Hotel added to downtown Landmark is named: the Farnam

A new and unusual downtown hotel is set to open next spring as the "Farnam" — a name intended to stoke a spirit of adventure yet classic Omaha.

The namesake of both the 120-room hotel and the street on which it sits, Henry Farnam, was instrumental in construction of the transcontinental railway that connected the east and west.

Omaha’s trajectory forever changed when this area became the railway’s eastern terminus, and the hotel owners saw the Farnam identity as fitting for the vibe they were after.

“It emphasizes and celebrates Omaha’s history, entrepreneurial spirit and creativeness,” said Angie Fisher, a principal in the Avaden investment group along with husband Jason Fisher of Omaha's Cushman & Wakefield/the Lund Co.

The Farnam stands out as the state’s first Marriott Autograph Collection brand as well as the Omaha area’s first hotel to be built into an existing (and still operating) office tower.

In this case, four floors of the 15-story glassy Landmark Center, which opened three decades ago at 1299 Farnam St., are being transformed into the 120 guest rooms that include 32 suites. Avaden bought the Landmark property in early 2018 for about $19 million.