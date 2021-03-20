Housing construction on the rise for both those who own and rent

When Dan Ritter returned to Omaha from Seattle and launched the hunt for his first house, he had an advantage most others don’t.
Both of the 24-year-old’s parents are seasoned real estate agents all too familiar with the fast-moving market and what it takes to nab a dream home in this time of unprecedented competition and low supply.
Despite that edge — his family even disrupted Christmas Eve to check out a newly listed property — the ideal house eluded the young cybersecurity consultant. He got caught up in bidding wars, watched a few rise to five digits over asking price and grew frustrated.
“It definitely surprised me a little,” said Ritter, who took up temporary quarters in his folks’ basement while he searched. “I didn’t expect to come back to Omaha and have to overpay so much for an existing house.”
In the end, Ritter decided to switch gears and build a brand-new house. It’s costing more than what he originally wanted to invest, he said. But he can tailor the place to his needs. He said he knows what he’s getting. He’s relieved.
Similar scenes are playing out across the Omaha metropolitan area, builders and real estate experts say, as an ongoing scarcity of previously lived-in houses are pushing more and more house seekers to build new as interest rates remain low.
Indeed, the number of permits issued last year for new house construction leaped 29% over the year before and was the highest since 2007, according to data the Greater Omaha Chamber assembles from eight metro area counties.
The collective value also went up about 25%.
“It’s going crazy,” John Gell of Sherwood Homes and Lane Building Corp. said of construction fervor. “That’s why my phone rings all day.”
Gell, who helped Ritter with arrangements on his $430,000 new home contract, said he’s busier than he’s been in two decades. “I understand it, there’s nothing (in the existing home supply) to buy.”
Consider this: The inventory of Omaha area for-sale homes that were previously lived in was down 62% in February compared to the same time last year, according to the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service.
So far this year, existing homes stayed on the market an average of only 14 days before selling versus 27 days during the first couple months of last year.
Bill Swanson, president of the Omaha Area Board of Realtors, said buyers and their agents are ratcheting up the creativity and concessions to win a house. They’re waiving inspections. Overbidding is almost a given, he said. In some cases, said Swanson, buyers are even letting sellers remain in the house after closing, until they get their replacement home.
Meanwhile, the number of newly constructed apartments for Omaha area residents to live in also has risen dramatically.
The chamber data shows that 2020 building permits for apartment units in the eight-county area reached a record high of 2,831 — leaping nearly 72% over the previous year.
Their collective dollar value went up about 53%, led by new projects in Douglas County.
Permit data is considered a gauge of what’s ahead, as building permits typically are issued on the front end of construction projects that can take months or even years to complete.
But John Heine, a commercial broker for Investors Realty who tracks the multifamily market, said the amount of real-time apartment construction is remarkable as well.
He said 3,200 new apartments were delivered to the metro area in 2020, compared to 1,787 the previous year and about 2,000 the year before that.
Generous bank lending and low interest rates for apartment ventures have encouraged developers to keep building, Heine said, despite the rising cost of materials and land.
Occupancy remains high and rents haven’t dropped, landlords say, signaling a continued healthy appetite for apartment living.
Said Heine: “It seems strong all the way around, for apartment developers and single-family housing. There’s lots of construction.”
Brandon Myers, co-owner of Trademark Homes and Ideal Designs Custom Homes, said he’s been in the homebuilding business 17 years and has never been so busy. A large part, he said, has to do with the shortage of existing houses on the market.
It’s to the point where buyers are waiting in line. Myers said his operation will take on only so many builds at once to maintain quality.
“It’s a little stressful having to keep everybody happy,” Myers said. “We would love to take every sale. We just can’t.”
Materials and appliances are taking longer to arrive also. Lumber prices are “just ridiculous” right now, he said.
About a year ago, Myers said, a client would wait about 10 to 12 months from contract signing to move into their custom-built home. He expects new clients could wait up to 18 months now.
Meanwhile, prices have gone up as well, said Gell, also an agent of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate. He said the same house that cost a client about $325,000 a year ago now is close to $400,000.
Andy Alloway of Nebraska Realty said COVID-19 exacerbated the existing home inventory problem as some property owners were afraid to put their homes up for sale during the pandemic.
While Alloway foresees more inventory opening up as COVID subsides, he remains concerned about a prolonged shortage of affordable housing in the Omaha area priced under $250,000.
He says government involvement and builder subsidies may be necessary to bring some relief. Building more owner-occupied housing in bedroom and rural communities, where land costs may be less, could be another option.
Lisa Ritter, who owns RE/MAX Results with husband Dennis Ritter, said that Omaha area homes priced at $250,000 or less typically are getting up to 20 offers within days of going on the market.
“I would say they’re rocketing off the shelf,” she said. “Flying is not extreme enough.”
So when son Dan was hunting in that price range, she said, they saw bids come in at $15,000 to $25,000 above asking.
At times, the Ritters would check out a home and see so many competitors that Dan bowed out before joining the bid war. He moved up his price range, and competition still raged.
Earlier this month, about three months after his search began, he signed the contract to build a new 1,800-square-foot ranch-style house in the Shadow Glen subdivision of northwest Omaha.
Ritter said he likes the backyard view of trees. One of his three bedrooms will be a home office. He’s wiring the house for high-performance internet and home network connections.
Compared to the negotiating and racing involved in bidding on existing homes, he said, the new home buying process was “pretty straightforward.”
Mom, who is accustomed to the fast pace, admits she’s relieved, too, with his decision to build.
“At a certain point, it just started to make a lot of sense.”
