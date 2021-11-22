Hedge fund Alden announces bid to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of World-Herald

New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital is making a bid to purchase Lee Enterprises, the owner of the Omaha World-Herald and most other daily newspapers in Nebraska.
According to a press release from Alden, it sent a letter to Lee’s board of directors offering $24 a share for Lee stock, which it said was a premium of 30% on Lee’s Friday closing price of $18.49. The offer amounts to about $141 million.
Lee, based in Davenport, Iowa, did not immediately respond publicly to the bid.
Lee in January of 2020 purchased The World-Herald from Berkshire Hathaway after Warren Buffett made the decision to sell his hometown newspaper and Berkshire’s other newspaper holdings, plus Buffett's separately held Buffalo News.
According to the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit institute that studies journalism, Alden has developed a reputation for acquiring newspapers and then cutting staff in newsrooms and other departments and selling real estate. It earlier this year acquired Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune and other publications, and announced cuts as soon as the deal closed.
The newspapers Alden owns also include the Denver Post, San Jose Mercury News, New York Daily News, Orange County Register, Boston Herald and Baltimore Sun.
In addition to The World-Herald, Lee’s other largest newspaper holdings include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Arizona Daily Star, Buffalo News, Richmond Times-Dispatch and Lincoln Journal Star.
Alden said in its release that it thinks with print advertising declining nationally, scale is critical for newspapers to ensure necessary staffing to provide content.
It suggested back office functions in the industry “remain bloated.” It also said it wanted to move quickly on the offer, within four weeks.
“We believe that as a private company and part of our successful nationwide platforms, Lee would be in a stronger position to maximize its resources and realize strategic value that enhances its operations and supports its employees in their important work serving local communities,” Alden said in its release. “Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”
On news of the offer, Lee stock was trading at just under $23 at midday Monday, up more than 20%.
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes