DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Severa Family Trust and Severa, Gregory J. Trust to Roger L. Hadan Trust and Hadan, Roger L. Tr, 7375 N. 169th St., $470,000.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17670 Potter St., $64,950.

Neuhaus, Matthew to Lizzy Mae LLC, 14461 Craig St., $265,000.

Jackson, Erik and Jackson, Jessica to Meh, Klaw, 8802 N. 155th St., $260,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kozak, Michael and Kozak, Jennifer, 7302 N. 167th Ave., $380,997.

68022

Gratopp Holdings LLC to Open Door Mission, 20118 Clark Circle, $1,200,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Moravec, Brandon and Moravec, Kathryn, 20878 T Court, $285,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Burcham, Matthew and Burcham, Jennifer, 18219 Locust St., $617,453.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bandaru, Gopichand and Injam, Girija Naga Lakshmi Tulasi, 5903 N. 181st Ave., $467,141.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Mielak Construction Inc., 4005 George B Lake Parkway, $76,000.

Frontier Builders LLC to Property Purchasers LLC, 3320 S. 212nd Ave., $110,000.

Coventry Ridge LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 6514 S. 208th Ave., $79,000.

Keval Construction LLC to Hallof, Jameson L. and Hallof, Charity G., 3921 S. 208th St., $614,900.

Bishop, Sheri L. to Ellinsgson, Christopher M., 3412 N. 207th Ave., $187,550.

Tirro, Michael J. and Tirro, Christine M. to Sapp, Wendi and Erck, Adam, 829 S. 183rd St., $430,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Hildy Properties LLC, 5502 N. 209th St., $235,000.

68069

Livengood, James L. and Livengood, Ashley C. to Blekeberg, Erik and Blekeberg, Jodel, 23610 Oak St., $241,000.

68102

Kuster, Tyler Scott to Dyer, Galyn Safford, 902 Dodge St 303, $250,000.

68104

Bds Properties LLC to Cano, Amanda and Cano, Carlos, 5611 Decatur St., $275,000.

Nielsen, Sheri R. to Wickard, Vance K. and Wickard, Karen L., 6039 Ruggles St., $148,000.

Davis, Elesten M. and Reid, Alan Sr. to J Adams Investments LLC, 5620 Northwest Drive, $122,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Tuttle, Alec, 6635 Bedford Ave., $169,000.

Baker, Pheonix C. and Urban, Brooke K. Personal representative to Chauhan, Pallavi, 4421 N. 61st St., $173,000.

Koch, Jerry F. and Koch, Tamara L. Personal representative to Burklund, Breanna Lou and Burklund, Breanna, 1715 N. 56th St., $188,000.

Booker, Lucious T. to Ys Capital Group LLC, 2541 N. 49th St., $155,000.

68105

Miller, Vincent W. and Maysles, Snow to Montenegro, Alfonso Enrique Leon and Mederos, Keyla Carolina Sanchez, 813 S. 38th St 2, $110,000.

Schiltz Properties LLC to Mederos, Keyla Carolina Sanchez and Montenegro, Alfonso Enrique Leon, 813 S. 38th St 4, $109,500.

Dibar Enterprises LLC to Greenlake Development LLC, 3515 Howard St., $150,288.

Gdowski, Mark G. to Conrad, Payton, 4411 William St., $247,000.

Kenney, Benjamin James and Kenney, Jayme L. to Reyna, Giselle, 2758 Dean Circle, $160,000.

Heeren, Jacob to Heeren, Jacob and Vickers, Kaitlin, 3812 Valley St., $35,000.

Jah LLC to Ab Car 300 LLC, 3535 Walnut St., $218,500.

Interstate Securities LLC to Maverick Enterprises LLC, 2125 S. 41st St., $175,000.

68106

Volquartsen, Jennifer R. and Carlson, Jennifer R. to Carlson, Jeffrey L., 5639 Grover St., $215,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to J Ellis Properties LLC, 4801 Valley St., $305,000.

Patrick Lawrence Murphy Rt and Murphy, Patrick Lawrence Trustee to Kasel, Rebecca J. and Ferzely, Joseph N., 5526 Poppleton Ave., $224,000.

68107

Byfield, Mary Ann and Clem, Patricia A. to Martinez, Julieta Marine Lopez De and Dominguez, Elvidio Rocael Martinez, 6107 S. 33rd St., $110,000.

FA Properties LLC to Herrera, Leser Julieta Lopez, 3486 Jefferson St., $160,000.

Koelzer, Jesse J. and Koelzer, Zuleyma to Domingo, Rosaura Jimenez, 6054 S. 39th St., $205,000.

Novak, Josephine M. and Wixon, Ruth Personal representative to Nazaruk, Peter, 6248 S. 39th St., $179,000.

Nazaruk, Peter to Menjivar, Merlyn, 2300 Madison St., $144,000.

Excellence Home Renovation LLC to Hernandez, Ernestina Garcia and Flores, Rogelio Lucio, 1209 Arthur St., $145,000.

Mansfield, James K. and Tellez, Melanie to Justice, Andy and Thompson, April, 3111 W St., $175,000.

68111

Menard-Tippery, Gwendolyn M. and Menard, Albert P. Personal representative to Perez, Remigio Homero Ramirez, 2411 Ellison Ave., $50,000.

Murrell, Joshua Kristopher and Behr, Trenton G. to Martin, Levi, 3638 Ohio St., $128,750.

Young, Webster Jr. and Young, Margaret to Small Job Handy Corporation, 2406 N. 28th Ave., $78,000.

Cathedral of Love Church of God In Christ Inc. to Ah 2816 Ames Omaha Nebraska LLC, 2816 Ames Ave., $900,000.

Dunn Rental LLC to Manchester Properties LLC, 4129 Fort St., $160,000.

68112

Williamson and Jamison Investments LLC to Wells, Paula B., 2412 Vane St., $132,000.

Hrbek, Julie A. to Green Light Ventures LLC, 6914 N. 41st Circle, $116,000.

Big V. Rentals LLC to Hill Iowa Revocable Trust and Hill, Joshua J. Trust, 2739 Iowa St., $80,000.

68114

J H. Properties LLC to Russell, Cody A. and Russell, Kortnie, 1505 Cole Creek Drive, $255,000.

Spelts, Gail A. to Swallom, Gavin, 7826 Parker St., $180,000.

National Rifle Association of America to Homemade Holdings LLC, 8303 Decatur St., $120,000.

68116

Five & Five Development LLC to Schlichting, Arthur A. and Schlichting, Janice, 6009 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $468,847.

Burcham, Jennifer L. and Burcham, Matthew to Coldiron, Nathaniel J. and Coldiron, Ciara M., 2218 N. 174th St., $410,000.

Foy, Sterling J. and Foy, Brittney N. to Rosenbaum, Brian and Rosenbaum, Carmen, 17656 Patrick Ave., $549,000.

Bisada, Hedra Eshak and Bokter, Hoda A. to Sahu, Vikas, 4210 N. 163rd Ave., $310,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Mehrhoff, Martin, 17710 Hartman Ave., $520,700.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Corsini, Robert J. and Sterrett, Michaela E., 6506 N. 169th Circle, $369,900.

68117

Dyhr, Cade and Dyhr, Jenna to Miller, Kent Lee and Miller, Cynthia, 5241 S. 51st St., $255,000.

Seffron, Diane Marie and Heimark, Diane Marie to Caswell, Matthew and Caswell, Lloyd, 5415 S. 48th Ave., $99,000.

68118

Bpco Properties LLC to Bescon Plaza LLC, 17909 Barker Court, $2,310,000.

68122

Otoole, Nathan L. and Dombrowski, Lydia A. to Ogunfeibo, Ikeoluwa Esther and Ogunfeibo, Oluwole Charles, 7005 N. 88th St., $272,000.

Kocina, Jordan and Kocina, Alaina to Gregory, Elizabeth A., 8022 Girard Place, $240,000.

68124

Kayla M. Hawkins Trust and Hawkins, Christopher H. Trust to Prange, Mason and Prange, Rebecca, 1502 Ridgewood Ave., $1,260,953.

Warming, Robert E. and Warming, Cynthia G. to Mitchell, Sarah, 1309 S. 92nd Circle, $549,950.

Larson, Thomas Jennings Jr. and Larson, Colleen M. to Donna Lee LLC, 2821 S. 87th Ave., $150,000.

Handler, Jean F. to Mitchell, Elizabeth Ann, 3346 S. 89th St., $225,000.

68127

Dejohn, Sandalene K. to Leger, Jeannine M. and Minnick, William D., 5330 S. 107th Ave., $280,000.

Klosterbuer Family Trust and Klosterbuer, Bruce R. Trust to Winkle, Alan, 10727 Berry Place, $220,000.

68130

Quest Construction Co to Kirchofer, Thomas J., 1404 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $615,000.

Garage At 204 LLC to Bouc, Avory D., 20121 Oak St B14, $321,500.

Ferrante, Phillip J. and Ferrante, Phil J. to Dakin, Norra and Prindle, Ryan, 17718 Frances St., $465,000.

Ruback, Marcia R. to Sachs, Jeffrey D. and Unger, Tracy L., 1223 S. 169th St., $415,000.

House, David C. and House, Saundra K. to Pedersen, Jennifer L. and Pedersen, Andy D., 2304 S. 179th St., $380,000.

68131

Izard-45 LLC to Seven Group LLC, 4383 Izard St., $333,000.

Basil Land Holdings 22 LLC to Cman LLC, 309 N. 33rd St., $120,000.

Ross, Margaret to Ritts, Leonard R. and Ritts, Marilyn, 2751 Farnam St., $112,100.

Ritts, Leonard and Marx, Lynda L. Personal representative to Safe Harbour Eat - Xxvi LLC, 2751 Farnam St., $215,000.

Woolridge, Mildred M. and Cawthon, Felicia Personal representative to A-Rose Property Inc., 3014 Nicholas St., $98,000.

Gonzalez, Ariel to Brown, Stephanie Lorraine, 1414 N. 30th St., $129,000.

68132

Cripe, David J. and Cripe, Nicole A. to Cimino, John, 6485 Cuming St., $552,500.

Mary D. Seina Residence Trust and Anthony R. Seina Residence Trust to Greenslate Development LLC, 6600 Underwood Ave., $2,000,000.

68134

Drucker, Rex A. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 9722 Grant St., $125,000.

Bird, Jacob and Bird, Chelsea to Austin, Cory and Austin, Lianna, 8831 Keystone Drive, $359,000.

Yembi, Marsha and Yembi, Jude to Dai, Wenli, 9042 Larimore Ave., $236,000.

11T Ne LLC to Forrest, Eldan, 5208 N. 84th Ave., $169,900.

Dohse, David L. and Dohse, Jan Marie to Salvador, Erik Sanjuan and Sanjuan, Ivett Hernandez, 4713 N. 81st St., $225,000.

Margaret Basgaard Revocable Trust and Esser, Debra Lou Trustee to Kuenning, Tyler B. and Kuenning, Brianna L., 4045 N. 81st Avenue Circle, $270,000.

Shaw, Bernice C. to Shively, Kristen, 5109 N. 85th St., $195,000.

68135

Keeler, Timothy and Manley, Shannon to Kauffman, Matthew A. and Kauffman, Natalie N., 15853 Orchard Ave., $315,000.

Lucas, Tylene B. and Lucas, Mark A. to Wilson, Israel J., 19416 Oakwood St., $283,500.

Elkhatib, Tarek N. and Rabbani, Manar to Belem, Mahamadi, 6308 S. 174th St., $458,000.

Bennett, Clifford E. and Bennett, Jana M. to Luhrs, Nicholas and Luhrs, Rachel Skradski, 5002 S. 190th St., $195,000.

Wente, Julie A. and Legrande, Julie A. to Girouex, Ryan and Burger, Jessica, 19410 V St., $266,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4515 S. 202nd Ave., $95,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4411 S. 202nd St., $107,000.

68137

Mhre Holdings LLC to Rogers, Andrew, 6021 S. 109th Avenue Circle, $273,000.

Collins, Andrea M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 13716 V Circle, $160,000.

Ocana, Jonathan and Ocana, Esmeralda to May, Noah and Jensen, Creighton, 6516 S. 116th St., $280,000.

68142

Powell, Tanner to McGee, Malachi, 11019 Weber St., $24,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cunningham, Breanna J., 7705 N. 108th St., $325,621.

68144

Neher, Theodore V. 3 and Neher, Ted V. 3 to Ginn, Jeffrey L. and McDonald, Nancy S., 12756 Grover St., $127,500.

Lesser, Michael D. and Lesser, Kelly I. to Stratton, Mia and Stratton, Jessica, 1508 S. 141st Avenue Circle, $325,000.

Harner, Ethan and Harner, Alysa to O'Connell, Kevin M. and Gudenrath, Lindsay M., 15291 Valley St., $286,000.

Jackson, Thomas W. and Jackson, Jeffery W. Personal representative to Ruwe, Michelle L., 11418 Pierce St., $390,000.

Kirkpatrick, Dolores R. and Beaudin, Jeanine Personal representative to Dean Properties LLC, 3256 S. 131st Circle, $152,500.

Palagi, Ronald J. and Shrier, Michael A. Personal representative to Allen, Trent and Allen, Emily, 1219 S. 112nd Place, $977,500.

Vazzano, Michael J. Jr. and Vazzano, Stacie M. to Cruz, Eric, 12444 Castelar St., $205,000.

Nunez, Megan T. and Nunez-Ramos, Nemias to Flowers, Payton Marie, 11018 Prairie Village Drive, $240,000.

68152

Ross, Martha E. to akab Properties LLC, 5741 Tucker Circle, $311,500.

68154

Haning, Jay D. to Venteicher, Myong, 11021 Leavenworth St., $205,000.

Donald Sharp Term Interest Tru and Pinnacle Bank Trustee to McCarville, Jonathan and McCarville, Ashley, 12611 Izard St., $450,000.

Kovar, Marvin D. and Kovar, Frank J. to Hagan, Alana and Suing, Jacob, 12402 Shamrock Road, $315,200.

Hain, Michael and Harder, Ben to Hain, Michael, 1840 N. 146th St., $142,000.

68164

Josefiak, Hope M. to Popish, John R., 10827 Ellison Ave., $205,000.

Whalen, Jacob M. and Whalen, Anna J. to Cooper, Connie and Cooper, Roger, 11414 Hartman Ave., $255,000.

Problem Property People LLC to Erdei, Raphael, 13049 Patrick Circle, $270,000.

Harrell, Kameron J. and Vena, Tayler to Hawley, Tom and Nelson, Kristin A., 2729 N. 122nd Circle, $256,000.

Fredrichs, Anne Marie Johnson to Zmijewski, Emily and Lydell, Jason, 13752 Camden Ave., $372,000.

Samson, Devin M. to Hueser, Sam, 4617 N. 130th Circle, $215,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Grantham, Cody and Grantham, Rebekah to Roman, Rodrigo Sotelo and Hernandez, Erika Enrriquez, 3003 Columbus Ave., $255,000.

Hollars, Jonathan to North 52 LLC, 2534 Van Buren St., $105,000.

Ab Car 300 LLC to Nashchechich, Anton and Sevastianora, Kateryna, 1801 Sherry Drive, $327,000.

Wiese, David M. to Schulze, Scott James, 503 Kountze Memorial Drive, $286,000.

Homemade Holdings LLC to Jauregui, Jaime, 1303 Hansen Ave., $150,000.

Hoins, Wendell J. to Heins, Jeremy, 1503 Pelton Ave., $195,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Straight, Adam P. aka Straight, Adam Patrick; Lira Straight, Daniela, 16928 Samantha Road, $434,000.

68046

Zhuromski, Uladzimir and Zhuromskaya, Sviatlana to Weeks, Justin Daniel, 11708 S. 112th St., $350,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Towles ,Matthew Andrew and Towles, Selina Kate, 1111 Laport Drive, $295,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Caniglia, Joseph and Caniglia, Terri A., 11301 Slayton St., $385,000.

Rasmussen, Dayle L. and Rasmussen, Kimberly A. to Ciurej, Andrew James and Ciurej, Alexandra Haley, 914 Wynnwood Lane, $310,000.

Grayson, Thomas P. to Jacobsen, Christopher Alan, 420 S. Jackson St., $230,000.

Holland, Jack W. Jr. and Holland, Christine M. to Flipping Flanagans LLC, 1410 White Pine Circle, $380,000.

Chavez Properties LLC to Scheinost, Kevin, 1108 Victory Circle, $245,000.

Rychly, Agnes H. to Modlin, Jeff and Modlin, Jennifer, 914 S. Harrison St., $199,000.

Hinkle, Robert L. and Hinkle, Amber A. to Sm Estate LLC, 326 N. Osage St., $155,000.

68123

Homemade Holdings LLC to Haynes, Clayborne P., 11706 Golden Blvd, $305,000.

Payne, Donald R. Jr. and Payne, Irene L. to Acosta, Marcos and Quiroga, Elissa Marie, 10012 S. 11th St., $255,000.

Jackson, Melissa A. Per Rep and Witt, Christine Estate Of to Faflak, Richard and Wang, Xin, 2720 Coffey Ave., $260,000.

Kendall, John C. to Namn LLC, 11005 Bandlytown Pl, $160,000.

Brunner, John M. and Brunner, Marie Laure to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 11701 Trumble Loup E, $170,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Fa Properties LLC, 11701 Trumble Loup E, $202,000.

68128

Dinslage, Kenneth R. and Dinslage, Sheryl; Dinslage, Erma Rose; Dinslage, Gene J.; Bossard, Renee M.; Bossard, Steve to Timberly Real Estate Investing LLC, 7310 James Ave., $160,000.

Nuss, Casey G. and Nuss, Kelly S. to Brammer, Darin Lee and Brammer, Carlie Sue Ann, 8545 S. 102nd St., $390,000.

Ephrem Land Holdings 3 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 7803 Park View Blvd, $157,000.

Ball, Leanne R. fka Hinrichs, Leanne R Ball Colin to Guerrero, Edwin Patrizi and Jimenez, Marisol Andreina, 7918 Hill Crest Lane Ct, $280,000.

68133

Watson, Rei LLC to Swan, Andrew Ray and Swan, Alexandra Pappas, 2013 Dana Lane, $415,000.

68136

Luhrs Properties LLC to Berg, Deborah L. and Berg, Thomas L., 15614 Gertrude St., $288,000.

Fools Inc. to Rongisch, Brian C. and Rongisch, Nina A., 18804 Pinehurst Ave., $432,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Tr to Legacy Ventures I. LLC, 16150 Blackwalnut St., $191,000.

B.H.I. Development Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 19050 Augusta Circle, $90,000.

Olson, Brian E. to Burns, Alyssa and Wessel, Cody, 15829 Cottonwood Ave., $252,000.

Joyce, Marlin and Joyce, Abigail to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 7115 S. 176th St., $185,000.

Teigen, Daniel J. and Teigen, Luann to Bailey, Wendy and Huffman, Charles, 16616 Josephine St., $379,000.

Hilligas, Troy P. and Hilligas, Tracy J. to Gau, Kimberly, 16437 Rosewood St., $385,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Krejci, Anthony and Krejci, Emily, 18351 Sage St., $430,000.

68138

Schroeder, Keith and Schroeder, Sandra to Thompson, Katie and Thompson, Matt, 8609 S. 143rd Ave., $195,000.

Baty, Robert E. and Baty, Janet L. to Gray, Brent, 13708 Frederick Ave., $251,000.

Monce, Daniel Forward and Monce, Heidi to Bourke, Adele Reeh and Remar, Jared Thomas, 13441 Josephine St., $220,000.

68147

Holst, Barbara A. to Connatser, Hannah M. and Connatser, Zayne A., 7027 S. 39th Ave., $215,000.

Arenas, Richard P. and Arenas, Ashley A. to Sandoval, Salvador Mendoza and Bustamante, Lilia Salgado, 7664 S. 39th Ave., $200,000.

Wasser, Steven K. to Wpi LLC, 7207 S. 41st Ter, $150,000.

Turner, Charles Arthur Philip Trust and Turner, Amber Rachel Tr to Lane Garrett and Nordeen, Mikenzie M., 2501 Georgia Ave., $299,000.

68157

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Jacobs, Steven G., 8519 S. 63rd St., $425,000.