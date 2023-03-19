DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Kirke, Jason A. and Kirke, Cassandra C. to Limbeck, Ashley N., 15420 Davidson St., $245,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Schooler, Brandon J. Sr. and Schooler, Rae, 7630 N. 167th Ave., $495,826.

Molacek, Drew and Paasch, Diana to Mosser, Juline E. and Lebeda, Richard J. Jr., 14456 Leeman St., $250,000.

Dr Horton—Nebraska LLC to Wolf, Ronald K. Jr., 7424 N. 175th Circle, $332,990.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Odowd, Gerald and Odowd, Michele, 11201 N. 170th St., $455,000.

68022

Watson Rei LLC to Weber, Allison Marie and Weber, Richard Thomas, 18214 Howard St., $450,000.

Nolan, William and Nolan, Sara to Amory-Sams, Rachelle Lea and Sams, Conrad Robert, 663 S. 195th St., $555,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sideris, Brooke E., 21059 Monroe St., $349,616.

Allen, Vicki J. and Allen, Craig S. to Marriott, James D. and Marriott, Marilyn, 18914 Nicholas St., $676,172.

78 Investment Group LLC to Echenique Investments LLC, 5507 S. 208th Court, $285,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Echenique Investments LLC, 5505 S. 208th Court, $285,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Loschen, Elizabeth, 4655 N. 212nd St., $344,650.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Schrage, Michelle, 21601 K St., $597,381.

Patrick E. Flinn Revocable Trust and Flinn, Patrick E. Trust to 4 Ruthie LLC, 3309 S. 228th St., $1,900,000.

Colony Custom Homes LLC to Tejral, Richard Alan and Tejral, Luann Kathryn, 5908 S. 238th St., $686,600.

Davis, Robert K. and Davis, Patricia David to Burdine, Candace Kay, 1510 N. 194th Circle, $350,000.

Cynthia S. Weber Living Trust and Weber, Cynthia S. Trust to Polich, Steve and Polich, Cindy, 18910 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $765,000.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Palmer Road LLC, 3810 Ramblewood Drive, $33,120.

High Caliber Holdings LLC to Reyes, Johnny and Reyes, Andrea, 1332 N. 206th St., $332,000.

68064

Willmer, Betty L. to Lewis, Kathryn B. and Lewis, Richard C., 622 S. Pine St., $205,000.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Krause, Timothy D. and Krause, Korinne, 28563 Jessie Circle, $157,500.

68104

Maisons Denree Inc. to Sdi Papio La Bonne Vie LLC, 6051 Ville De Sante Drive, $2,418,050.

Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust and Laughlin, Matthew E. Trustee to Ivy Properties Inc., 5140 Evans St., $93,682.

Grabbe, Mary A. to Grabbe, Mary A. and Cooley, Jamie, 6526 Franklin St., $117,000.

Holmberg, Lois A. and Holmberg, Lois to Trecartin, Joshua and Jones, Anisha, 1608 N. 52nd St., $240,000.

3842 LLC to Linsky, Anna Marie and Linsky, Adam Scott, 3842 N. 65th Ave., $128,000.

Catholic Archbishop of Omaha to Greater Beth-El Temple, 5215 Seward St., $315,000.

Davis, Marshall Lee and Davis, Marshall Lee Sr. to Allen, Briann and Grothe, Daniel J., 5027 Pinkney St., $79,000.

Kcn Group LLC to C & N. Investments LLC, 3215 N. 55th St., $95,000.

Nevrivy, Karen Ann to Karimi, Majid, 5309 N. 49th St., $52,000.

Stoeber, Lori to Sher, Htee Paw and Moo, Eh Hsar, 4910 Curtis Ave., $221,000.

68105

Burr, David and Burr, Jamie to Delta Sigma Properties LLC, 3109 S. 42nd St., $175,000.

Optimal Medical Services International LLC to Cman LLC and 819 JJj LLC, 823 S. 42nd St., $611,000.

Shukar, Alyssa L. and Schukar, Alyssa L. to Bellamini Properties LLC, 2919 Mason St 2, $85,000.

Interstate Securities LLC to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 2125 S. 41st St., $195,500.

68106

Wagoner, Patrick and Wagoner, Micah P. to Robin Hill Holdings LLC, 3606 S. 49th St., $237,000.

Mitchell, Michael S. to Eyman Investments LLC, 5832 Spring St., $85,000.

Collins, Steven and Collins, Daoka B. to Nelson, Aaron and Nelson, Caitlin, 3122 S. 52nd St., $340,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Diaz, Elida, 1935 S. 50th St., $170,000.

Johnson, Emily and Johnson, Ashley to Sternberg, Marc and Sternberg, Jeannie, 5018 Frederick Circle, $255,000.

Hinsley, Candace S. to Hattan, Tyler D. and Hattan, Quinn B., 4930 Curlew Lane, $250,000.

Special T. Masonry Incorporated to Caniglia, Brandon Daniel and Pratt, McKenzie Nicole, 4719 Spring St., $245,000.

68107

KR Properties LLC to Palm, Nikki and Palm, Brian, 4208 Monroe St., $270,000.

Gegzna, Jane and Ahern, Maria D. Personal representative to Gegzna, Mason M., 3340 Drexel St., $134,000.

Bailey Homes LLC to Gutierrez, Jessica N. Jimenez, 3912 V St., $210,000.

Trask, Duane to Rafiki Realty LLC, 5017 S. 42nd St., $77,500.

Cityline Realty LLC to Mertz, Adam and Barba, Cassondra Lee, 4222 Polk St., $282,000.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Ralmer Road LLC and Palmer Road LLC, 1809 Missouri Ave., $13,840.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Syfl Development Group LLC, 3123 S St., $23,960.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Picv Holdings LLC, 1014 Miller St., $37,420.

68108

Casares, Shelly M. Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 2460 S. 20th St., $71,201.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Flores II LLC, 2460 S. 20th St., $81,500.

Drent, Ernie and Drent, Nancy to Montalvo, Brenda and Montalvo, Jonathan, 1709 S. 16th St., $185,000.

Murphy, William D. to Full Send LLC, 1907 S. 12nd St., $100,500.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Syfl Development Group LLC, 1225 S. 15th St., $14,080.

68110

Gonzalez, Jose V. Sipaque to Delligatti, Izabella and Delligatti, Sebastian, 4416 N. 21st St., $150,000.

Davis, Stephen A. and Davis, Anita L. to Irwin, Thomas, 3207 N. 14th Ave., $64,200.

Nath, Terry L. to Rinabarger, Jean L., 1144 Fort St., $56,000.

68111

Iontach Investments LLC to Reed, Vickie G., 2592 Laurel Ave., $90,000.

Holder, James David to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4111 Miami St., $55,000.

Welch, Leon and Welch, Edna E. to Jmop LLC, 4723 N. 40th Ave., $60,000.

Jensen, Justin and Jensen, Nickalaus to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 4279 Wirt St., $95,000.

Jan Eric Pusch Charitable Foundation to Maly, James R., 3732 N. 41st St., $55,000.

Own The Pond LLC to Gonzalez, Victor, 3157 Meredith Ave., $92,000.

Montes, Abel and Montes, Micaela Pinales to Simon, Jose C. Salvador, 2436 Crown Point Ave., $60,000.

Guliford, Alonzo D. and Guliford, Alonze D. Sr. to Sullivan, Marcus D., 2022 N. 40th St., $42,000.

68112

Mobley, Melvin R. and Mobley, Melvin R. Sr. to New Generation Home Buyers LLC, 6746 Florence Blvd., $100,000.

Smart House Inc. to Beta Homes LLC, 7103 N. 24th St., $80,000.

New Generation Home Buyers LLC to Chw Property Management LLC, 6746 Florence Blvd., $110,000.

Lemon, Claudine and Lemon, Gerald E. Personal representative to Munoz, Michelle Marie, 3318 Whitmore St., $148,317.

J & J. Home Buyers LLC to Harris, Ernest, 2854 Read St., $165,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Urbina, Jose Juan and Degante, Jose Juan Urbina, 3023 Craig Ave., $170,000.

Blose, Michael A. and Noble, Frances E. to Baxter, David Albert 4 and Baxter, Runge Kaarsten, 3533 Lee Terrace Road, $450,000.

Taylor, Diane M. to Sutton, Michaela Dawn, 10218 N. 30th Ave., $340,000.

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Syfl Development Group LLC, 2726 Whitmore St., $16,420.

68114

7743 Cuming Circle LLC to Tickle, George W. and Tickle, Joannee B., 7743 Cuming Circle, $170,000.

Westroads Investors LLC to Ca2Co LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $4,325,000.

68116

Pornchaisiriarun, Charnchai and Prada, Pete to Luhrs, Rachel Skradski, 5110 N. 176th St., $240,000.

Reinhard, Brant A. to Worley, Luke Samuel and Worley, Hailey Jean, 16523 Butler Ave., $307,500.

Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Andrade, Marvin D. and Andrade, Martha A., 3509 N. 150th Ave., $185,000.

Leon E. & Carolyn J. Malzahn Revocable Trust and Taylor, Lynnette R. Trust to Norris, Timothy G. and Norris, Mary K., 17559 Ames Ave., $285,000.

Marr, Patrick E. and Marr, Michael T. Personal representative to Arrieta, Liliana, 5063 N. 155th Ave., $247,000.

Arispe, Ray and Arispe, Jacqueline to Reisher, Elizabeth and Reisher, Nathan, 2908 N. 155th Ave., $285,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Tejaswani, Illindraparthi and Duggi, Raghunath, 5602 N. 178th St., $472,000.

68117

Fifty Joint Venture II LLC to Mkb Veterinary LLC, 5101 F St., $550,000.

68118

Ashbrook Capital Management LLC to Crtw Funding LLC, 16018 Decatur St., $52,680.

68122

Papp, Tim and Papp, Taun to Mallina, Venkateswara and Reddy, Sitalavanya, 9139 Scott St., $225,000.

Gurung, Lal and Gurung, Jash to Nyun, Jay and Moo, Paw Ner, 7405 N. 73rd Circle, $230,000.

Gier, Candace to Dorsey, Jerry, 8147 Read St., $280,000.

68124

Kortan, Christopher and Kortan, Lindsey Rai to Tunnard, Blake Bradley and Tunnard, Joan Elizabeth, 3334 S. 94th St., $535,000.

Mercier, Robert P. and Mercier, Elizabeth to Forst, Coleman Joseph, 2935 S. 76th Ave., $249,900.

Kimura, Darren M. Jr. and Kimura, Brittany Kay to Andersen, Emily Anne and Deold, Geoffrey J., 1125 S. 97th St., $358,000.

Cihal, David M. and Cihal, Mary E. to Larsen, Adam and Larsen, Emilie, 1146 S. 93rd St., $425,000.

68127

Cristobal, Cristobal Francisco and Gonzales, Ramon De Ramon to Domingo, Daniel Diego, 10333 P St., $105,200.

68130

Hillwick, Samantha M. to Henrichs, Grady M. and Henrichs, Abbey N., 17921 Pine St., $405,000.

Yusufi, Tina and Yusufi, Jawad to Guerrero, Lorenzo and Guerrero, Almalynn, 3918 S. 191st Ave., $310,000.

68131

Stubbe, Kevin to Contreras, Derek, 220 S. 31st Ave., 3308, $229,900.

68132

Flesher, William G. and Thomas, Constance M. Personal representative to Linden, Robert E., 4906 Cuming St., $165,000.

68134

Coughlin, Carol J. and Wright, Jeannie Personal representative to Melies, Amy Elizabeth, 8842 Sprague Circle, $181,500.

Blaylock, Mark Adam and Blaylock, Jessica to Olson, Ingrid A., 2605 N. 96 Drive, $275,000.

Met Properties LLC to Black, Melanie D., 9535 Tomahawk Blvd., $271,000.

Behrens, David and Behrens, David R. to Mehdi, Huma, 3848 N. 101st St., $230,000.

Mark & Keri Phillips Revocable Trust and Phillips, Mark A. Trust to Salsbury, Charles Edward, 7840 Himebaugh Ave., $276,500.

68135

Trinh, Linn and Trihn, Linn to Diaz, Brian A. and Diaz, Tiffany J., 16963 Polk St., $350,000.

Bsr-Fw LLC to Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6321 S. 200th Ave., $64,000.

Masood, Mohammad Amin and Sahak, Amin to Dziedzic, Daniel, 19510 X St., $260,000.

Cardenas, Phillip P. and Cardenas, Page C. to Dunn, Erica S., 6781 S. 181st Court, $205,000.

Sullivan, Kim to Pelesky, Holly M., 4817 S. 190th St., $242,500.

Harpenau, Kevin and Harpenau, Melissa to Noa, Lester T. Jr. and Weber, Sarah K., 19409 V St., $255,000.

68137

Mai, Thao and Tran, Van to Mai, Thao and Tran, Van, 5609 S. 139th St., $96,500.

Pfeifer, Todd and Pfeifer, Zahra to Starbreath Properties Millard Ave LLC, 13525 Millard Ave., $315,000.

Bacon, Nikki J. to Ohara, Thomas A. 3 and Ohara, Evamarie, 12727 Woodcrest Pa 123, $150,000.

Schanou, Cort C. Jr. to Fulton, Sherry L., 5922 S. 136th Circle, $128,750.

Lybarger, Skylar A. and Ware, Emily T. to Spelts, Michael D. and Crowell, Rebecca M., 14835 Walnut Grove Circle, $250,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kwadli, Sravani, 7910 N. 113rd Ave., $269,900.

68144

Aucra Land 1 LLC to McNeil Development LLC, 1558 S. 150th Ave., $240,000.

Vaughn Enterprise LLC to Lysne, Brady K. and Kinsella, Megan B., 3110 S. 108th St., $368,000.

Dakin, Norra and Prindle, Ryan to Sweets, Amy L., 14206 Briggs Circle, $305,000.

68152

King, Rodney and King, Pamela Battle to Petsche, Kyle, 5631 Willit St., $255,000.

68154

Maxwell, Kenneth J. and Maxwell, Lynn Ciciulla to Atkins, Jacob, 11623 Howard Road, $395,000.

McVea, Rachel and McVea, Kristopher to Mussman, Brayden K., 12220 Westover Road, $320,000.

Block, Beverly N. to M Blox Real Estate LLC, 611 N. 150th St., $266,000.

Logan, Cheryl J. and Cobb, James Jr. to May, Virginia L. and Anderson, Cici J., 850 S. 112nd Place, $475,000.

68164

Cano, Maria and Zarate, Juan to Maguire, Kevin and Maguire, Angela, 11701 Bauman Ave., $240,000.

Farber, Sharon L. to Billingsley, Daniel A., 13918 Erskine St., $255,000.

Simonds, Zachary H. and Simonds, Rachel M. to Liansi, Nicole and Nielsen, Olivia, 12742 Hartman Ave., $276,000.

Ferguson Family Trust and Ferguson, Thomas K. Trust to Paskevic, Mason and Paskevic, Anna, 11424 Fowler Ave., $260,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Smr Remodeling LLC to Girouex Corey, 2014 Calhoun St., $210,000.

68028

Garder, Ryan S. and Garder, Taylor M. to Wick, Ethan, 415 Highland Drive, $210,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Boie, Jacqueline M., 20521 Camelback Ave., $409,000.

Schnack, John S. to Wet Water LLC, 22660 Capehart Road, $1,562,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bridges, Egalle and Castonguay, Tara M., 8109 S. 198th Ave., $397,000.

68046

Milota, John C. Jr. to Milota, John C. III, 15615 S. 75th St., $300,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Becker, Nicole and Kennedy, Christian, 10859 Windward Ave., $364,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Pojar, Anthony, 10910 Windward Ave., $354,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gomez, Felix M. and Gomez, Branda K., 11706 S. 113th Ave., $371,000.

68059

Brooks Builders Inc. to Wilson, Patrick K. and Wilson, Jaime L., 435 N. 10th Ave., $393,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Coon, Troy and Coon, Janice, 115 N. 10th Ave., $337,000.

68123

Burgess, Larinda Per Rep and Burgess, David B. Estate Of to Zheng, Feng and Zheng ,Suping, 2610 Ponderosa Drive, $225,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Pageler, William S. and Yenney, Heather M., 14821 S. 19th St., $368,000.

H & S. Partnership Llp to Tobias, Ron Daniel, 11805 S. 37th St., $260,000.

Loredo, Ricardo III and Loredo, Candeeda Leigh to Liro, Christopher F. and Liro, Cassandra Marie Carstens, 3310 Redwing Drive, $302,000.

Rosas, Miguel and Rosas, Elyse to Brandt, Spencer and Brandt, Julie, 1711 Yorktown St., $271,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wolfe, Janet, 2006 Raven Ridge Drive, $409,000.

68128

McVey, Megan E. nka Linder, Megan E.; Linder, Travis; McVey, Kevin J.; McVey, Deborah to Linder, Megan E., 7726 Rosewood Lane Ct, $95,000.

Streck Inc. to Streck LLC, 11710 Peel Circle, $11,150,000.

Streck Inc. to Streck LLC, 7002 S. 109th St., $22,000,000.

Eberhardt, Julie to Long, Jordan, 8706 Wilbur St., $233,000.

Barber, Russell and Barber, Jennifer fka Castellano, Jennifer to S.W.A.P. Inc., 7418 S. 69th St., $172,000.

68133

Quintana, Julio C. aka Quintana, Julio Cesar III to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 2401 Aberdeen Drive, $165,000.

68138

Stewart, James C. and Stewart, Karen M. to Curtis, Lee E., 7201 S. 148th St., $265,000.

Aero Nebraska Rentals LLC to Aero Re Nebraska LLC, 10308 S. 144th St., $1,500,000.

68147

Broberg, Randall Dean and Broberg, Nilda to Ziemba, Charles L. and Fox, Stacie L., 9316 S. 24th St., $427,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Kamau, Fredrick Ikere, 2820 Irene St., $231,000.

Perez, Eduardo and Perez, Barbara to Cervantes, Fernando and Cervantes, Alicia, 8602 Cedar Island Road, $100,000.

Bertrang, Steven J. Succ Co Trust and Bertrang, Timothy L. Succ Co Trust Chafen, Delores L. Revocable Trust to Bt Realty Group LLC, 3506 Spruce St., $135,000.

68157

Loontjer, Brian and Loontjer, Michaela S. to Robb, Thomas and Robb, Jeanine, 8436 S. 64th St., $343,000.