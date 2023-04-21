DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Richland Homes LLC to Klopp, Alex W. and Klopp, Ceri L., 17542 Samuel St., $430,440.

Lynne Timmerman Fees Revocable Trust and Fees, Lynne Timmerman Trustee to Hastings, James R. and Wakefield, Michelle, 7415 N. 155th St., $445,000.

Akohin, Houehanou and Akohin, Adjowa to Series LLC, 8920 N. 155th St., $267,000.

Referee to Webster, Dale J. and Webster, Debra D., 8921 N. 169th St., $472,500.

Cardinal Homes LLC to Krumwiede, Kyle E. and Krumwiede, Alexa Y., 17114 Sarah St., $495,750.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Brandquist, Zachary J. and Brandquist, Lauren E., 16316 Whitmore St., $417,048.

Trademark Homes Inc. to Parker, Corey Jason, 17019 Abigail St., $590,000.

68022

Blondo 180 LLC to Dave Paik Builders Inc., 18216 Corby St., $79,756.

Eriksen, Joshua J. and Eriksen, Sheila K. to Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20603 Elkhorn Drive, $250,000.

Magee, Todd A. to Nguyen, Michael and Nguyen, Mary, 5619 S. 208th St., $730,000.

Richardson, Dana Perkins and Richardson, Lesley Dewayne Sr. to Ratnapradipa, Dhitinut and Ratnapradipa, Kendra L., 20611 Fowler Ave., $465,000.

Narasimha, Varaprasad Reddy Kalluri and Athreya, Vijetha to Middela, Manohar Goud and Kunuru, Sahithi, 5104 N. 208th Ave., $402,000.

Feldhacker, Clint and Feldhacker, Melissa to O'Keefe, Marshall and O'Keefe, Vivian, 5009 S. 235th St., $850,000.

Barr Homes Inc. to Lautenbach, Chase E. and Lautenbach, Alissa L., 3908 S. 211st St., $595,878.

Roxanne M. Bruning & Daniel G. Bruning Trustee and Bruning, Roxanne M. Trust to Tharnish, John and Tharnish, Nadyne, 4014 N. 209th St., $365,000.

Hill, Emily to Hays, Rachel and Hays, Rachel F., 2396 S. 218th Ave., $641,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Svoboda, Chase and Mimick, Kaitlyn, 2715 N. 186th St., $568,000.

Sokol, Jennifer and Sokol, Todd to Cormaci, Charles R., 19406 Hamilton Circle, $1,375,000.

Allen, John T. and Allen, Pamela J. to Joseph Trausch Living Rev Trust and Judy K. Trausch Living Rev Trust, 20110 Cleveland St., $299,000.

Egan, Sadie Kathleen and Egan, Patrick James to Wick, Alec and Wick, Emily C., 3511 N. Main Circle, $260,000.

Kirby, Carolyn R. and Kirby, Joseph F. to Bolton, Malorie, 18663 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $875,000.

Leasure, Steve D. and Leasure, Callie to Adams, Martin S. and Adams, Holly A., 20814 Frances Circle, $690,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lewald, Alfred and Lewald, Jo Carroll, 18122 Camden Ave., $303,604.

Capital Senior Living ILM-A Inc. to CBCB LLC, 21003 Appaloosa Drive, $367,500.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Koehn, Tyler S. and Koehn, Lyndsay C., 3950 George B. Lake Parkway, $495,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Benson, Eric J. and Benson, Brianne N., 5407 N. 206th St., $651,701.

68064

Schmidt, James D. and Schmidt, Rena M. to Stenvers, Aaron and Stenvers, Kristen, 825 S. E St., $300,000.

Bluewater Builders LLC to Nielsen, Niel D. and Nielsen, Julie A., 28909 Mary St., $265,000.

Kenneth R. & Eileen M. Bills Trust and Bills, Jerry Trust to Denstad, Paul J. and Denstad, Stephanie A., 106 E. Harrier St., $210,000.

Dix, Patrick and Dix, Nicole to Bluewater Development Corporation, 5403 N. 292nd Circle, $260,000.

68069

Bryant, Gene A. and Lala, Rebecca B., personal representative to Jessick, Dean F., 110 Washington St., $88,000.

68102

Hochstein, Reynold G. and Hochstein, Kathryn K. to Koster, Ross and McPherson, Angela, 1308 Jackson St #416, $575,000.

68104

Falk, Glaura M. and Riedesel, Laureen, personal representative to Stafford, Jerri L., 2820 N. 66th Ave., #217, $66,000.

Cook, Count and Gould, Lawanda to Kovar, Nathan R., 5523 N. 50th Ave., $215,000.

Quandahl, Scott and Quandahl, Rachel to Pena, Douglas Arturo, 4715 Grant St., $150,000.

Santos, Miguel Alexander Mercado to Kellen, Anthony Tod-Michael, 2033 N. 69th St., $210,000.

MRC Groups LLC to Perry, Isabella R. and Schuett, Steffen L., 3316 N. 54th St., $185,000.

Oo, Zaw Naing and Be, Ishar to Bayles, Garrett Anthony and Bayles, Jocelynn Angelique, 4944 Pinkney St., $190,000.

Bartlett, Sarah to Kluthe, Ryann and Kluthe, Steve, 6939 Binney St., $180,000.

BDS Properties LLC to Getz, Kelsey and Getz, Kylie, 1724 N. 56th St., $176,500.

Sandoval, Donna to Pugilist Property Management LLC, 3926 N. 66th St., $160,000.

Finnegan, Brenda S. to Flood, Michael E., 4917 Browne St., $196,050.

Montgomery, Ashley G. to Shadden, Stacey A. and Shadden, William M., 2809 N. 71st St., $130,000.

Pinnacle Bank and Pinnacle Bank Trustee to D-Pack LLC, 6628 Pratt St., $353,000.

68105

Moore, Craig and Moore, Becky L. to Defa LLC, 924 S. 40th St., $165,000.

NR LLC to Leon, Emma Ursino, 3618 Grover St., $140,000.

Nebraska District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod to Ministerio Internacional Dios Es Amor Inc., 3314 S. 44th Ave., $475,000.

Noddle Homes 2 LLC to Goldstein, Arianna C. and Ford, Logan S., 3755 Dewey St., $789,900.

Redondo, Austin J. and Redondo, Daisa Nicole to Garrido, Concepcion, 1716 S. 27th St., $133,500.

Hanks, Selena K. to Schmidt, Eleanor and Schmidt, Margaret, 3710 Mason St., $220,500.

PBPM LLC and Tudans Enpete Properties LLC to Poppleton Project West LLC, 1303 Park Ave., $614,156.

68106

Allen, Andrew and Allen, Emily to Sampsell, Bradley and Sampsell, Karly, 1925 S. 51st Ave., $250,000.

Merino, Jose A. Rodriguez to Rodriguez-Ramirez, Marcos and Rosas-Derodriguez, Silvia, 5807 Oak St., $190,000.

Doe Properties LLC to Willmes, Steven, 4535 Mason St., $325,000.

68107

McKechnie, Ian M. and McKechnie, Ian Taylor, personal representative to KABTG Investments LLC, 6222 S. 43rd St., $390,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Seif LLC, 5811 S. 42nd St., $230,000.

Zamudio, Jaime to Gonzalez, Gregorio E., 3639 X St., $80,500.

Kellner, Larry F. and Kellner, Jeremy L., personal representative to KABTG Investments LLC, 1019 Homer St., $97,000.

Taqueria El Rey III LLC to Garcia, Sergio Alfonso and Domingo, Florinda Lopez, 4612 S. 22nd St., $155,000.

Lairmore, Jeffrey A. and Lairmore, Betsy to Chavez, Estaban and Chavez, Carmen, 3811 S. 35th St., $330,000.

Pinnacle Bank Trust to D-Pack LLC, 6046 S. 36th St., $81,000.

68108

Bellamini Properties LLC to D-Pack LLC, 2233 S. 20th St., $310,000.

Havermann, Eric to Young, Skylar and Lundy, Eric, 1473 S. 16th St., $95,000.

Olvera, Maria A. and Jimenez, Jennifer to Olvera, Arturo and Carrillo, Maira, 1011 Arbor St., $77,600.

W Realty LLC to Cisneros, Gabriela Garcia and Lopez, Enrique Ceballos, 1403 B St., $119,000.

Pinnacle Bank Trust to D-Pack LLC, 1050 S. 22nd St., $50,000.

68110

Curtin, Eugene and Curtin, Lynelle to Beard Bros Building Co LLC, 1473 Evans St., $55,000.

Roybal, Catherine J. to Inception Realty LLC, 4110 N. 19th St., $77,000.

68111

Barnes, Caroline L. and Barnes, Edward to JMOP LLC, 4225 Ellison Ave., $65,000.

Create Child Enrichment Center LLC to Kohara, Maria Ines, 4517 N. 36th Ave., $80,000.

Pinnacle Bank Trust to POG LLC, 3314 Decatur St., $55,000.

Own The Pond LLC to Sprinkel-Yocom, Heather and Sprinkel-Yocom, Heather L., 3210 N. 24th Avenue Circle, $125,000.

Davault, Homer B. to Young, Christopher, 5315 N. 35th St., $52,000.

Beckler, V. Dawn and Beckler, Scott A. to Castejon, Alberto A. Jr. and Post, Megan, 4706 N. 41st St., $159,000.

Hardin, Delois G. to Franklin, Dwayne C., 2591 Pinkney St., $37,550.

Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Ortiz, Victor, 4006 Seward St., $75,000.

Osby, Lennie S. to Felix, Dennis Lawayne, 3352 Ames Ave., $190,000.

Boxley, Ida Mae and Boxley-Tibbs, Ida to Prater Enterprise LLC, 5721 N. 25th Ave., $48,000.

Woul, Pur J. and Yual, Nyajuok Chan to Johnow Enterprises LLC, 4326 Bedford Ave., $115,000.

West, Thomas to Carney, Marygrace C. and Worthing, Marygrace C., 4230 Patrick Ave., $125,000.

Pecuniary Property Group LLC to C3S Investments LLC and D-Pack LLC, 5918 N. 42nd St., $417,500.

Lopez, Vincent P. and Lopez, Awbrey M. to C3S Investments LLC and D-Pack LLC, 3359 N. 41st St., $332,500.

Pinnacle Bank Trust to D-Pack LLC, 2722 Crown Point Ave., $60,500.

68112

Centris Federal Credit Union Trust to Gulseth Properties LLC, 2579 Mary St., $110,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Rooney, Magnolia, 2586 Titus Ave., $175,000.

68114

Leimbach, Justin E. to Spielman, Jack W. and Lindsay, Megan Elizabeth, 522 N. 75th St., $175,000.

Nicolini, Kathleen A. to Robert & Suzette Toelle Trust and Toelle, Robert D. Trust, 1729 N. 74th St., $280,000.

68116

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Allen, Dallas E., 6319 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $508,900.

Bedel, Kyle and Bedel, Amanda L. to Vig, Brianna Mae and Chavez-Franco, Oscar, 2127 N. 167th Ave., $280,000.

Reller, Cole and Reller, Meghann to Nieto, Dan Jr. and Nieto, Kelsey, 15904 Mary St., $605,000.

Vlach, Daniel W. and Vlach, Casey to Howe, Nicholas and Howe, Rachel, 3919 N. 156th Ave., $370,000.

Calimlim, Froilan S. and Calimlim, Janlyn M. to Diallo, Djeneba, 2926 N. 152nd St., $318,000.

Tompkins, Kara and Tompkins, Rob to Aung, Nini and Win, Chit, 14479 Saratoga St., $273,000.

Wilson, Preston Aaron and Wilson, Elizabeth Ann to Lucky Clover Realty LLC, 4718 N. 155th Ave., $252,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gupta, Somya and Zhang, Yuxuan, 16914 Redick Ave., $437,406.

Ranson-Pettway, Karan C. to Madzouka, Cathy Bimpolo and Likibi-Odzouki, Fred, 3016 N. 169th St., $430,000.

Johnson, Jessica Nicole to Jones, Holly L., 5907 N. 158th Court 2304, $232,750.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reiss, Robert L. and Reiss, Wendy J., 17060 Mary St., $320,842.

Troester, Timothy Ray and Troester, Amanda Kay to Buatti, Jane, 2109 N. 166th St., $250,000.

68117

Anderson, Marcha L. and Anderson, Larry to Linhart, Jared and Linhart, Kaylene, 5233 S. 50th St., $100,000.

M, Jesus Ramos and Manzano, Jesus Ramos to Valdez, Agustin Gonzalez and Manriquez, Lorena, 5517 N St., $163,800.

Long Ball LLC to Gray, Riley, 5502 Orchard Ave., $159,500.

68118

Heida, Ryan L. to MJ Living LLC, 17507 Seward Place, $257,000.

Hoff, James A. and Hoff, Julie A. to Chesterman, Bennett, 1418 N. 158th Ave., $361,000.

Friedman, Harold M. and Smith, Cheryl Personal representative to Stone, Faith, 16009 Capitol Ave., $285,000.

68122

Hopkins, Megan Rochelle and Hopkins, Randall Antonio to Prunty, Veleka E., 8923 N. 81st Ave., $255,250.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gurung, Sanjit and Gurung, Sushila, 8521 Baker St., $276,829.

Su, Yo and Tial, Tum to Holloran, Jack and Mendlik, Carly, 7317 N. 77th St., $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sobotka, Dalton and Marksbury, Arenne, 8558 Young St., $316,414.

Yates, Diane M. to Mayani, Papaix and Kinyonyi, Apendeki, 8335 Weber St., $260,000.

Bik, Ral and Kyi, Hla to Gajmer, Kharka, 7871 Mary St., $240,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ruppert, Jamie N., 8570 Young St., $310,626.

Rai, Bir and Adhikari, Uma to Paw, Htoo Wah and Day, Maw, 8438 Potter St., $265,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Moore, Jeffrey A. and Moore, Shannon R., 8631 Reynolds St., $304,100.

68124

Herman, Richard D. and Herman, Vicki S. to Chavez, Clemente and Chavez, Rosalba Rodriguez de, 3406 S. 72nd Ave., $250,000.

Hoskison, Krissy A. and Marlin, Krissy A. to Sledge, Gary A., 1620 S. 99th St., $97,404.

Yagash, Frank A. to Sledge, Gary A., 1620 S. 99th St., $97,404.

Ronald J. Palagi Estate and Shrier, Michael A., personal representative to NE2 72nd Omaha LLC, 3131 S. 72nd St., $2,100,000.

Shirley M. Moline Trust and Moline, Shirley M., trustee to Cutchall, Cory, 7907 Pasadena Ave., $170,000.

68127

Graser, Jeremy to Wells, Tyson, 10415 Monroe St., $345,000.

Wright, Christina and Wright, Eric to Kuhfahl, Jered and Kuhfahl, Katie, 6724 S. 88th St., $236,000.

Urban, Lindsay to Person, Donna Mae, 5618 S. 104th St., $114,100.

IRET - Cimarron Hills LLC to Cimarron Hills Property Lp, 5915 S. 96th Court, $22,000,000.

Wavy Vacation Getaways LLC to Richards, Lillian, 7918 Park Drive, $181,000.

Miller, Walter and Miller, Marjorie to Valhalla LLC, 8036 Maywood St., $145,000.

68130

Bain, Brianne K. to Kohn, Samantha Ona and Kohn, Gregory Thomas, 18652 Van Camp Drive, $485,000.

Davis, Sarah to Graham, Jennifer, 17105 Hickory Circle, $185,000.

Furlong Living Trust and Furlong, Jerry E. Trust to Alvarez, Adrian M. and Alvarez, Sherri L., 18614 Lamont St., $525,000.

Toole Family Revocable Trust and Toole, Doris Ann Trustee to Asrentals LLC, 15924 Valley St., $220,000.

Baker, John E. and Baker, Linda M. to Freiberg, Alan and Freiberg, Charlene, 3570 S. 193rd St., $467,500.

68131

Pinnacle Bank Trust to Maverick Homes LLC, 812 N. 42nd St., $89,100.

Glasser, Michael Wayne and Eisenbarth, Debra Ann to Stevens, Kathryn P., 120 S. 31st Ave., 5208, $352,500.

Galles, Gregory L. Trust to Gilbatrar Two LLC, 3525 Hamilton St., $55,000.

68132

Larson, James O. and Sample, Samantha to Wiemers, Terran and Wiemers, Emily, 6788 Lafayette Ave., $180,000.

Sekstan Network to Adair Holdings LLC, 6009 Charles St., $145,400.

Fay, Jeffrey T. to Crowley, Shane and Crowley, Jayden, 6908 Hamilton St., $60,000.

Pinnacle Bank Trust to D-Pack LLC, 1410 N. 45th St., $784,001.

68134

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Eco Animal Cremation LLC, 3012 N. 93rd St., $460,000.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank of Nebraska Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 9624 Redman Ave., $152,760.

Castillo, Elmer Alexander Pineda and Orellana, Maryline Zuzana to Castillo, Elmer Alexander Pineda and Orellana, Maryline Zuzana, 10315 Camden Ave., $66,300.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven Trustee to Sullivan, Dean Michael and Sullivan, April Michelle, 8902 Blondo St., $220,000.

68135

Glass, Andrew Justin and Glass, Amy Beth to Trojan, Dillon James and Trojan, Brooke Alecia, 6249 S. 194th Ave., $480,000.

Hilary H. Neesen Revocable Trust and Neesen, Brian Joseph, trustee to Rosenthal, David C. and Rosenthal, Lorane, 16668 V St., $390,000.

Neville, Judith Lucille to Pritchard, Janis E., 17361 Y St., $539,900.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC to McDonalds Usa LLC, 4912 S. 202nd Ave., $1,144,756.

Bialas, Rachel and Erickson, Rachel to Killion, Landon and Kenedy, Kylie, 19603 Gail Ave., $275,500.

Allacher, Scott M. and Allacher, Lisa A. to Welton, Guy M., 16560 Polk St., $315,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Phi LLC, 4545 S. 203rd St., $87,500.

Reilly, Brandon to Hildy Properties LLC, 19118 L St., $282,500.

Bockbrader, Luke Ryan to Janssen, Daniel M., 16554 Jefferson St., $336,000.

68137

Excellence Home Renovation LLC to Chaudhari, Karla, 14215 Karl St., $210,000.

Keady, John K. and Keady, Brenda M. to Vodicka, Lucas S. and Markoff, Madison M., 6324 S. 153rd St., $232,000.

Kaiser Investment Properties LLC to Fraher, Jonathan, 15136 Madison St., $282,500.

DRLB 34 LLC to Kugler, Ben D., 5682 S. 122nd St., $112,500.

Dietrich, Amy to Crary, Sarah, 13223 Polk St., $380,000.

Maher, Gerald A. and Fritz, Kathleen Personal representative to Hain, Jacob, 13806 Jefferson Circle, $222,500.

68142

Muse, Alaina to Muller, Ashlie Marie, 11118 Potter St., $243,000.

Reynoso, Jacob L. to Bailey, H. Bernhard and Bailey, Julie A., 7018 N. 138th Ave., $310,000.

Scott, James to Tricker, Scott and Tricker, Jennifer, 12345 Scott Circle, $885,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Yates, Diane M., 12908 Reynolds St., $509,089.

Masterson, Bradley T. and Masterson, Lashel M. to Wragge, Brian and Wragge, Shasta, 7436 N. 118th Circle, $78,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ingram, James N., 7716 N. 108th St., $264,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Stessman, Timothy S. and Stessman, Dawn M., 11076 Reynolds St., $404,482.

68144

Schon, Arthur and Schon, Mary to Griffin, Calen and Griffin, Kaci, 2542 S. 152nd Avenue Circle, $300,000.

Barbara A. Dowd and Dowd, Michael P. Personal representative to Susan M. Back Living Trust and Back, Susan M. Tr, 1504 S. 128th Avenue Circle, $1,250,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 13412 Frances St., $265,000.

Siref-Redler, Linda and Redler, Steven B. to Higgins, Karen Jane, 11312 Pine Place, $542,000.

Q Offers - A. LLC to Schneider, Andrew J. and Schneider, Kindle C., 12217 Pedersen Drive, $215,000.

68152

Michael Town Estates Investment Group LLC and Dorn, Russell to Stafford, Reba, 4908 Redick Ave., $20,000.

Edquist, Keith B. to North Omaha Airport 3NO LLC, 7171 Bennington Road, $760,000.

68154

Ware, Frederick to Branch LLC, 927 S. 112nd Place, $585,000.

Jean Creighton Bell Revocable Trust and Bell, Jean Creighton, trustee to Laura C. Doll Revocable Trust and Doll, Laura C., trustee, 1427 N. 133rd St., $730,000.

Reckmeyer, Mark C. and Reckmeyer, Catherine Alicia to Arale, Abdi and Mohamed, Hodo, 1536 N. 131st Ave., $472,000.

Ohlinger, James D. and Ohlinger, Carlene A. to Holtmeier, Christopher and Holtmeier, Joy, 12727 W. Dodge Road #103A, $167,000.

Smith, Brent Douglas and Smith, Jennie Lynn to Nlam, Naw Latt and Nlam, Seng Bu Aung, 14026 Parker St., $485,000.

Wrenn, Van C. and Wrenn, Cynthia L. to Kult, Jonathan, 11945 Miracle Hills Drive #21, $170,000.

Sharifi-Arani, Vesal and Sharifi-Arani, Faran to McCarson, Brian L. and McCarson, Laura A., 15506 Jackson Circle, $333,055.

Venteicher, Myong to Zuroski, Emily and Sarnowski, Jessie, 11021 Leavenworth St., $242,000.

68164

Vasko Brothers Properties LLC to Stratman, Kathy Jo and Stratman, Jason D., 13540 Miami St., $350,000.

Ceballos, Martha A. to Harden, Taylor and Harden, Grace, 12933 Camden Ave., $262,500.

Tranquility LLC to 3552 Leavenworth Street LLC, 12101 Emmet St., $2,700,000.

Gruwell, Benjamin and Gruwell, Benjamin Levi to Sramek, Kyle, 11723 Hartman Ave., $120,550.

H & S Partnership Llp to Sweeney, Charles 3 and Sweeney, Elyse, 2406 N. 143rd St., $246,500.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Barrett Plumbing Inc. to Moore, Anthony and Goncalves, Nathalia, 1802 Washington St., $266,000.

Griffeth, Gage and Ford, Tera to Markush, Nicholas and Kesler, Trinity, 810 Kountze Memorial Drive, $295,000.

Laney, Nick aka Laney, Nicholas and Laney, Erica to Heaps, Joel J. and Heaps, Anastasia M., 1608 Elm St., $235,000.

Roman, Cecilio T. and Roman, Jamie M. to Asproperties LLC, 2102 Pleasantview Lane, $130,000.

Maverick Empires LLC to Mink, Roberta and Mink, Robert, 104 Crestridge Drive, $285,000.

Lamb, Maryanne and Lamb, Steven Warren to Cardoza, Anthony, 2521 Madison St., $175,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Walstrom, Gregory A. Trust and Walstrom, Christine M., trustee, 10307 S. 207th St., $404,000.

Jones, Shannon Kathleen and Jones, Lejay W. to Burmeister, Matthew, 12015 S. 219th Ave., $313,000.

Marker, Kassandra to Peterson, Grayson J. and Peterson, Terra J., 222 Glendale Circle, $237,000.

Hite, Sandra L. to Myers, Toni, 17003 Morgan Ave., $390,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lundak, Zachary B. and Lundak, Sarah M., 8022 S. 199th St., $434,000.

68046

Demaria, Stephanie and Demaria, Anthony to Moore, Ellis Richard, 807 Leprechaun Lane, $288,000.

Newman, Heather A. to Jacobs, Scott and Jacobs, Bridget, 1230 Edgewood Blvd, $174,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cresap, Tyler L. and Cresap, Jade M., 11619 S. 111th Ave., $385,000.

Keasling, Marge, personal representative and Howe, Katherine E. estate to Benak, Jessica M. and Origer, Amie E., 1007 S. Madison St., $280,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Carr, Taylor Jackson and Carr, Cameryn Christine, 9802 Osprey Lane, $384,000.

Keuter, Lavonne E., trustee to Torrez, Arnulfo and Castellanos, Mayra, 1002 W. Perry St., $255,000.

Speicher, Sarah aka Labs, Sarah and Speicher, Joseph to Thompson, Andrea and Labs, Robert, 920 Hogan Drive, $290,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Claeys, Jacob D., 11013 Windward Ave., $431,000.

Hancock, John W., personal representative, and Hancock, David G. estate to Lewis, Daniel Brian and Lewis, Jennifer Ann, 1109 Surrey Road, $280,000.

68059

Gyhra,Theodore and Gyhra, Kacie to Reed, Shannon and Reyes Kasey, 580 Elm St., $313,000.

68123

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Riedel, Marvin J., 4451 Schilling Drive, $329,000.

HRC Belle Lago LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 4304 Lynnwood Drive, $90,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Espinosa, Juan Luis Avalos and Lemus, Maria Del Rosario Andrade, 3724 Lookingglass Drive, $246,000.

Dailey, David and Dailey Katherine M. fka Miao, Katherine to Howard, Adam Warren and Howard, Amanda Lynn, 2932 Jason St., $330,000.

Wehrs, William H. and Wehrs, Charleen A. to Gong, Zhiqi and Yin, Xiaojing, 13707 Williamsburg Drive, $350,000.

Tysdahl, Blake Alvern to McNamara, Justin and McNamara, Cassandra, 1113 Grenoble Drive, $245,000.

68128

Milford Select to Page, Danielle, 7012 Josephine St., $203,000.

Evenson, Christopher B. and Evenson, Heather M. to Wraith, Peter C. and Wraith, Trish A., 7512 S. 88th St., $240,000.

King, Wayne Orin Revocable Trust to Danker, Jerrod Ryan and Danker, Amanda Rose, 7439 S. 69th St., $182,000.

68133

Menichetti, John A. to Hamilton, Melissa, 1606 Le Baron Drive, $300,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Payne, Lisa, 13513 S. 55th St., $409,000.

Fitz, Ryan and Fitz, Maria to Kresky, Robert and Kresky, Kathryn, 1902 Windcrest Ave., $401,000.

68136

Hempel, Stacey M. to Jansen, Iris J., 17024 Colony Drive, $325,000.

Burns, Randall J. and Christensen, Richelle L. to Scroggin, Lucas and Scroggin, Kelsey, 18609 Willow St., $355,000.

Jones, Kary and Jones, Kimberly to Weipert, David Carl, 9206 S. 168th Ave. Circle, $355,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Miller, Stephen P. and Miller, Nancy L., 9815 S. 185th St., $427,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Prazan, Tanner J. and Marker, Kassandra M., 17604 Palisades Drive, $371,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hollander, Jedediah and Hollander, Lori J., 8213 S. 178th St., $360,000.

Hernandez, Patricia A. nka Limones, Patricia A. to Goodwin, David Allen and Goodwin, Donna Gene, 7021 S. 183rd Ave., $275,000.

Rawley, Mary to MLEE Properties LLC, 7025 S. 159th St., $220,000.

Ochsner, Rebecca and Ochsner, Geoffrey to Mavencamp, Andrew, 8007 S. 158th St., $260,000.

68138

Johnson, Jordan Lee and Buckner, Sarah Sue nka Johnson, Sarah Sue to M&D Wallet LLC, 8001 S. 152nd St., $250,000.

Stohler, Marjorie A., trustee to Sullivan, Kim M., 15544 Josephine St., $310,000.

Eppler, Patrick J. and Eppler, Michelle K. to AnthonyB Investments 1 LLC and Jasmin Jonsson Real Estate LLC, 13715 Edna St., $205,000.

68147

England, Betty, trustee to Montes, Lucia, 7618 S. 22nd St., $175,000.

68157

Coleman, Janet E., trustee to Navarro, Zuleyma Yocelin, 7417 S. 53rd St., $235,000.

Hull, Tracy A. and Farrar, Christina M. to Beard Bros Building Co LLC, 7305 S. 50th St., $151,000.

Rohr, Jennifer A. to Hrbek, Brian and Hrbek, Alisha, 8425 S. 65th St., $310,000.

