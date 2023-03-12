DOUGLAS COUNTY 68007 Cardinal Homes LLC to Chvala, William Dean Jr. and Chvala, Jeanette Marie, 11065 N. 171st St., $634,850. Mesenbrink, Jeffrey to Roberts, Colin M., 455 N. Allen St., $359,000. Krejci Development LLC to Childers Custom Homes Inc., 17034 Sarah St., $50,000. Sherwood Homes Inc. to Meisch, Ryan J., 7253 N. 155th St., $448,900. Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Knopick, Benjamin C. and Knopick, Natalie K., 11001 N. 169th Ave., $512,548. Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Salt, Nathan and Salt, Natalie, 11025 N. 169th Ave., $534,220. King, James G. and King, Patrice Rita-Marie to Wiggins, Joshua and Wiggins, Rebecca, 7933 N. 153rd St., $342,000. Cate, Ryan and Cate, Connor to Johnson, Alex and Johnson, Margaret, 14553 Wyoming St., $287,000. Chhetri, Bhawani P. and Gurung, Kabita to Rah 4501 LLC, 7905 N. 148th St., $282,000. Showcase Homes Inc. to Vair, Duke R. and Vair, Marie C., 16913 Abigail St., $549,900. Krejci Development LLC to Cardinal Homes LLC, 10902 N. 171st St., $60,000. Thompson, Keith P. and Meyer, Dawn M. Personal representative to Zeitner, Corey R. and Zeitner, Jessica A., 8544 N. 172nd Circle, $375,000. 68022 Neneman, Ted R. 3 and Neneman, Carolyn M. to Yankton, Audra M. and Yankton, Cody L., 1747 N. 207th St., $249,500. Spackler, Kelsey C. and Zindel, Jeffrey Walter 2 to Nuss, Casey G. and Nuss, Kelly S., 3003 Big Elk Parkway, $610,000. Fisher Revocable Trust and Fisher, Stephen C. Trust to Carter, Alan W. and Carter, Belinda C., 5021 S. 237th Circle, $900,000. Showcase Homes Inc. to Weishaar, Ryan J. and Weishaar, Amanda J., 20534 Hartman Ave., $734,900. Charleston Homes LLC to Fischer, Anna, 4608 N. 212nd St., $378,675. Lotfund1 LLC to M2 Homes LLC, 3514 S. 214th St., $110,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 20801 Hartman Ave., $660,000. Junior, Daniel J. and Junior, Kandi L. to Dufani, Jalal Mohamed and Abuhamidah, Madaen Mahfod, 20141 Douglas St., $475,000. Carmen L. Dau Living Trust and Dau, Carmen L. Trustee to Hessheimer, Amber, 3407 N. 207th Terrace, $267,000. Adair Holdings LLC to Myers, James and Myers, Diana, 19024 Benton Blvd., $220,000. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lang, Thomas J. and Lang, Connie K., 6216 S. 213rd St., $353,313. Strong, Alex and Strong, Megan Marie to Anderson, Jarred, 20215 Wirt St., $260,000. Steckelberg, Suzanna to Ferrick, Tyler A. and Denbleyker, Lisa R., 3010 N. 200th Ave., $295,000. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Aglame-Coffie, Christian, 4914 N. 180th Ave., $449,500. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cross, Thomas D. and Cross, Erin N., 4918 N. 180th Ave., $386,900. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mohammed, Fatima A. and Al-Baaj, Taha M., 21051 Polk St., $379,877. 68064 Hunter, Martha S. to Tomanek Enterprise Inc., 108 W. Whittingham St., $130,000. Hohensee, Kaleigh M. to Delaney, Meaghan, 124 W. Alexander St., $201,400. 68069 Sheryl Bergstrom Revocable Trust and George, Annika Trustee to Morris, Andrew J. and Morris, Lara A., 25017 Emile Circle, $1,485,000. Belair, Christopher L. and Belair, Joni C. to Meedel, James and Meedel, Sharon, 113 N. 251st St., $1,160,000. 68104 Minturn, Ryan M. and Minturn, Haley A. to Manely LLC, 2545 N. 49th St., $150,000. Parks, Susan to 2056 Holdings LLC, 2943 N. 55th St., $115,000. Smr Remodeling LLC to Chaney, Janakia L. and Napier, Megan M., 4903 Grand Ave., $210,000. Sfr3-050 LLC to Haynes, James, 6228 Nebraska Ave., $210,000. Hubler, Michael A. and Portillo, Jenifer Personal representative to Payne, Christopher, 2011 N. 51st St., $145,500. Madonna School & Community-Based Services and Madonna School to Quality Living Inc., 6402 N. 71st St., $2,725,000. Kae Construction LLC to Keily Properties LLC, 4728 Nebraska Ave., $128,100. Caro, Anna and Caro, Bruno to Wagner, Sarah, 7058 Binney St., $140,000. Peters, David C. and Peters, Janis E. to Peters, Gregory T. and Mathine, Rebecca S., 3311 N. 60th St., $105,600. Selfmade LLC to Ficenec, Jacob P., 3311 N. 53rd St., $198,000. Katemanity LLC to Full Send LLC, 5630 Blondo St., $90,000. Nyo, Htay to Amaya, Jose F. Fonseca, 4801 Spaulding St., $205,000. McMahon, Kevin R. and McMahon, Heidi R. to Bauer, Christopher, 5443 Seward St., $225,000. Nelson Builders Inc. to Htoo, Ler Paw and Shee, Paw Nay, 6648 Kansas Ave., $195,000. 68105 Beverly A. Aktimur Living Trust and Aktimur, Beverly A. Trustee to Hedrick, Jami and Bray, Jessica, 4207 William St., $201,000. James V. Huerter Family Trust and Huerter, M. Jane Trustee to Martin, Joseph Andrew and Martin, Hannah Marie, 1402 S. 44th St., $500,000. David & Ruth Heer Revocable Trust and Heer, David J. Trust to Cliffords, Anthony V. and Cliffords, Allison N., 918 S. 25th Ave., $180,000. Brannen, Kayla to May, Crystal, 922 S. 25th Ave., $128,000. 68106 McGhee, Patricia G. and Coffman, William Brent to Webster, Wyatt James, 1022 S. 46th Ave., $230,000. Sfr3-000 LLC to Sfr3-050 LLC, 5625 Pacific St., $343,000. Fox, Stacie L. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3435 S. 50th St., $189,000. 68107 Jbm Investments LLC to Marin, Iyair Solis and Arzola, Lucena Cortes, 4414 S. 25th St., $195,000. Dp Unlimited LLC to Burns, Arlene J., 3315 Polk St., $216,500. Jbm Investments LLC to Juarez, Douglas Alexis Miranda, 3942 S St., $195,000. Luhrs Properties LLC to Asb Flips LLC, 5613 S. 22nd St., $170,000. Olmos, Aimee to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5811 S. 42nd St., $190,000. Bockman, Brandon E. to Remijio, Celia, 1414 Y St., $190,000. Nw 14th Street LLC to Sizzling Caesars LLC, 2925 K St., $1,300,000. David & Ruth Heer Revocable Trust and Heer, David J. Trust to Cliffords, Anthony V. and Cliffords, Allison N., 6024 S. 42nd St., $190,000. 68108 Jd Kamm Inc. to Cruz, Bryan, 2108 Poppleton Ave., $125,000. Dfp LLC to Farani, Meschgan, 1775 S. 9th St., $100,000. Hultquist, Carol Ann and Hultquist, Nicole Personal representative to Jones, Chris and Jones, Janie, 1460 S. 15th St., $95,000. 68110 Amw Acquisitions LLC to Jaimes, Jose Luis, 4205 N. 21st St., $57,000. Prestige Solutions LLC to A New Way of Life Reentry Project, 1811 Emmet St., $165,000. 68111 Jesus, Roberto Elizondo De and Dominguez, Rosalba Ruiz to Nicolas, Jeovanni Ladron De Guevara and Santiago, Kim Ortiz, 5918 N. 40th St., $137,000. Alvidrez, Jose Angel Gallegos to Pearson, Amanda J., 3209 N. 25th Ave., $54,000. Villar, Sophia Pico Del and Mendoza, Eduardo Campos to Rodgers, Jewel, 5362 N. 27th St., $121,500. Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-B and US Bank Trust Trustee to Cabrera, Marcelino and Rodriguez, Noemi, 4002 Binney St., $90,000. New Wave Real Estate LLC and Breakthru Real Estate LLC to Rahul, Fnu and Jain, Parv, 3414 Sahler St., $100,000. Montelongo, Vanessa and Cabrera, Ismael Alexander Izaguirre to Htoo, Johnny and Kee, Hser, 4811 N. 42nd St., $179,900. Kae Construction LLC to Keily Properties LLC, 4319 N. 32nd St., $69,900. Kae Construction LLC to Keily Properties LLC, 5944 N. 34th St., $109,900. Kelly, Mary C. to Holy Name Housing Corporation, 4008 Franklin St., $44,500. Brown, Ivory to Hernadez, Jesus, 5914 N. 39th St., $75,000. Mg Fern Properties LLC to Goode, Damien and Goode, Damien K., 5823 N. 43rd Ave., $125,000. Ngo, Hao to Cortez, Elizabeth and Garcia, Mario Alberto Candia, 2624 Browne St., $90,000. Omahas Favorite Son LLC to Ocorby 3231 LLC, 3231 Corby St., $70,000. Copeland, Joseph and Copeland, Joe to Timber Creek Holdings LLC, 4111 N. 25th St., $250,000. 68112 Dueling, Jason C. to Johnson, Mitch A., 8104 N. 40th St., $140,000. 68114 Heisel, Barbara A. Foley to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 8325 Izard St., $170,000. Schneider, Rick and Schneider, Candice M. to Bell, Halee, 1205 N. 89th St., $230,000. KR Properties LLC to Wells, Michael and Wells, Haley, 9950 Fieldcrest Drive, $577,500. 68116 Charleston Homes LLC to Blair, Alyssa and Blair, Alyssa N., 5506 N. 177th St., $414,950. Conrad, Carly R. and Dutton, Patrick to Hinrichs, Carolyn and Hinrichs, Garrett, 14919 Binney St., $248,000. JKC Construction Inc. to Tucker, Patrick and Tucker, Susan, 5827 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $660,217. Craft, Gary F. and Craft, Stacy R. to Estabrook, John C. and Estabrook, Sharon, 5515 N. 166th St., $565,000. Swierczek, Jason and Swierczek, Cari to Budd, Dillon and Budd, Kathryn, 4246 N. 163rd Ave., $337,500. Dynamic Properties LLC to Sutko, Paul, 17819 Camden Ave., $345,000. Cory D. Gregg Living Trust and Gregg, Cory D. Trust to Anderson, John and Anderson, Melinda, 5816 N. 169th St., $590,000. 68118 Hines, Ryan to Perry, Stephen and Perry, Jennifer, 15723 Hamilton St., $319,217. 68122 Celebrity Homes Inc. to Amonoo-Neizer, Nana B. and Omari, Selina D., 7760 N. 86th Ave., $300,538. Schott, Andrew and Schott, Jayda to Hardy, Tyler, 7385 N. 77th St., $250,000. 68124 Eleanor F. Miller Revocable Trust and Miller, Michael E. Trustee to Blaylock, Mark A. and Blaylock, Jessica L., 2025 S. 80th Ave., $300,000. H Renne & K. Susan Edmunds Tru and Edmunds, K. Susan Trustee to 74 Pasadena LLC, 7434 Pasadena Circle, $320,000. 68127 Beideck, Mary E. to Red Ladder LLC, 10228 M St., $193,500. Thomas & Deborah L. Berg Irrevocable Trust and Berg, Bradley T. Trust to Lindhorst, Nicole and Lindhorst, Mark, 5229 S. 104th Avenue Circle, $279,900. Sweeney, Michael P. and Sweeney, Cinderella M. to Rtg Holdings LLC, 7975 L St., $207,500. Hanny, Reid M. and Hanny, Kelly Lb to Graham, Bo L. and Graham, Emilee A., 5410 S. 91st St., $260,000. 68130 Garage At 204 LLC to Limpach, Nicholas J., 20121 Oak St B15, $152,596. 68131 Klesitz Realty LLC to Jaramillo, Jose Benitez and Anicasio, Ana Lina Mayo, 1315 N. 38th St., $76,000. 68132 Drapa, Joseph Edward and Drapa, Megan Michaela to Lammers, Nicholas and Roehrs, Katlin R., 5119 Webster St., $405,000. Olsen, Andrew J. to Hawkins, Winifred Florence and Hawkins, James Lamon, 6005 Lafayette Court, $425,000. Stuberg, Wayne A. and Stuberg, Rhonda M. to 4901 Farnam Street LLC, 4901 Farnam St., $300,000. Klima, Daniel L. and Lepo, Nancy C. to Harte-Maxwell, Victoria and Asche, Austin, 101 N. 69th St 18, $185,000. Guderian, Bret A. and Guderian, Stewart K. to Hovinga, Curtis, 4812 Chicago St., $280,000. 68134 Jun, Erick and Jun, Kina to Fisher, Glenda, 2343 N. 75th St., $247,500. Horwart, Mitchell C. to Barghouti, Tammy and Barghouti, Mohammed, 9634 Spaulding St., $215,000. Wiens, Shona J. and Pijewski, Shona J. to Lorenzo, Melecio Marcial and Carmona-Beltran, Teresa De Jesus, 6211 N. 77th St., $220,000. Hahn, Robert Kendall and Hahn, R. Kendall to Arehart, Michael J., 5035 Terrace Drive, $104,481. Santora, Mary L. to Forsythe, Mandalyne L., 8504 Vernon Ave., $80,000. Marie E. Lucas Trust and Lucas, Marie E. Trustee to May, Daniel, 4613 N. View Drive, $255,000. Neary, Michaela A. to Robish, Jonathan A., 10712 Grand Ave., $207,900. Keeling, Todd Matthew and Keeling, Todd M. to Bryant, Hannah Elizabeth and Bryant, Hannah, 2603 Kimberly Drive, $111,400. Sturch, Joanne Jayne Johnson to Tedder, Sara Jane, 2017 N. 83rd St., $82,300. 68135 Millard 35 LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 4546 S. 202nd St., $85,000. Twin Cities Properties and Arthaloney, Robert L. Sr. to O’Brien, Keon and O’Brien, Laura, 19412 Laci St., $240,000. Millard 35 LLC to Kloster Enterprises LLC, 4542 S. 203rd St., $85,000. Millard 35 LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 4533 S. 202nd St., $485,000. Williams, Jeffrey A. and Williams, Denise E. to Wagner, Jeffrey S. and Wagner, Wendy L., 18624 T Circle, $270,000. Millard 35 LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4514 S. 203rd St., $180,000. Millard 35 LLC to Advantage Investment Properties LLC, 4517 S. 202nd St., $330,000. North 52 LLC to Baker, Tracy B., 5109 S. 163rd St., $331,500. Todd, Kelly and Todd, Robert Kelly to Green, Dustin E., 17711 Jacobs St., $292,500. May, Daniel and Pelesky, Holly to Garner, Jarryd Christopher and Garner, Camille Ilee, 6315 S. 176th St., $415,000. 68137 Rys, Lance A. to Hamling, Garrett, 13424 Polk St., $290,000. Maguire, Christopher M. and Maguire, Sara L. to Snyder, Jyota and Snyder, Lauren, 14916 Dayton St., $325,000. Tickle, Myles and Tickle, Charissa to Wolfe, Gregory M. and Renshaw, Jaqueline, 6368 S. 137th St., $227,500. Ogrady, Charles W. and Ogrady, Donna M. to Bunkowski, Ryan, 11417 X St., $185,000. 68142 Klinefelter, Gloria J. to Haney, Diana Dawn and Haney, Christopher Scott, 6925 N. 143rd St., $260,000. Shields, Elizabeth Jane to Keathley, Lisa Dawn, 14321 Wood Valley Drive, $300,000. Powell, Tanner to McGee, Malachi, 11019 Weber St., $240,000. Meisch, Renae and Meisch, Ryan to Belair, Christopher L. and Belair, Joni C., 7228 N. 124th Circle, $625,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 13028 Reynolds St., $520,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 12756 Mormon St., $550,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 12764 Mormon St., $550,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 12772 Mormon St., $476,871. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 12768 Mormon St., $565,000. Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 12806 Mormon St., $465,000. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gibson, Trevor E. and Wendt, Abbi T., 14326 Wood Valley Drive, $291,173. Reifsnyder, Michael A. to Cancino, Maricela Valdovinos and Valdovinos, Maria Cancino, 7465 N. 108th Ave., $250,000. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rai, Birkha M. and Rai, Sangeeti, 11057 Reynolds St., $363,526. 68144 Kastrup, Lawrence E. and Kastrup, Natalie S. to Padanilam, Albert, 2317 S. 135th Ave., $267,000. H & S Partnership Llp to Willie, Alfred N., 3355 S. 130th Avenue Circle, $259,900. Kansas Board of Regents and Kansas State University to Meredith, Ronald S. and Meredith, Betsy J., 1310 S. 118th St., $655,000. Mick Holdings LLC to Monnier, Rebecca R., 3211 S. 121st St., $235,000. Erickson, Kathleen Anne and Sczepancki, Kathleen Anne to Q Offers—A. LLC, 12217 Pedersen Drive, $200,000. Wl Investments LLC to Gilreath, Matthew and Rothgeb, Taylor, 3005 S. 146th St., $266,000. 68152 Nelson Builders Inc. to Kin, Bu and Kin, Thabwe, 6629 Pawnee Circle, $567,627. 68154 Frost, Jack A. to Belgrade, James Scott, 917 N. 131st Place, $350,000. Love, Diane L. and Russo, Daniel J. Personal representative to Guhdija, Sead and Guhdija, Mirsada, 12727 W. Dodge Road 389C, $165,000. Perry, Stephen G. and Perry, Jennifer R. to Mcleay, John Porter, 904 S. 151st Circle, $295,000. Coffey, Elizabeth A. and Coffey, Elizabeth N. to McVea, Rachel R. Krug and McVea, Kristopher D., 12830 Jones St., $460,000. Vakhidov, Sardor and Vargas, Venecia to Gatson, Pernell R., 1615 N. 109th Place, $165,000. Downey, Kayla K. to Cabrera, Yara, 12138 Parker Circle, $310,000. 68164 Hamil, Nancy R. to Marshall, Lisa and Marshall, Billy, 11324 Spaulding St., $305,000. Roy E. Feagins Living Trust and Feagins, Roy E. Trustee to Sudbeck, Myles D., 12230 Binney St., $265,000. SARPY COUNTY 68005 Allwein, Gregory A. to Welch, Kathryn A., 2523 Washington St., $179,000. Peitz, Karl to Horton, Tiffaneigh, 2903 Nebraska Circle, $230,000. Duckett, Betty Jean and Duckett, Francis P.; Rickman, Julia Ann; Rickman, Ronald E; Tye, Gordon Edward Jr.; Tye, Patricia K.; Tye, Gregory Alan to Ab Car 300 LLC, 1002 Lemay Drive, $209,000. Sosa, Samuel A. to Sanchez, Arturo Heredia, 1716 Bellevue Blvd N, $185,000. 68028 Richardson, Duane A. and Richardson, Lonnie Dean to Mrdp LLC, 20020 Capehart Road, $3,328,000. Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Coates, Jason Edward and Coates, Lorena, 12105 S. 208th St., $430,000. Brovold, Dale Zachary and Mendoza, Dominic to Haugland, Tyler and Haugland, Michelle, 20918 Ash St., $346,000. Contreras, Derek W. to Scholting, Courtney, 11819 S. 210th St., $285,000. 68046 Foley, David J. Iv and Foley, Kristine to Moharana, Santosh K. and Ojha, Tanushree, 11231 Cove Hollow Drive, $405,000. Richland Homes LLC to Clark, Anthony D., 10003 S. 108th Ave., $414,000. Charleston Homes LLC to Maly, Danielle aka Maly, Danielle Marie Maly Cole, 9805 Superior Drive, $384,000. Richland Homes LLC to Deboer, Michael J. and Deboer, Tabitha A., 10852 Freeboard Drive, $403,000. 68059 D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Ethofer, Justin, 165 N. 10th Ave., $335,000. D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kelle, Steven and Kelle, Dianne, 125 N. 10th Ave., $350,000. 68123 Haslett, Nathan and Haslett, Emily to McCarty, Robert W. and McCarty, Connie F., 11709 Trumble Loup W, $335,000. Sorenson, Scot Charles to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 3724 Lookingglass Drive, $185,000. Stickler Enterprise LLC to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3724 Lookingglass Drive, $195,000. Crary, Diane Jane to Henderson, Valeria, 14002 Tregaron Ridge Ave., Unit B, $205,000. Douglas, Austin S. and Douglas, Kelsey A. fka McQuien, Kelsey A. to Ogburn, Justin D. and Ogburn, Callie C., 2406 Lewis And Clark Road, $238,000. 68128 Pelikan, Sara Tr to Grigaitis, Renny J. Tr, 7909 Laurel Ct, $177,000. Sojka, Steven N. and Sojka, Allison C. to White, Adam and White, Gina, 7319 S. 97th Circle, $292,000. Luhrs Properties LLC to Butler, Charles, 9817 Brentwood Drive, $355,000. Peitzmeier, Brandon Scott and Peitzmeier, Laura; Peitzmeier, Gregg Lowell; Peitzmeier, Teri to Ream, Melynda E., 7524 Terry Drive, $192,000. Brown, Cindy Jo aka Brown, Cindy J. nka Crook Cindy Jo; Crook, Aaron M. to Vela, Richard A., 8516 S. 103rd St., $385,000. 68133 Sams, Conrad Robert and Amory, Rachelle Lea nka Amory Sams, Rachelle Lea to Asproperties LLC, 2501 Aberdeen Drive, $269,000. Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reeder, Seth and Reeder, Megan, 5404 Sheridan Road, $430,000. Fairway Properties LLC to Hammerstein, Max and Hammerstein, Nicole, 610 Rosewood Ave., $267,000. 68136 Burke, Nicholas A. and Burke, Catherine to Nile LLC, 15856 Willow Circle, $280,000. Kendall, Timothy and Kendall, Aubrey to Nguyen, Lan Thi Ngoc and Niemiec, Vincent A., 16115 Birch Ave., $278,000. 68138 Collins, Timothy Patrick and Collins, Jennifer Gayle to Wiens, Shona and Wiens, Philip, 15211 Gertrude St., $388,000. 