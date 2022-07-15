'His heart still beats Acieta': Council Bluffs robotics executive honored for service, vision

When John Burg started Acieta in 1983, the robotics field was in its infancy.

Burg formed the company, initially was known as Automated Concepts Inc., along with his wife, Debra, and his parents. Together, the Burgs owned 50% of the company before acquiring the other half from John Burg's former employer.

From that experience, Burg learned that to successfully produce robots, you first need to have systems within which the robots can integrate so they can work with other devices. That includes vision systems on robots. Those systems involve cameras on the robot that can communicate with the robot control to guide the robot’s motion.

Further technological advances, including the evolution of the internet, has made for more advanced robots. Today, Acieta partners with thousands of clients in the manufacturing sector and employs about 115 people between its production plant in Council Bluffs and its corporate headquarters in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Acieta took on its current name in 2014, nearly 10 years after Automated Concepts Inc. merged with Ellison Technologies Automation. The Acieta name is a combination of acronyms between the two previous companies.

Burg, who was honored Thursday with a tribute ceremony and party at the Council Bluffs facility, established himself as a pioneer in the robotics industry. Robby Komljenovic, Acieta's chairman and CEO, said Burg helped make robotics accessible to smaller and medium-sized manufacturers and thus improve production.

Previously, Komljenovic said, the use of robots generally was limited to large-scale automobile manufacturers.

“That was very, very gutsy,” Komljenovic said of Burg’s idea.

Burg’s contributions were perhaps best recognized in 2002 when he earned the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award — an award that Komljenovic called the “Nobel Prize of Robotics.”

Today, Acieta’s customer base is made up of companies that produce things out of metal. That includes companies in the farm equipment, construction and appliance industries in addition to the automotive industry.

Acieta also has been on the leading edge in adjusting robotics operations in the areas of logistics and packaging in response to evolving manufacturing and shipping demands.

“Robotics lends itself to being able to adapt to all those various consumer demands that come along in the industry,” Burg said.

Burg expressed confidence that the advances being made in robotics could lead to robots doing most of the physical work in some industries.

“The advancements that we’ve seen in the first 40 years will be maybe tripled in the next 20,” he said.

But whereas some people, including economists, express concern about what automation could mean for workers, Burg said people shouldn’t be leery of that. Both he and Komljenovic said Acieta never has worked with clients who have gotten rid of employees in favor of robots.

Burg said clients actually have bought robots to complement their existing workforce. He added that humans always will have the knowledge and experience that give them an edge in many occupations.

“There’s always going to be something for people to do,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll use their minds more than their brawn, so to speak.”

Even though he retired from management in February, Burg has a consulting agreement with Acieta through March 2023 and always will be a student of manufacturing technology.

“His knowledge and wisdom that we need in this industry is priceless,” Komljenovic said. “His heart still beats Acieta. As long as that’s happening, we’re welcoming his advice.”