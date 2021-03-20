Housing construction on the rise for both those who own and rent

Brandon Myers, co-owner of Trademark Homes and Ideal Designs Custom Homes, said he’s been in the homebuilding business 17 years and has never been so busy. A large part, he said, has to do with the shortage of existing houses on the market.

It’s to the point where buyers are waiting in line. Myers said his operation will take on only so many builds at once to maintain quality.

“It’s a little stressful having to keep everybody happy,” Myers said. “We would love to take every sale. We just can’t.”

Materials and appliances are taking longer to arrive also. Lumber prices are “just ridiculous” right now, he said.

About a year ago, Myers said, a client would wait about 10 to 12 months from contract signing to move into their custom-built home. He expects new clients could wait up to 18 months now.

Meanwhile, prices have gone up as well, said Gell, also an agent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate. He said the same house that cost a client about $325,000 a year ago now is close to $400,000.

Andy Alloway of Nebraska Realty said COVID-19 exacerbated the existing home inventory problem as some property owners were afraid to put their homes up for sale during the pandemic.