Hormel opens new production plant in Papillion, to employ 350
Hormel Foods Corp. has opened its new production plant in Sarpy County’s former Shopko distribution center, the company announced this week.

The plant is located in Papillion at 132nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

It will be called Papillion Foods and will make Hormel salami and other dry sausage products.

Hormel Foods bought the 535,000-square-foot former distribution center and planned a $60 million renovation. Hormel said it will hire nearly 350 employees in the plant’s first year.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

