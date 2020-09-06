Here are the Best Places to Work in Omaha, rated by the people who work there

You can’t beat an employer who fosters an engaged work environment and a culture dedicated to individual and organizational success. Everybody wins.

If you need proof, check out the Top 10 companies in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Omaha survey. Eight are repeats from last year’s Top 10.

In the category of 200-plus employees, Buildertrend — which specializes in construction management software — claimed the top spot for a second straight year. Olsson, Thrasher Inc., Verizon Media and Signature Performance continued their winning formulas, too, although with a shuffle in rank.

Among companies with 25 to 200 employees, Object Partners, Vetter Health Services Inc. and Verdant remained in lockstep with their 2019 rankings. New to the Top 5 were Lockton Companies and Supportworks.

Repeat winners are common, said partner Kelli Lieurance of Baird Holm LLP, founder of the Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative. That’s because employers are using the survey results to set and measure engagement goals tied to their business plans.

The initiative even includes a Sustained Excellence Award to recognize companies that have ranked as one of the top three winners in their size category for multiple years.

“These repeat winners receive special attention at our annual celebration, and then are not eligible to win for the next three years, giving other companies a chance to step into the winner’s circle,” Lieurance said.

Newcomers are critical to the mix. “The more businesses who make the list, the stronger the Omaha community becomes,” Lieurance said.