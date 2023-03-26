DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Bassett, Emily A. to Feldman, Derrick, 7328 N. 166th Ave., $296,500.

Smart Development LLC to Lim Construction LLC, 239 N. Allen St., $45,100.

Aurora Homes LLC to West, Abigail and West, Eric, 7316 N. 168th Ave., $530,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Backlund, Nels E. and Backlund, Jeanne L., 16903 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $432,285.

Thomas, Amber J. to Schoening, Constance and Schoening, Derrick, 15715 N. Second St., $220,000.

Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 17007 Abigail St., $42,700.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Kutschara, Selena M. and Kutschara, Jared E., 17007 Abigail St., $549,900.

68022

78 Investment Group LLC to Thomas & Lorita Tezak Trust and Tezak, Thomas G. Trust, 5503 S. 208th Court, $285,000.

Rose Creek Homes LLC to Acharya, Surendra and Acharya, Shumedha, 2743 N. 181st St., $708,445.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Leutzinger, Kara A., 5807 N. 181st St., $414,977.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Felt, Sharon F., 6212 S. 213rd St., $333,708.

78 Investment Group LLC to Hinsley, Ben, 5511 S. 208th Court, $300,000.

Cypress Group Inc. to Echelon Homes LLC, 21173 C St., $100,000.

Valerie E. Wallace-Camp Living Trust and Wallace-Camp, Valerie E. Trust to Alloway, Kirk James and Alloway, Kirk J., 19803 Mason St., $460,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Larson, Scott and Larson, Kerith, 21515 I St., $394,455.

Oelco LLC to Jakub, Sally Jo, 20176 Miami Circle, $345,000.

Wolpa, Warren W. and Wolpa, Beverly A. to Mattox, Aaron and Mattox, Shianne, 608 S. 188th Ave., $349,000.

Acharya, Surendra and Acharya, Shumedha to Zimmerman, Lance A. and Zimmerman, Karen P., 1324 N. 209th St., $360,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Swanson, Laura and Swanson, Bryan, 4659 N. 212nd St., $377,550.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Maass, Luke M. and Maass, Amara T., 18122 Gretchen Ave., $583,000.

Capstone Construction LLC to Dilsaver, John and Dilsaver, Lezlie, 23716 P St., $1,242,500.

Lpc Properties LLC to Jbt Holdlings LLC, 18815 Larimore St., $153,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Belter, Dylan E. and Belter, Paige E., 6719 S. 210th Ave., $434,900.

Stephen M. McCoy Separate Property Trust and McCoy, Stephen M. Trustee to Zimmerman Agencies LLC, 3707 N. 200th St., $700,000.

68064

Bluewater Development Corporation to Hoops, Ryan and Hoops, Margaret, 5410 N. 290th Circle, $295,000.

Stawniak, Raymond E. Jr. and Stawniak, Diane L. to Bolen, Hunter, 610 S. Pine St., $232,500.

Krause, Timothy D. and Krause, Korinne to Gamerl, Dave and Gamerl, Brenda, 28563 Jessie Circle, $205,000.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Nicholas & Jean Brown Rev Tru and Brown, Nicholas L. Trust, 28644 Jessie Circle, $249,000.

Authiers Riverside Farm and Cabins Inc. to Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 116 E. Whittingham St., $70,000.

68069

Blake, Luella M. and Brown, Linda Hansen Personal representative to Pearson, Erik and Pearson, Joy, 402 Madison St., $165,000.

68104

Petersen, Shane J. and Petersen, Chelsea to Mulligan, Amber M., 5316 Pratt St., $190,000.

6073 Ellison Omaha LLC to Dubas, Diana L., 6073 Ellison Ave., $197,500.

Russell, Stephanie Lynn and Russell, Chad to Macedo, Dorota, 2004 N. 64th St., $130,000.

Bp Homes LLC to Correa, Pablo Hernandez and Perez, Nancy Rodriguez, 4151 N. 62nd St., $102,000.

Castillo, Martha E. and Rivas, Roberto A. to Tamez, Raul and Vergara, Erika, 6345 Decatur St., $205,000.

Ksm O23 to Adair Holdings LLC, 7065 Spencer St., $75,700.

Eli A. Lanoue & Wanda K. Lanoue Revocable Trust and Reeder, Janelle Lanoue Trustee to Strawn, Victoria, 6318 Ruggles St., $224,900.

Davis, Joshua James and Davis, Shannon Lea to Schnatz, Benjamin, 2520 N. 48th St., $168,000.

Severt, Katelyn Marie to Madden, Kristin, 3931 N. 67th Ave., $175,000.

Doty, Patrick M. and Doty, Sarah to Anderson, Daniel N. and Anderson, Katrina J., 4860 Grant St., $185,000.

Simet, Matthew M. and Simet, Sonja A. to Simet & Brown LLC, 2019 N. 65th Ave., $158,500.

Vecchio, Marylee A. to Sequeros-Valle, Jose, 5042 Corby St., $161,652.

Borgeson, Taylor G. to Ownez Asset Management LLC, 4542 Grand Ave., $120,000.

Koesters Brothers LLC to Kingstone Investments LLC, 4631 Grand Ave., $105,000.

Sun, Jie and Li, Junang to Sand, Colin, 6246 Decatur St., $210,000.

68105

Sfr3-050 LLC to Le, Thai Hoang Nam, 3815 Vinton St., $150,000.

Hr17 Design LLC to Phipps, Zachary Emmit and Powers, Taylor Morgan, 2227 Hanscom Blvd., $452,500.

Zahm, Mary E. to Okane, Mark J. and Okane, Joy L., 4336 Shirley St., $325,000.

Project Houseworks to Mayfield, Jake D., 3821 Castelar St., $170,000.

Uptown Apartments LLC to Digs Apartments Lp, 522 Park Ave., $13,600.

Meyer, Janessa M. and Olivio, Janessa M. to Hug, Ronald M. and Hug, Lori K., 4471 Grover St., $250,000.

68106

Herman and Thorn LLC to Berry, Dale and Berry, Jean, 5306 Valley Circle, $250,000.

Dueling, John S. and Dueling, Janet L. to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 1823 S. 60th St., $145,000.

Wilkins, Ryan and Wilkins, Jenny to Bullerdick, Mary and Heumiller, Mitchel, 1208 S. 62nd St., $340,000.

Crain, Marsha J. and Crain, Derek W. Personal representative to Taylor, Curtis, 2032 S. 60th St., $200,000.

Phelps, Connie J. to Frushour, Morgan, 3516 S. 57th Place, $199,000.

Sandy, Meredith to Stilley, John E. and Stilley, Jennifer J., 2313 S. 48th Ave., $235,000.

Romero, Jake Anthony to Leong, John and Leong, Ie Lin, 2105 S. 48th St., $198,500.

Oster, Theresa M. to Rodas, Jesus Napoleon Pinto, 1517 S. 50th St., $146,000.

Moore, Gary F. and Moore, Iris J. to Faber, Michael and Kruger, Erin, 5519 Howard St., $405,000.

Baggett, Larry and Baggett, Larry J. to Grayson, Thomas P., 4708 C St., $415,000.

Soodsma, Rosalie J. to Maverick Enterprises LLC, 5829 Cedar St., $165,000.

68107

Munoz, Elias Escalante to Munoz, Isaias Antonio Escalante, 5217 S. 22nd St., $51,400.

La Lune LLC to Menjivar, Nicolas Menjivar and Menjivar, Albertilia Gomez De, 3610 Polk St., $227,500.

Orchard Manor Limited Partnership to Orchard Manor IIi LLC, 3650 Orchard Ave., $1,051,600.

Burlington Square Limited Partnership to Burlington Square IIi LLC, 3606 Orchard Ave., $1,051,600.

Rafiki Realty LLC to Serrano, Nayeli, 5017 S. 42nd St., $95,500.

68108

Rodriguez, Octavioi to Morales-Guzman, Marcelino and Banos, Laura A. Tello, 2914 S. 23rd St., $112,200.

68110

Clark Place Partners Inc. to Clark Place II LLC, 1802 Florence Blvd., $874,800.

Neighborworks Home Solutions and New Community Development Corporation to Long School Townhomes I. LLC, 2038 N. 24th St., $382,400.

Greenview Partners Inc. to Greenview Place LLC, 1834 N. 18th St., $338,900.

Twentieth Place Limited Partnership to Twentieth Place IIi LLC, 1826 N. 20th St., $480,000.

68111

Slcz LLC to Smith, Ahsinet, 3508 Patrick Ave., $190,000.

Meredith Manor Limited Partnership to Meredith Manor IIi LLC, 3325 Meredith Ave., $362,100.

Jaimes, Andy Benitez to Geiger, Mark, 4311 N. 39th St., $167,000.

68112

Logan, Carl F. Jr. and Logan, Victor Personal representative to Bothe, Greg Gerhardt, 6918 N. 40th St., $175,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Cruz, Kitzha Alondra Pineda, 2866 Ida St., $180,000.

Loya, Geronimo Raul and Loya, Teresa to Lingle, John W., 3962 Read St., $234,900.

68114

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Wilkinson, Sherri Lea and Matos, Julio Leon, 8329 California St., $218,000.

Ayles, Dustin B. and Ayles, Lindsey D. to Pessini, Lisanne, 8707 Parker St., $232,000.

68116

Schroder, Richard L. to Petersen, Shane J. and Petersen, Chelsea D., 4212 N. 165th St., $259,250.

Charleston Homes LLC to Dsouza, Abigail and Yadavalli, Venkata Naga Siva Kumar, 5613 N. 179th St., $407,075.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Andrews, Victor and Andrews, Arobelle, 16938 Nebraska Ave., $457,209.

Hookham, Joel Michael and Hookham, Debra Christine to Hampton, Guy and Hampton, Angela, 15080 Butler Ave., $290,000.

Iaccheri, Joseph Anthony and Iacceri, Joseph Anthony to Wright, Hannah, 14507 Saratoga St., $275,000.

Dannenberg, Steven M. and Dannenberg, Staci L. to Kruhmin, Brianna M. and Kruhmin, David M., 14738 Ames Ave., $337,500.

Schmidt, Rachael and Schmidt, Blake R. to Bartshe, Darryl M. and Bartshe, Kimberly A., 4421 N. 174th Ave., $335,000.

68117

Williams, James C. and Williams, Linda L. to Salazar, Sebastian Palomares, 4818 J St., $217,000.

Green, Micheal T. 2 and Green, Brenda J. Personal representative to Bullock, Thomas, 4857 J St., $212,000.

Hayjac Investments LLC to Long Ball LLC, 5502 Orchard Ave., $129,500.

68122

Koester, John and Koester, Elizabeth to Bakouan, Dominique and Yonli, Palamanga Fatima Flora, 7463 N. 90th St., $339,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barnes, Arnett Jr., 8543 Baker St., $302,400.

Sanchez, Reinier Pena and Gorrin, Jennifer Garcia to Hadimani, Maheshgouda and Patil, Kavita, 8949 Quest St., $225,000.

Hanson, Eugene Alexander and Hanson, Taylor Jordan to Hanson, Courtney and Bailous, Christopher, 9133 Weber St., $257,000.

68124

Larson, Scott A. and Larson, Kerith L. to Sundman, David and Sundman, Rachel, 9504 Valley St., $450,000.

68127

Ocallaghan, Chris and Ocallaghan, Mary Pat to Czerwinski, Mark L. and Ulrich, Benjamin, 7720 Park Drive, $52,250.

Ocallaghan, Chris and Ocallaghan, Mary Pat to Czerwinski, Mark L. and Ulrich, Benjamin, 7718 Park Drive, $52,250.

McWilliams, Olive and Rohman, Patricia Personal representative to Interstate Securities LLC, 10628 M St., $205,000.

Johnston, Sandra K. to Chvatal, Aleigh L., 10416 Monroe St., $387,000.

Harvest Development Iv LLC to Avila, Adan Alvarado, 6749 S. 73rd Circle, $51,000.

68130

Bruce L. Workman Revocable Trust and Workman, Bruce L. Trustee to Siemek, Willa H. and Siemek, La Verne J., 2120 S. 179th St., $325,000.

Karney, Anand and Karney, Sudha to Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC, 3913 S. 184th St., $465,000.

68131

Coleman, Madison Brooks and Coleman, Mallory Brady to Oppliger, Brian and Oppliger, Giuliana, 120 S. 38th Ave., 33, $130,000.

Orellana, Jose Rafael and Balderas, Esther L. Buendia to Orellana, Jose Rafael and Balderas, Esther L. Burndia, 3836 Hamilton St., $32,766.

68132

Langendorfer Properties-Five LLC to King, Jennifer L., 108 N. 52nd St., $369,000.

Ursula Garbien Revocable Trust and Garbien, Ursula Trustee to Ballou, Brooke, 5019 Western Ave., $347,750.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Parfitt, Scott and Parfitt, Susan, 6408 Western Ave., $392,500.

Mullen Enterprises LLC to Jergovic, Marc, 4907 Davenport St 15, $112,000.

High Point Roofing Ne LLC to Swenson, Hunter and Swenson, Allison, 735 N. 58th St., $555,000.

Cassandra L. Thomas Trust and Thraen, Jerome Trustee to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 5115 California St., $295,000.

68134

Beta Homes LLC to Cantu, Michael, 4203 N. 91st St., $220,000.

68135

Healy, Antoinette R. to McAndrews, James P. and McAndrews, Pamela J., 17021 I St., $381,000.

Peterson, Daniel R. and Peterson, Anne E. to Montgomery, Ryan L. and Montgomery, Madison P., 5832 S. 191st Terrace, $304,000.

Bathen, Eric J. to Lienemann, Nicole, 5311 S. 195th St., $270,000.

Joseph J. & Janice L. Vampola Rev Tru and Vampola, Joseph J. Trust to Schwindt, Amanda and Nuzum, Diane, 16326 Jefferson St., $300,000.

Tejral, Pamela S. to Pohlman, Julie Christine and Wordekemper, Ann Marie, 5604 S. 158th St., $316,000.

Tahiri, Zalmai and Speer, Rebecca to Oku, Jennifer A., 5821 S. 193rd Ave., $249,000.

Pedersen, Jennifer L. and Pedersen, Andrew D. to Benson, Christin, 6751 S. 181st Court, $209,900.

Lee, Sootae and Lee, Yoonae to Feack, Amanda, 5914 S. 166th St., $470,000.

Ceass, Richard and Ceass, Kathey to Timeless Homes LLC, 17817 Holmes Circle, $64,000.

Abraham, Andrew J. and Abraham, Allison S. to Orentas, Jessica and Orentas, Bunyamin, 16504 Weir St., $325,000.

Bailey, Wendy B. to O’Connor, William R., 4516 S. 176th Ave., $265,000.

Boyd, Alastair S. and Boyd, Tiffany R. to Harpenau, Kevin and Harpenau, Melissa, 19724 I St., $420,000.

68137

Donna F. Kellogg Rev Living Trust and Kellogg, Christopher C. Trustee to Burnham, Jeffery K. and Burnham, Tabitha B., 14410 Holmes Circle, $240,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Mwechiwa, Said F. and Muganga, Maryan O., 10911 Y St., $312,000.

Desoe, Cheryl and Desoe, Steven to Gargano, Anthony and Gargano, Christa M., 5305 Blackwell Drive, $290,000.

Clements, David P. and Clements, Lauralisa A. to Skalka, Nathan, 12737 Woodcrest Pa 319, $168,000.

Brown, Kenneth T. and Brown, Mary Lou to Cleberg, Thomas and Crooks, Lindsey, 12505 Oakair Drive, $525,000.

Floerchinger, John J. and Floerchinger, Susan M. to Luhrs Properties LLC, 11236 Z St., $200,000.

68142

Mackie, Michael R. to Steven & Staci Dannenberg Lt and Dannenberg, Steven M. Trust, 7343 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $470,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Daro, Jennifer J., 10813 Craig St., $303,160.

Nepal, Tika P. and Dahal, Bhima D. to Ortiz-Soto, Joel and Mejias, Victoria, 7205 N. 142nd St., $297,000.

68144

Roffman, Randy D. to Kp3 Investors LLC, 13711 Hickory Circle, $280,000.

M Jane Fuchs Revocable Trust and Fuchs, M. Jane Trustee to Jast LLC, 3118 S. 123rd Avenue Circle, $260,000.

Stuto, Alessandro to Stuto, Pasquale Lino, 3210 S. 131st Circle, $98,400.

Fox, Naomi A. and Boehm, Andrew H. to Lamere, Elijah S. and Henriquez, Idania N. Ramirez, 12230 Woolworth Ave., $330,000.

Seaman, Barbara A. to Rugg, Robert and Miller, Sherry, 3512 S. 133rd Avenue Circle, $205,000.

Morris, Chris and Morris, Rock to Legacy Rentals LLC, 3302 S. 108th St., $200,000.

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Scholleyer, Emily and Lindgren, Tanner, 12435 Frances Circle, $245,000.

4Neighbors Properties LLC to Slater, Judy and Slater, Dick, 2425 S. 154th Circle, $375,000.

68152

Pommier, Allen G. and Pommier, Kesha L. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 8911 Raven Oaks Drive, $194,000.

Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steven Trustee to Lewis, Rebekah, 7527 N. 54th Place, $275,000.

Kinney, Noah and Bond-Kinney, Noah L. to Cassandra L. Thomas Trust and Thraen, Jerome Tr, 7038 N. 65th St., $195,000.

68154

Periscope Properties 114 LLC to Roll N. Smoke Real Estate LLC, 401 N. 114th St., $3,900,000.

Masika, Joel and Kimeu, Daisy to Cherry, Chanson and Ervin, Alycia, 11211 Farnam St., $250,000.

Powered Up Electric Inc. to Swoon Home + Design LLC, 805 S. 129th Ave., $293,250.

Vrb Company to Tc Accommodator 298 LLC, 1111 Papillion Parkway, $850,000.

Swanson, Patricia L. to Too Hot Properties LLC, 12727 W. Dodge Road 248B, $145,000.

Ramcharan, David J. and Ramcharan, Farah I. to Hamilton, Mark Kendall and Hamilton, Laura Rose, 1855 N. 153rd Ave., $421,000.

Sakalosky, Mary to Ridgely, Aaron J. and Ridgely, Mari S., 1917 N. 152nd Place, $260,000.

68164

Jipp, Jackie L. to Tynes, Avram N., 2442 N. 143rd Ave., $247,000.

Norman, Daniel J. and Norman, Susan E. to Defore, Jaime Rhiannon, 2162 N. 124th Avenue Circle, $262,950.

Zeitner, Jessica A. and Zeitner, Corey R. to Sarmiento, Cindy C. and Montejano, Raymundo 3, 11267 Lake Forest Drive, $285,000.

Brooks, Phyllis Y. Deason and Brooks, Phyllis Y. to Willison, James and Willison, Kaylee, 5913 N. 110th Circle, $240,000.

Tvrdy-Uher, Vivian to McMurtrey, Gail, 14107 Ogden St., $273,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Cooper, Daphne J. to Fleming, Chelsea, 2716 Victoria Ave., $220,000.

Rusch, Benjamin and Rusch, Amy to Friedl, Kevin M. and Friedl, Daria A., 416 Sullivan Circle, $263,000.

Myers, Veronica Per Rep and Myers, Shirley Estate of to Cedar Properties LLC, 104 W. 34th Ave., $130,000.

Cardenas, Ivan and Casrdenas, Daniela to McKenzie, Zachary Shawn and Kelley, Karoline Ann Larue, 2822 Bryan Ave., $235,000.

Snow, Christine A. to Meissner, Lesley Lynn and Malmberg, Megan, 2011 Jefferson St., $200,000.

68028

Jwh Enterprises LLC to Cross, Bradley E. Trust and Cross, Teresa J. Trust, 422 Sherwood Drive, $340,000.

Cormaci, Charles Raymond to Bbt Properties LLC, 9404 Sans Arc Drive, $1,500,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Mullen, Tyler, 11618 S. 191st Ave., $329,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Clark, Roberta J., 10310 S. 209th St., $414,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Dunn, Matthew, 11520 S. 191st Ave., $346,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Tysdal, Travis and Tysdal, Kasey, 8103 S. 192nd Ave., $416,000.

68046

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Hall, Tamara, 1206 Laport Drive, $315,000.

Ajang, Jacob and Ajang, Elizabeth to Wango, Wilifried P. A., 909 Port Royal Drive, $370,000.

Eggenberg, John J. and Eggenberg, Janet M. to Wood, Robert S. and Wood, Susan L., 11474 S. 113th Ave., $315,000.

Murray, Michael P. and Murray, Katelyn K. to Davis, Jacob T. and Stephenson, Emily N., 1003 S. Adams St., $280,000.

McKean, David M. Succ Trust and McKean, Donna L. Revocable Trust to Gryder, Tena L. and Gryder, Jack C., 813 Smith Circle, $190,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Anderson, Joel and Anderson, Stephanie, 11867 S. 117th St., $386,000.

McCabe, Al aka McCabe, Alistair C.; McCabe, Wendy to Moyer, David, 1108 Jacqueline Circle, $287,000.

Plendl, Alexander and Plendl, Shawna to Lusero, Alaina and Chick, Colin, 307 Fort St., $272,000.

68059

Hauptman, Aaron to Cecil, Taylor and Jones, Spencer, 360 Cedar St., $205,000.

68123

Powell, Shane and Powell, Angela to Dake, Logan and Dake, Callie, 2110 Plymouth Rock Road, $323,000.

Tobin, Angela M. and Tobin, Patrick W. to Sarro, Nicholas M. and Sarro, Chelsey M., 13905 Kelly Drive, $370,000.

Urwin, Jeremy and Urwin, Hannah to Tripp, Penney, 9708 S. 28th St., $342,000.

Young, Grant James and Young, Braxton Ann to Raley, Derrick Jr., 4319 Brook Drive, $375,000.

Kennedy, Kieran and Kennedy, Brigid to Otoupal, Alan L. and Otoupal, Karrie K., 2907 Annabelle Drive, $215,000.

68128

Vanetten, Elizabeth J. to Hochstein, Theresa, 7608 S. 87th St., $170,000.

Teneyck, Richard and Teneyck, Kelli A. to Ayles, Dustin and Ayles, Lindsey, 9939 Gary St., $343,000.

Denman, Anthony J. to Harper, Brenda Tr, 8610 S. 97th Ave., $440,000.

68133

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Jbm Investments LLC, 2401 Aberdeen Drive, $208,000.

Delp, Marcus M. and Delp, Breanna N. to Lohman, Hollie A. and Lohman, Monica J., 703 Tupelo Lane, $340,000.

McDaniel, Susan to Mahoney, Irald and Mahoney, Dorothy, 11609 Bayview Drive, $315,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Peters, Jennifer, 12919 S. 55th St., $385,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Zorrilla, Gregorio A. and Zorrilla, Maresa Y., 13515 S. 50th St., $443,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reece, Andrew and Reece, Precey Bernabe, 5206 Helwig Ave., $349,000.

68136

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Raffety, Jeff and Raffety, Cheryl, 10341 S. 163rd St., $295,000.

Thompson, Candice M. to Issacc, Anburaj and Anburaj, Belba, 16124 Briar St., $263,000.

Beauchaine, Stephen D. and Beauchaine, Jayne R. to Spitser, Tyler and Brown, Rebecca, 17908 Grenelefe Ave., $400,000.

Smolinski, Andrew and Smolinski, Darien to Stephen, Gage and Stephen, Brianna, 8711 S. 169th St., $412,000.

68138

Brothers, Lucinda M. and Hansen, Michael E. to Clark, John A. and Schulte, Heather L., 8203 S. 152nd Ave., $262,000.

Michal, David C. to Peeraphatdit, Thoetchai and Naksuk, Niyada, 13275 Emiline St., $258,000.

68147

Vacanti, Jacob and Vacanti, Madison to Mercado, Dayane Lemus, 3009 Blue Ridge Drive, $253,000.

68157

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Cook David C., 8522 S. 63rd St., $364,000.

McAndrews, James P. and McAndrews, Pamela J. to A&L Remodeling LLC, 5013 Bernadette Ave., $230,000.