DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fisher, Megan R. and Fisher, Anthony D., 16315 Vane St., $358,942.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Tipler, Jerrold L. and Tipler, Patricia A., 17653 Scott St., $647,008.

Hansen-Hubbard, Erika J. and Hubbard, Tyrone L. to Daehler, Antonio R. and Daehler, Antonio, 7766 N. 149th St., $285,000.

Wholestone Farms II LLC to Diane M. Bender-Christensen & Gary J. Christensen Blended Revocable Trust and Bender-Christensen, Diane M. Trust, 7534 N. 167th Ave., $325,000.

Baca, John and Baca, Clarice S. to Pradhan, Samir Chandra and Sahoo, Madhusnigdha, 14463 Wyoming St., $269,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Carruth, Nichole and Carruth, Clard Jr., 16910 Abigail St., $540,577.

68022

Kramer, Brian to Howes, Jeffrey Jr. and Howes, Sarah E., 20901 Boyd St., $450,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Michelle R. Blair-Furley Tru and Blair-Furley, Michelle R. Tr, 18125 Miami St., $632,500.

Advantage Development Inc. to Troester, Amanda and Troester, Timothy, 20714 Cedar Circle, $1,228,315.

Charleston Homes LLC to Purdy, Carter and Purdy, Jena, 4813 N. 210th Ave., $447,225.

Krejci Development LLC to Thomas David Builders LLC, 22404 P Plaza Circle, $160,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sakahashi, Carter Ed and Sakahashi, Kori Km, 4902 N. 180th Ave., $409,900.

Krejci Development LLC to Lifetime Structures Inc., 22605 Orchard Place, $195,000.

Fld Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 21114 Arlington St., $72,500.

Fld Fund I. LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 5420 Kestrel Parkway, $72,500.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Dougherty, Matthew James and Dougherty, Ericka L., 6531 S. 208th Ave., $683,985.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ulness, Madison, 21215 Polk St., $311,653.

68064

Egr, Susan and Egr, Darin to Graham, Alexander and Graham, Teri, 216 W. Whittingham St., $190,000.

68104

Ownez Asset Management LLC to Velasquez, Hector Arnaldo Hernandez, 4542 Grand Ave., $144,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Harner, Katie and Saldivar, Jordan, 3424 N. 49th St., $205,000.

Zid, Ah and Far, Lu Teh to Kowal, Noah, 4916 Manderson St., $167,000.

Swindle, Debra K. and Haug, Debra K. to Serrano, Barbara Pernas, 4729 N. 65th St., $166,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Frahm, Ryan, 5603 Ruggles St., $130,000.

Neco Investments LLC to Shalom, Keith, 2319 N. 63rd St., $205,000.

68105

Goembel, Doris E. to McCullough, Erin, 500 S. 37th St 505, $180,000.

Mark Ocheretyanskiy & Lyudmyla Larina Revocable Trust and Ocheretyanskiy, Mark Trust to Reynoso, Macario Rafael and Paiz, Julia Nolasco, 2417 Pacific St., $140,000.

Smejkal, Michael and Smejkal, Heather Marie to Reyes, Anthony and Soto, Sherry, 3639 Valley St., $173,000.

Ijar Properties LLC to Fehr, Faline, 3520 Martha St., $195,000.

Martin, Robert and Martin, Marilyn to Williams, Ted, 4402 Frederick St., $205,000.

Roberds, Owen and Roberds, Morgan to Hagood, Keith, 3064 S. 43rd St., $255,000.

Schomer, David and Schomer, Samantha to Chundury, Rao and Chundury, Saroja, 4358 Pacific St., $232,000.

68106

Lampe, Mark L. to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 5026 Gold Circle, $75,000.

Flanagan, Colin Traynor to Krienert, Lauren Teresa and Krienert, Aaron Jerome, 4530 Walnut St., $313,000.

Excellence Home Renovation LLC to Edwards, Jesse B. and Flores, Edelmira M. Santana, 4802 Valley St., $235,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Martinez, Araceli Nicolasa Garcia and Aldaco, Sergio Arturo, 3435 S. 50th St., $205,000.

Kinsella, Sara K. and Kinsella, Thomas J. 4 to Darty, Heidi and Simmons, Lee, 4503 Woolworth Ave., $304,000.

Stewart, Jasmine Lynne to Foell, Martina, 1318 S. 51st St., $209,000.

Bradley, Benjamin A. and Bradley, Halie S. to Svec, Noah and Svec, Molly, 5534 Mayberry St., $311,000.

68107

Gold Star Property Solutions LLC to Home Team Properties IIi LLC, 5118 S. 39th Ave., $115,500.

Kaasch Money Properties LLC to Iswam-303 LLC, 4741 S. 19th St., $200,000.

Rody, Kimberly M. and Rody, Terry L. 2 to O-Ne Metro Holdings LLC, 1510 J St., $100,000.

68108

Ludemann, Jeremy and Ludemann, Jennifer to Ludemann, Christopher, 1706 B St., $120,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Dethlefs, Matt, 2234 Mason St., $80,000.

Sykora, Henry and Sheehan, Mary Ann Personal representative to Ramirez, Maria De Los Angeles Islas, 2765 S. 11st St., $83,000.

68110

Ecute, Lilian Susana and Sosa, Vergel Cruz to Collins, Vanessa and Collins, Vanessa G., 3916 N. 17th St., $160,000.

Greene, Derrone to Williams, Kevin A., 2902 N. 16th St., $145,000.

Gutierrez, Ruben to Schafer, Leticia, 5124 N. 14th St., $51,400.

Ciera J. Thomas Investments LLC to Evergrow Inc., 3914 N. 17th St., $45,000.

68111

Marcos Company Handyman LLC to Ramos-Guevara, Angel, 3460 Grand Ave., $140,000.

4226 Ohio St LLC to Ohio St LLC, 4226 Ohio St., $225,500.

Garcia, Esther Hernandez and Aguilera, Marcos Lemus to Vazquez, Luis Cruz, 4147 N. 40th Ave., $80,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Jungquist, Timothy and Carranza, Ruby Rhaburn, 5921 N. 34th St., $170,000.

68112

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 6509 N. 36th St., $107,500.

Hagensen, Lorena L. and Hagensen, Renie R. to Azpeitia, Moraima and Garcia, Jose Luis, 6609 N. 42nd St., $145,000.

68114

Betty L. Newbanks Living Trust and Childers, Linda S. Trust to Valle, Norma E., 8458 Decatur St., $265,000.

Waters, Trish and Waters, Patricia A. to Jktt LLC, 8331 California St., $100,000.

Warner, Donald R. and Warner, Carolyn J. to Reeves, Kara and Reeves, Kyle, 8517 Underwood Ave., $205,227.

68116

Estabrook, John C. and Estabrook, Sharon K. to Vann, Reuben Thomas and Gottsch, Gina L., 6412 N. 163rd St., $536,000.

Hohwieler, Rollyn and Hohwieler, Diana to Siemonsma, James and Siemonsma, Jana, 15463 Ellison Circle, $407,500.

Jagga, Prashanth Sunil and Jagga, Sofia G. to Myers, Andrew and Myers, Cynthia, 17325 Bedford Ave., $407,000.

Hurt, Elizabeth A. and Hurt, Adam J. Personal representative to Kottich, Douglas and Kottich, Dianna K., 15417 Armstrong St., $325,000.

Biggerstaff, Brian E. and Vidler, Rachael A. Personal representative to McCann, Sean, 16420 Erskine St., $269,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Baca, John and Baca, Clarice S., 16924 Raymond Ave., $460,928.

Charleston Homes LLC to Limon, Esmeralda and Moya, Juan Carlos Casado, 17607 Ogden Circle, $563,425.

Shannon, Lilana E. Trust to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 15323 Ohio St., $277,100.

Jensen, Robert C. and Jensen, Debbie Hays to Cathy Dillon Peetz Trust and Dillon-Peetz, Cathy Tr, 3231 N. 159th Ave., $615,000.

Storm, Christopher E. and Storm, Christy B. to Johnson, Luke and Johnson, Jennifer, 15112 Sprague St., $455,000.

68118

Glaser, Terrance M. to Hill, Greta, 17517 Franklin Place, $245,000.

68122

Bates, Brent and Davenport, Ashley to Hansen, Matthew, 7916 Newport Ave., $247,500.

Say, Ah and Chit, Victoria to Htoo, Kaw and Wah, Kyaw Law, 7711 N. 83rd St., $268,000.

68124

Otto, James and Otto, Christina to Eckel, Cherise and Curtis, Helen, 9106 Westridge Drive, $220,000.

Wilson, Mary Ellen and Mooter, Mary Ellen to Romano, Richard P. and Cushing, Tori L., 9006 Ontario Circle, $235,000.

Hnwh Real Estate LLC to Thompson, Brittany and Thompson, James P., 9825 Pasadena Ave., $304,000.

Raymond Evans Real Estate PC to Blankenau, George D. and Blankenau, Erika P., 2814 S. 107th St., $385,000.

68127

Omaha Escape LLC to Terronez, Alfred Dakota C., 10230 Weir St., $325,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Zodieru, Jordan, 5225 S. 80th St., $204,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Manely LLC and Kuhfahl, Jered, 10228 M St., $262,500.

Turco, Ronald S. to Sunset Investment and Goose Remodeling LLC, 10291 Washington Drive, $305,000.

68130

Pham, Oanh and Sy, Genesis to Berger, Jonathan and Berger, Sabrina, 3934 S. 191st Ave., $330,000.

Susan M. Cody Rev Fam Livi Trust and Cody, Susan M. Trustee to Kreifels, Alex Dw and O'Connor, April L., 17416 Walnut St., $415,000.

Joan E. Thorson Revocable Trust and Thorson, Joan E. Trustee to Chubbs 1 LLC, 1343 S. 177th St., $385,000.

68131

Massengale, Sarah to Garnett, James M. and Garnett, Heidi K., 105 N. 31st Ave., 804, $123,000.

68132

Llibre-Rodriguez, Juan Emilio and Fernandez, Nidia Berriel to Febus, Ian, 6795 Charles St., $155,000.

68134

Blackburn, Molly M. and Felten, Molly M. to Morrison, Jasye A., 9704 Yates St., $245,000.

First Nebraska Credit Union and First Nebraska Educators Credit Union to Remedy Properties LLC, 10685 Bedford Ave., $875,000.

Hadan, Merle E. to Lathan, Adrian S. and Lathan, Tamika, 6416 N. 106th St., $325,000.

Burns, Ronald Dean and Burns, Craig Personal representative to Goembel, Doris, 9807 Sprague St., $210,000.

Frohardt, Nick and Frohardt, Jill to 2609 Chandler Hills LLC, 9207 Blondo St., $30,000.

Brewer, Kashay T. to Harris, Tameshia, 9160 Manderson St., $240,000.

Zanda, Pauline M. to Otto, Christina, 9422 Jaynes St., $227,000.

Snodgrass, Brian M. and Snodgrass, Julie to Larsen, Gary A. and Larsen, Donna R., 5824 N. 92nd Court, $270,000.

Dewall, Elizabeth J. and Dewall, Betty Jane to Mistry, Lisha, 9474 Binney St., $205,000.

Klindt, Misty D. to Klindt, Timothy J., 5512 N. Oaks Blvd., $200,000.

Jun, Erick and Jun, Kina to Corona, Manuel and Heredia, Rebecca Santos, 7343 Lake St., $149,000.

68135

Lagendorfer Properties-Five LLC to Woodall, Trey and Krein, Logan, 19311 N St., $310,000.

Henry, Makayla to Woodard, Michael and Woodard, Rachel, 5923 S. 187th Avenue Circle, $309,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 20505 K St., $205,000.

Dahlman, Shane to Flynn, Connor and Lattner, Kaitlin, 16607 Riggs St., $335,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19807 Cinnamon St., $129,800.

Namn LLC to Franke, Dustin Stuart and Franke, Ginger, 5710 S. 174th St., $400,000.

Bruneteau, Kathryn I. and Bohling, Kathryn I. to Harvey, James M. and Harvey, Anne A., 16910 O Circle, $375,000.

68137

Circo-Drexel, Ruth A. and Drexel, Ruth A. Circo to Wheatley, Richard and Wheatley, Linda, 15437 T St., $215,000.

Stephen W. & Sandra K. Kush Revocable Trust and Kush, Stephen W. Trust to Whitworth, Carissa and Whitworth, Josiah, 6814 S. 125th Circle, $300,000.

Meissner, Lesley L. and Malmberg, Megan Marie to Missak, Krikor A. and Missak, Samantha J., 15216 R St., $269,000.

Smith-Lindsey, Tami and Lindsey, Jeffrey to Pamar Inc., 4918 Marshall Drive, $246,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Rodriguez, Roland Isaac, 11039 Washington St., $265,000.

Murch, Mary V. to Reyes, Rachel and Gonzales, Christopher, 14409 Holmes Circle, $243,000.

Luhrs Properties LLC to Gubbels, Douglas L. and Gubbels, Joan M., 11236 Z St., $236,000.

Britton, Brian and Britton, Arielle to Hillhouse, Lendell E. Jr. and Hillhouse, Gwendolyn L., 15312 Blackwell Drive, $309,000.

Siu LLC to Pederson, Chase A., 12249 T St., $228,000.

Monica Flores LLC to Belle Ame LLC, 13513 Cottner St., $300,000.

68142

Belter, Dylan E. and Belter, Paige E. to Schmidt, Zane L. and Schmidt, Zane, 13919 Iowa St., $277,000.

Galles, Gregory L. Trust to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 7470 N. 111st St., $175,100.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rai, Subam and Rai, Sumika, 11064 Reynolds St., $370,723.

68144

Garcia-Villegas, Jesus Joel and Loera, Esther to King, Robert and King, Lyndzi, 2510 S. 148th Avenue Circle, $265,000.

Shiu, Donald M. and Shui, Donald M. to Sullivan, David, 2336 S. 147th St., $322,000.

Joseph R. & Barbara A. Gard Family Trust and Gard, Barbara A. Trustee to Jordan, Mona, 15429 Lloyd St., $450,000.

Carnell, Timothy to Gonzalez, Juliana, 12311 Hickory Road, $280,000.

Miller, Barbara J. to Brennfoerder, Adam and Oloughlin, Kelly, 13581 Cedar St., $285,000.

Rahn, Richard Paul and Rahn, Richard to Harkins, Patrick and Harkins, Nancy, 2215 S. 147th St., $285,000.

Driesen, Alex and Driesen, Meagan to Mortensen, Addie and Zelasko, Zachary Colin, 14211 Pine St., $275,000.

68152

Tellis, Carolyn S. to Tellis, Carolyn S. and Cokes, Cheryl, 4705 Redick Ave., $60,000.

68154

Sheila A. Williams Revocable Family Trust and Christiansen, Rebecca Lynn Trust to Johnson, Jeremy M. and Johnson, Maria C., 586 N. 153rd St., $285,000.

Victoria L. Creigh Revocable Trust and Vandergriend, Victoria L. Trust to Reeves, Kyle and Reeves, Kara, 13130 Mason St., $280,000.

Tipler, Jerrold L. and Tipler, Patricia A. to Sullivan, Mark W. and Sullivan, Lesly G., 15017 Seward Place, $287,500.

Valle, Norma E. to Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC, 15341 Cuming St., $319,000.

Keck, Jonathan T. and Keck, Rebecca to Hall, Jonathan H. and Hall, Brittany M., 207 N. 117th Ave., $309,900.

Wallingford, Scott to Behlen, Wade and Owens, Stacey, 14540 Franklin St., $60,000.

Timothy R. Reed & Mindy A. Reed Living Trust and Reed, Timothy R. Trust to Lj Growers LLC, 11630 Jackson Road, $390,400.

68164

Hansen, Jacob T. and Hansen, Charissa to Khodadad, Reza, 2504 N. 141st Ave., $242,000.

Odowd, Gerald S. and Odowd, Michele J. to Anderson, Bradley W. and Anderson, Joye L., 4933 N. 118th St., $315,000.

Landas, Cathy D. to Santos, Yarilys Delgado, 12609 Fowler Ave., $277,000.

Yeoman, Teresa A. and Bush, Laura Personal representative to Diaz, Alvaro Dominguez and Sanchez, Thelma Bautista, 5706 N. 128th St., $205,000.

Navedo, Olga C. and Anderson, Clark to Gilinsky, Austin, 12834 Grant Circle, $220,000.

William C. Phyllis Harper Jt Revocable Trust and Harper, William C. Trust to Bridenbaugh, Roger M. and Bridenbaugh, Kimberly A., 4614 N. 135th Ave., $370,000.

Masker, Michael J. and Masker, Amy L. to Verzal, Nathan, 13704 Sahler St., $360,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

McIntosh, Sarah M. nka Core, Sarah M.; Core, William S. to Garcia, Eduardo A. Gonzalez, 1005 Willow Ave., $165,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Ogarro, Patrick and Ogarro, Jessica, 215 W. 19th Ave., $253,000.

Simpson, Kerem J. and Simpson, Carissa J. to Wilmert, Justin and Wilmert, Kelsey, 406 Robinson Ave., $195,000.

Guido, Perry Succ Tr to Gray, Ronald R., 2602 Crawford St., $154,000.

68028

Johnson, Amanda J. Per Rep to Schoonover, Steven and Schoonover, Michaela, 17021 Colleen Lane, $410,000.

Schafer, Edwin T. Jr. and Schafer, Megan C. to Skupa, Adam, 21745 Ponderosa Drive, $316,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Iwasaki, Toni J. and Iwasaki, Ryutaro, 7820 S. 195th St., $366,000.

Roll, Danielle L. to Luhrs, Nicholas and Luhrs, Rachel Skradski, 418 W. W. Plains Road, $180,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Simonin, Kaylene and Simonin, Travis, 11464 S. 191st Ave., $339,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Reed, Molly and Reed, Ryan, 19004 Fir St., $390,000.

68046

Security Natl Bank Succ Trust and Webster, Everett H. & Darlene Revocable Trust to Reid, John Stewart aka Reid, John; Reid, Rebecca, 808 Hogan Drive, $285,000.

Tolar, Andrew and Tolar, Molly to Hand, Eric, 1126 Rawhide Road, $281,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Moline, Nicole J., 10904 Freeboard Drive, $393,000.

Evitch, Christopher M. and Evitch, Mary Darleene to Dannen, Jennifer and Frederick, Thomas, 443 E. 3rd St., $298,000.

Hand, Eric and Gill, Esther to Shaffer, Tiffany M. and Shaffer, Stefan, 2207 Quartz Drive, $347,000.

Buckman, Terry and Crane, Audrey C. to Pollom, James and Pollom, Janell, 1233 Cork Drive, $410,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cresap, Tyler L. and Cresap, Jade M., 11623 S. 111th Ave., $417,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Conner, Jeanne M., 12235 S. 111th Ave., $369,000.

Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC to Schaffer, Callissa Anjill, 925 Crest Drive, $383,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Ihnen, Jessica and Ihnen, Brady Charles, 12118 S. 111th Ave., $409,000.

68059

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Vacanti, Jacob and Vacanti, Madison, 620 N. 11th Circle, $332,000.

Hansen, Brian W. and Hansen, Melissa M. to Hansen, Michelle, 430 Platteview Drive, $91,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Lloyd, David D., 225 N. 10th Ave., $340,000.

Naffziger, Nolan B. to Richter, Kendra, 235 Locust St., $160,000.

68123

Erickson, Jake and Erickson, Annie to Rexrode, Tim, 9804 S. 20th St., $249,000.

Vk & Assoc LLC to Breitkruetz, Zoey Jean and Mayer, Daniel Steven, 16602 Main St., $143,000.

68128

Wyllie, Richard A. Per Rep to Wyllie, Richard A., 7817 S. 94th St., $340,000.

Tabora, Carolina and Tabora, Luis to Koesters, Rachel L., 7529 S. 76th St., $225,000.

Taylor, Brian E. and Taylor, Brenda J. to Olson, Randy J. and Olson, Stephanie A., 6733 Michelle Ave., $312,000.

Beard Bros Building Co LLC to Dominski, John, 7120 Monterrey Drive, $230,000.

Koehler, Alexander to Dietz, Elizabeth and Dietz, Mark, 8819 Valley View Drive, $280,000.

Richardson, Jack L. Jr. and Richardson, Cassandra K. to Lambert, Christopher, 9118 S. Glenview Drive, $312,000.

Will, Krystal D. to Schramm, Trevor Aaron and Schramm, Chelsea Lynn, 7215 Michelle Ave., $295,000.

68133

Roznos, Timothy C. and Roznos, Dawn M. to Elm Street Investments LLC, 213 Sea Pines Drive, $280,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Taylor, Brian E. and Taylor, Brenda J., 12860 S. 45th St., $336,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Warner, Nicholas P. and Knowles, Jessica B., 13549 S. 55th St., $363,000.

Long, Karl E. Jr. and Long, Amanda C. to Christenson, Corey, 2133 Ashwood Ave., $400,000.

68136

Janky, Brandon M. and Janky, Linnae A.; Janky, Nancy L.; Janky, Paul A. to Flint, Toby A., 8215 S. 190th Ave., $400,000.

Schade, Christian to Likes, Brooke Alexis, 17852 Margo St., $255,000.

Krull, Ricky A. to Bauer, Joey and Bauer, Kathie, 16137 Virginia St., $412,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Podolak, Brooke M. and Hayworth, Cody E., 17805 Palisades Drive, $361,000.

68138

Voelker, Darin and Voelker, Sarah to Sanders Carlos, 13230 Carpenter St., $163,000.

Guthrie Jeannine R. to Victory Properties LLC, 9019 Gary Circle, $145,000.

68147

H & S. Partnership Llp to Davis, Blake A., 2705 Alberta Ave., $243,000.

Cockrell, Sharon and Cockrell, Dwight Ford to Carpenter, Justin T., 7322 S. 40th St., $166,000.

Everett, Brian W. Per Rep and Everett, Norma P. Estate of to Mmjs Properties LLC, 9405 Briarwood Lane, $160,000.

Brottem, Kayleyne L. and Montano, Jose to Scoles, Lesley, 4206 Olive St., $199,000.

68157

Mason, Joel Per Rep and Mason, Paul R. Estate of to Kalasky, Robert William, 8262 S. 50th St., $180,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Johnstone, Nathan and Johnstone, Danielle, 8518 S. 63rd St., $371,000.

Scoles, Clinton L. and Scoles, Lesley A. to Bamogo, Sylvain, 4602 Ruth St., $300,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Danziger, Crystal Kay, 8511 S. 63rd St., $443,000.