not immediately respond publicly to the bid.

Lee in January of 2020 purchased The World-Herald from Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett made the decision to sell his hometown newspaper and Berkshire’s other newspaper holdings, plus Buffett's separately held Buffalo News.

According to the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit institute that studies journalism, Alden has developed a reputation for acquiring newspapers and then cutting staff in newsrooms and other departments and selling real estate. It earlier this year acquired Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune and other publications, and announced cuts as soon as the deal closed.

The newspapers Alden owns also include the Denver Post, San Jose Mercury News, New York Daily News, Orange County Register, Boston Herald and Baltimore Sun.