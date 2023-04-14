HomeGoods will open its fourth Omaha-area store April 20 — this one at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.

The opening comes after the outdoor mall in Papillion lost a longtime tenant this spring: Best Buy.

The HomeGoods retail chain will now have six stores in Nebraska, including Lincoln and Grand Island.

HomeGoods, as the name indicates, sells home furnishings. Its website says that includes everything from lamps and rugs to art, furniture, bedding, storage, toys, cookware and other kitchen items. It also sells items for the bath and for outdoor living.

"Find an eclectic selection of home fashions from around the world, all at amazing prices," the website says.

The grand opening of the new 21,810-square-foot store is set for April 20, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular hours will be Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company says store hours may shift, and shoppers are encouraged to visit the store's website for up-to-date hours.

The Papillion store expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.

The other metro HomeGoods stores are located at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna, 12955 West Center Road and 13454 West Maple Road, which is a TJ Maxx & HomeGoods store.

HomeGoods operates more than 894 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc.

Best Buy did not renew the lease for its Papillion store, and its last day of business was March 4.

