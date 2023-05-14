DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Showcase Homes Inc. to Hall, Clyas C. and Herfel, Thomas C., 17011 Sarah St., $547,400.

Newlin, Della Turvold and Newlin, Della K. to Shemwell, Melanie Catherine, 14419 Read St., $369,900.

Blatt, Jo Ann and Blatt, Michael to Weiler, Mitchel, 7806 N. 166th St., $444,918.

Empire Homes Remodeling Inc. to Ahn, Shin, 7673 N. 166th Ave., $725,918.

Faith Builders LLC to Schroder, Ross and Schroder, Jamie, 8004 N. 167th St., $550,000.

Stodola Land Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 17022 Daniel St., $123,000.

Steven C. Beyer Irrevocable Trust 3 and Beyer, Phyllis R. Trustee to McMahon Family Trust and McMahon, Darbie Trust, 8114 N. 166th St., $560,000.

Ahn, Shin S. to Hung, Ming-Yang, 7926 N. 153rd St., $359,900.

Lamme, William T. to Tschudin, Timothy A. and Tschudin, Michelle R., 14719 Black St., $490,000.

Schneider, Jacob and Schneider, Katherine to Tigh, Jeremy E. and Tigh, Hailey L., 15915 Filmore Circle, $330,000.

Yost, Lauren S. and Yost, Drew L. to Formanek, Derek, 16642 Hanover St., $385,000.

Locke, Mikayla K. and Grevengoed, Jonathon M. to Goodburn, Jonathan and Goodburn, Victoria, 14510 Craig St., $290,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Solis, Erick, 11411 N. 173rd St., $513,395.

Richland Homes LLC to Oldfield, Bradley S. and Oldfield, Misty A., 8630 N. 177th St., $428,830.

TJL Consulting Inc. to Loghry, Elizabeth and Loghry, Jacob, 6984 N. 172nd St., $628,013.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Ramirez, Carlos Guillen and Sanchez, Patricia Guillen, 17030 Isabella St., $474,489.

Barnett, Joan E. to McAlarnen, Matthew and McAlarnen, Virginia, 7719 N. 151st Circle, $515,000.

Zimmerman, Chad and Zimmerman, Sarah to Anderson, Cedric B. and Anderson, Cedric Bernard, 8907 N. 171st St., $540,000.

68022

Echelon Homes LLC to Lage, Jessica and Lage, Wil, 21051 D St., $748,205.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Lutmer, Brett M. and Lutmer, Katie L., 4315 S. 220th St., $628,000.

78 Investment Group LLC to Gudivada, Narayana and Tadikonda, Avanthi, 20857 T Place, $285,000.

Thomas David Builders LLC to Anderson, Raymond D. III and Anderson, Shelly, 2901 S. 209th St., $684,000.

Siemer, Joshua P. and Siemer, Jena S. to Eischeid, Joseph and Eischeid, Julie, 725 S. 200th St., $585,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to J. Henry Homes LLC, 5810 N. 209th St., $384,700.

Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Charleston, Sheri, 21219 E St., $515,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Capstone Construction LLC, 5902 N. 209th St., $388,600.

Charleston Homes LLC to Fandel, Bryant and Fandel, Sarah, 4609 Kestrel Parkway, $445,325.

Charleston Homes LLC to Eswaran, Iyalkanimozhi and Boopathimuthu, Muthiah, 21131 Larimore Ave., $500,350.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Bragg, Andrew M., 18108 Locust St., $559,000.

Liebentritt, Dillon and Liebentritt, Julianne to Omana, Premlal Ramachandran and Pillai, Sreelakshmi Surendran, 20509 Grand Ave., $495,000.

Khariv, Mariana P. and Khariv, Taras to Schutt, Ryan Franklin and Schutt, Jessie Nicole, 3779 N. 192nd Ave., $539,900.

Kamarajugadda, Vedvyas and Adiraju, Sri Mythri to Harrill, Brent and Harrill, Kimberly, 19523 Binney Circle, $400,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Ryan, Jeffrey J. and Ryan, Tracy L., 20977 Jaynes St., $574,900.

Dennis & Su Speck 2018 Family Trust and Speck, Dennis Trust to Nobbman, Jeffrey and Nobbman, Nichole, 21280 Greenlawn Circle, $371,100.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Van Matre, Brad and Van Matre, Ann, 21739 Blaine St., $558,181.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 3603 S. 215th St., $90,000.

Nelson, Michael P. and Chicoine-Nelson, Christine L. to Worick, Brett and Worick, Alyssa, 18959 Spaulding Circle, $585,000.

DeSoe, Michael and DeSoe, Kaitlin to Christensen, Keith A. and Christensen, Kecia A., 20912 Sequoia St., $420,000.

Schapper, Aaron M. and Schapper, Kathryn Riesz to Trummer, Lisa, 1407 N. 195th St., $835,000.

Lanoha Pacific Inc. to Heavican Homes Inc., 21544 B St., $87,000.

Vanga, Durga Praveen Reddy and Vajrala, Divya Sri to Card, James Howard and Andikasim, Nursiana Januarti, 4507 N. 189th St., $580,000.

Sackett, James S. and Conover, Ashlyn R., personal representative to Cahill, Brandon and Cahill, Anrea, 18412 Emile Circle, $400,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 18821 Larimore St., $31,700.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Epuri, Vamshi Krishna and Sakala, Sushma, 18821 Larimore St., $560,000.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Kollipara, Naga Deepthi and Musunuru, Vijaya Krishna, 21513 Grover St., $933,695.

DR Horton Nebraska LLC to DHIR Iowa 1, LLC, 19044 Grand Ave., $919,381.

Doxzon, Todd and Doxzon, Denise to Kays, Nicole and Kays, Brian, 4440 S. 221st St., $160,000.

Fools Inc. to Prakash, Pramuda and Srinivas, Manu, 3764 N. 192nd Ave., $443,014.

Silverstone Building Co LLC to Gentzler, Sara Kristiana and Arkfeld, Alexander Scott, 6513 S. 208th Ave., $549,500.

68069

Bayer, Nicholas W. to Shirk Management LLC, 503 Shorewood Lane, $382,500.

Lenore J. Abbott Trust and Abbott, Lenore J. Trustee to Peel, Eric W., 643 S. 243rd St., $800,000.

Suhr, Ryan L. to Fagervik, Dan and Fagervik, Kimn, 23407 Denton St., $45,000.

Merryweather, Peggy L. and Merryweather, Kent C. to Janke, Christine J., 102 S. 264th St., $800,000.

68104

Fabian, Cody J. to Fleetwood Investments LLC, 5623 Sprague St., $140,000.

TJP & D LLC to Torres, Cristina Jasmin, 5620 Decatur St., $232,000.

Haq, Zaka Ui and Haq, Farzana to Wade, Hawaya, 4951 Bedford Ave., $199,786.

Shirk Management LLC to Piedrasanta, Rony Grijalva and Grijalva, Tara, 5806 Pratt St., $185,000.

Harriet F. Johnson Trust and Nelson, Winifred E., trustee to Nelson, Daniel D., 2044 N. 50th Ave., $136,000.

Batley Properties LLC to Polley, Mitchell G., 2944 N. 55th St., $164,500.

Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 6139 Bedford Ave., $96,481.

Kee, Debra Ann and Peterson, Debra A. to Property Bridge Solutions LLC, 6794 Evans St., $100,000.

Lee, Eugene and Lee, Julianne Jung-Min to Slope Side Investments LLC, 4844 Taylor St., $415,000.

Van Trump Family Trust and Fontes, Angela Trustee to Bever, Philip W. and Kavan, Sarah M., 2519 Country Club Ave., $435,000.

McClarty, Vera L. to Owen, Timothy M. and Rees, Matthew W., 4935 Spaulding St., $200,000.

Beuterbaugh, Charles R. Jr. and Simmons, Samantha M. personal representative to Alpha Beta Properties LLC, 5059 Maple St., $47,000.

Raymond Evans Real Estate PC to Weld, Blake and Weld, Carly, 2340 N. 65th Ave., $190,000.

Marty J. & Laurie A. Lindhorst Trust and Lindhorst, Marty J., trustee to Lindhorst Enterprises LLC, 6807 Parkview Lane, $122,900.

TJP & D LLC to Dunovan, Kent A. and Dunovan, Karen K., 5415 Seward St., $230,000.

Morrissey, Ryan A. to Beck, Justin L. and Beck, Breahn M., 6112 Emmet St., $115,000.

Gentzler, Sara Kristiana and Arkfeld, Alexander Scott to Reif, Meagan and Imrie, Aaron, 2519 N. 56th St., $413,500.

H & S Partnership LLP to Shwe, Ehtheyu Klopoe and Shwe, Kan, 5202 N. 53rd St., $158,000.

68105

Gloede, Neal L. and Murphy, Nichole to Project Houseworks, 2114 S. 34th St., $168,000.

Valadez, Therese and Widhalm, Susan to AB CAR 300 LLC, 2614 S. 35th St., $142,500.

Schmitt, Gerald R. and Schmitt, Ann Mae to Thompsen, Bruce M., 1142 S. 31st St., $385,000.

Fogarty, Catharine J. to Januarius Properties LLC, 500 S. 37th St. #306, $120,000.

Eckley, Lawrence J. Jr. and Eckley, Tricia M. to Simba Realty LLC, 4412 Center St., $136,000.

Stickler Enterprise LLC to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 2525 Rees St., $140,000.

Hasbrouck, Jerry David and Hasbrouck, Joanie Lynn to Vargas, Chayane Orlando Villanueva and Rivera, Zuleika Serrano, 3204 S. 39th St., $160,000.

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Dolores M. Semin Trust, 3425 Mason St., $120,000.

Steenson, Paula I. to Fliam, Doug, 1301 S. 35th Ave., $154,000.

Ginter, Azure to MAD4JK LLC, 4377 Mason St., $216,000.

Midtown Flats LLC to 507 S. 36th Street LLC, 503 S. 36th St., $700,000.

Guenther Family Trust and Chen, Bing Trustee to TKC Park Ave LLC, 917 S. 25th Ave., $125,000.

Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC to KB Enterprise LLC, 2126 S. 41st St., $124,000.

Peterson, Jeffrey J. to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 2221 S. 41st St., $190,000.

Shanty Investments LLC to Hernandez, Rocio, 3023 S. 43rd St., $195,000.

Cardenas, Gonzalo Ramirez and Ramirez, Amparo Gonzalez, personal representative to Martinez, Jorge and Meza, Maria, 3804 Hascall St., $105,000.

68106

Johnson, Belinda J. to Wolff Contracting LLC, 5631 Frances St., $161,000.

Hrubsky, Kathie Colleen to Peeraphatdit, Thoetchai and Naksuk, Niyada, 4868 Robin Hill Drive, $221,000.

Redding, Karen A. to Blobaum, Kent, 2124 S. 49th St., $155,000.

Canoas Properties LLC to Padilla, Daniel, 1939 S. 63rd St., $256,000.

N & L Building Co LLC to Skradski, Corey M. and Skradski, Andrea C., 6009 Center St., $750,000.

Guenther Family Trust and Chen, Bing Trustee to TKC Park Ave LLC, 626 S. 50th Ave., $155,000.

68107

Lester, Scott R. and Lester, Darla M. to Perez, Teresa and Barrera, Jaime, 6206 S. 39th St., $262,500.

Griffin, Robert P. to Wickwire, Kim L., 3619 W St., $105,700.

JBM Investments LLC to Acosta, Ruben A., 5010 S. 37th St., $175,000.

Fleming, Robert and Fleming, Rita to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 4215 S. 36th Ave., $185,000.

Valquier, Adriana Chavez De and Valquier, Carlos to Ayala, Anastacio Salazar and Bruno, Sergio Salazar, 6101 S. 20th St., $72,500.

Brennan, Shawn Patrick and Lang, Maureen Sa to Nice Casas LLC, 4402 S. 42nd St., $20,000.

Anderson, Keri Gail to Shapley, Owen and Jirell, Madilyn, 4220 S. 16th St., $178,500.

Moen, Adam and Renk, Kristin to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 3817 F St., $107,000.

68108

JHDR Investments LLC to Selfmade LLC, 2708 S. 13rd St., $65,000.

Coleman, Christopher to Maxlife Trust and Laughlin, James Trust, 1455 S. 14th St., $307,200.

Gilbert, Megan and Gilbert, David to Watson REI LLC, 1311 S. 21st St., $48,500.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to W Realty LLC, 905 Castelar St., $105,701.

Perez, Pablo Antonio and Flores, Margoth to Sanchez, Mateo and Esteban, Avelina Marcos, 2914 S. 5th St., $220,000.

Garrett, Dustin J. and Garrett, Morgan L. to Grabenschroer, Daniel, 1921 S. 17th St., $230,000.

Garcia, Manuel Ibarra and Ibarra, Hermelinda Perez to Garcia, Manuel Ibarra and Ibarra, Hermelinda, 3039 S. 18th St., $97,700.

68110

Nebraska Property Holdings LLC to Juarez, Samuel Jr., 2817 N. 24th St., $145,000.

Stuck, Jeffery G. and Stuck, Jeff G. to Milano Realty LLC, 5219 N. 14th St., $82,500.

Mesenbrink, Russell J. and Mesenbrink, Russell to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 1615 Pratt St., $15,000.

68111

Wirt Street LLC to Acosta, Anna Maria, 4257 Wirt St., $97,000.

Dada and Dada LLC to Milano Realty LLC, 5802 N. 29th St., $95,000.

Heyl & Patulski Investments LLC to Small Job Handy Corporation, 3901 Spencer St., $72,500.

Pog LLC to D-Pack LLC, 3314 Decatur St., $44,000.

11T NE LLC to JBM Investments LLC, 3943 Laurel Ave., $75,000.

Gonzalez, Ariel to Llanes, Ivan, 4224 Parker St., $38,000.

Bullion, Thelma J. and Stennis, Velinda J., personal representative to Crouch, Seth Wilson, 4316 Maple St., $115,100.

Portillo, Alidio Baudilio Padilla to Ahuelican, Guadalupe Flores, 4614 N. 31st Ave., $160,000.

Benson Machine Works Inc. to Prince Plumbing Inc., 1516 Military Ave., $175,000.

Faylor, Anne and Turone, Richard to Lopez, Juan Romero, 2212 N. 28th Ave., $82,000.

Berg, Edward L. and Berg, Carlene, personal representative to Scaife, Nikhea and Cawthon, Lionel, 3620 Ellison Ave., $37,500.

Berg, Carlene to Scaife, Nikhea and Cawthon, Lionel, 3620 Ellison Ave., $37,500.

Menard-Tippery, Gwendolyn M. and Menard, Albert M., personal representative to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 2589 Ellison Ave., $72,000.

Williams, Doreen L. and Williams, Doreen to LXC Group LLC, 3530 Seward St., $90,000.

Hayes, Rayford Jr. to Avanzando Enterprises LLC, 3934 Burdette St., $76,500.

THC & D Inc. to DAD Construction Inc., 5902 N. 43rd Ave., $12,000.

New Wave Real Estate LLC to Wilkoster LLC, 2519 Wirt St., $145,000.

Daye, Kevin L. to Penaloza, Nelly, 6112 Fontenelle Blvd., $144,495.

LXC Group LLC to Cruz, Elayne M. and Canion, Justin, 3530 Seward St., $112,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Zarza-Carbajal, Salvador, 2589 Ellison Ave., $90,000.

Bailey, Brenda and Bailey, Frank III to Peerless LLC, 2574 Fort St., $70,000.

Sailes, Jason A. to Maple 65 LLC, 3924 Paxton Blvd., $117,000.

Davis, Julie Belinda and Davis, Shaun T. to Osten, Ariana Christine, 6326 N. 33rd St., $146,000.

McLennan Holdings LLC to KCN Group LLC, 3935 N. 39th St., $52,500.

Lincoln, David L.E. and Lincoln, Stacey to Weidner, Douglas E., 2592 Hartman Ave., $120,000.

JBM Investments LLC to Lopez, Ruth M., 3748 N. 41st St., $165,000.

Carlson, Vicky L. and Carlson, Vicky Lynn to Walker, Sharde and Walker, Brett, 4471 Nebraska Ave., $165,000.

Rai, Raju and Rai, Dhan M. to Thomas, Benjamin and Li, Linda, 4728 N. 37th St., $170,000.

68112

Milowe, Devin J. and Milowe, Anna M. to Ward, Juana, 2878 Bauman Ave., $180,000.

Carrillo, Rebecca to Nielsen, Pamela Kay and Nielsen, Rallen Perry, 9611 N. 29th St., $427,000.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Trust and Pena, Colleen Trust to Mattson, Nicole and Varguez, Kelly, 4106 Newport Ave., $115,000.

Fosberg, Carl J. Sr. to Cullen, Tom, 8309 N. 28th Ave., $63,000.

68114

LM&F Investments LLC to Ascencio, Bonifacio, 8525 Lafayette Ave., $146,000.

Vasko, Joseph C. and Vasko, Jennifer to Taylor, John and Taylor, Tamara, 642 S. 90th St., $475,000.

Ellis, Freddie James Jr. to Losee, Timothy D. and Losee, Cecilia, 7705 Webster St., $232,500.

Harger, Matthew Giles to Harger, Matthew Giles and Becerra, Deborah Lynn, 10630 Nicholas St., $93,000.

707 S. 72nd St LLC to BDB-72nd Holdings LLC, 707 S. 72nd St., $1,321,500.

Secor, Richard E. Jr. and Secor, Sharon to 90th Plaza Partners, 440 Regency Parkway Drive, $132,102.

Lund, John F. and Lund, Vanita to 90th Plaza Partners, 440 Regency Parkway Drive, $396,306.

Jehovah-Jireh LP to 90th Plaza Partners, 440 Regency Parkway Drive, $132,102.

Overlook Holdings 2 LLC to Pierce, Allyson, 1722 Maenner Drive, $246,000.

Miles, Alfred F. and Miles, Joan H. to Shamrock114 LLC, 822 S. 88th St., $399,000.

68116

Wilson, Mary Ann to Blue Zircon Depot LLC, 16407 Camden Ave., $235,000.

Kwiatkowski, Neil and Kwiatkowski, Brianne to Entwistle, Bradley Charles Seivert and Offerman, Elizabeth Christine, 14605 Fowler Ave., $324,250.

Nelson, Douglas Eugene to Meisch, Renae L., 6613 N. 149th St., $300,000.

Ryan, Jeffrey J. and Ryan, Tracy L. to Sharff, Joy and Sharff, Benjamin, 17221 Locust St., $535,000.

Kottke, Paul Edward and Kottke, Mark Personal representative to Song, Michelle Areum and Beene, Tanner, 5405 N. 150th St., $328,000.

Lage, Wil L. and Lage, Jessica Howes to Butterfield, Andrew J., 17849 Tibbles St., $409,000.

Paulin, Cary T. and Paulin, Helene to Ellis, Brian and Ellis, Roxanne, 3325 N. 148th Court #3301, $189,000.

R5 LLC to Chang-Greenman, Jessica Chiao Wan and Greenman, Kyle Edward, 2132 N. 176th St., $599,000.

Briney, Lori to BCMR Holdings, 14668 Ames Court, $205,000.

Mack, Bryan J. to Lichti, Amber, 3218 N. 178th St., $685,000.

Frauen, Sandra K. to Cable, Erin, 16485 Grant St., $277,500.

68117

South View Heights Inc. and Birchwood Heights Home for Senior Citizens Inc. to Southview Heights Real Estate LLC, 5110 S. 49th St., $3,200,000.

Serrano, Joan J. and Serrano, Joan Jacqueline to Boxwood Investments LLC, 6036 Patterson St., $140,000.

Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to Nvest Co LLC, 5037 S. 50th St., $121,200.

68118

Eickhoff, Scott C. Jr. and Eickhoff, Trish to Stanfill, Thad and Stanfill, Julie, 15807 Howard St., $469,000.

Bangert, Debbie Lea and Bangert, Deborah Lynn to Stone, Shawn Paul, 1745 N. 175th Court, $262,000.

Blohm, Amber L. and Lichti, Amber L. to Nelson, Matthew E. and Nelson, Joan C., 16314 Decatur Circle, $375,000.

68122

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Tavarov, Raimali and Tavarov, Bakhtiyor, 7818 N. 95th Ave., $328,290.

D.R. Horton-Nebraska LLC to Hansen, Rachel Nicole and Hansen, Jacob Rockwell, 7906 N. 95th Ave., $318,990.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kuai, Tar and Dee, Lint, 8606 Young St., $284,433.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ratgen, Michael D. and Ratgen, Mattingly J., 8527 Baker St., $267,550.

McMahon, Darbie S. and McMahon, Andra C. to Carlson, David, 7710 N. 107th Ave., $320,200.

Nixon, Shawon M. and Nixon, Elizabeth L. to Healing Harbor Properties LLC, 7748 N. 88th Ave., $270,000.

Sparks, Cody to Sutherland, Lisa R. and Sutherland, William V., 8253 Weber St., $312,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Aleman, Josue Adan Diaz and Castaneda, Maria Alejandra Pinzon, 8566 Young St., $300,240.

Manczko, Payne and Manczko, Madelynn to Leahy, Chad, 7215 N. 82nd Ave., $270,000.

Jordan, Michael and Jordan, Michael Jr. to Nart, Barblumoo and Win, Aung, 8606 N. 83rd Ave., $285,000.

68124

Thompson, Nancy and Thompson, Brian to Thompson, Sonja K., 9101 Arbor St. #5, $130,000.

Hughes, Kathleen Ann and Hughes, Kathleen A. to Salzbrenner, Timothy and Salzbrenner, Denise, 3624 Westgate Road, $208,000.

Kendall, K. Meghan and Conner, Blair Alan to Stegman, Jordan and Foje, Emily, 7801 Woolworth Ave., $476,000.

N & L Building Co LLC and N. & L Buildings Co LLC to Skradski, John E. and Skradski, Karla K., 1518 S. 94th St., $130,000.

Watson REI LLC to Todd & Laurie Stuckey Revocable Trust and Todd W. Stuckey and Laurie L. Stuckey Revocable Trust, 3052 S. 74th St., $291,000.

Mekala, Donna Louise to Connelly, Micah Jeremiah, 7449 Frederick St., $87,000.

Richards, Lillian J. to Special T Masonry Incorporated, 8011 Pasadena Ave., $218,000.

Halbert, Belinda J. to Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC, 10457 Wright Circle, $254,000.

Robino, Kyle E. and Robino, Michael J. to Diers, Melissa Ann and Diers, Robert Lynn III, 9719 Frederick St., $440,000.

68127

Haberstroh, Carlton W. and Stachura, Ladonna M., personal representative to Schnieber, Dana N., 7913 State St., $205,000.

Gomez, Barbara A. to Phipps Re LLC, 9406 S St., $205,000.

Elizabeth L. Hayes Living Trust and Hayes, Elizabeth L. Trustee to Hoschiet, Diane M., 5620 S. 91st Ave., $262,000.

68130

Lutmer, Brett M. and Lutmer, Katie L. to Maryott, Mark and Maryott, Melissa, 16116 Ontario Circle, $475,000.

68131

Nathan, Richard D. and Nathan, Mary J. to Alexander Rentals LLC, 1001 N. 40th St., $180,000.

68132

Watson REI LLC to KG Investments LLC, 711 N. 50th St., $340,000.

Schall-Pritchard, Therese M. and Pritchard, Therese M. to TC Accommodator 307 LLC, 311 S. 50th St., $171,000.

Level Up Home Pros Inc. to SGSC Consulting Services LLC, 5115 California St., $320,000.

Max REI LLC to Loeffelholz, Brynton, 6316 Hamilton St., $185,000.

Mon, Khaing and Tun, Nay to Rodriguez, Peyton M. and Thompson, Alex K., 6337 Hamilton St., $240,000.

68134

Taylor, Troy and Taylor, Tricia E. to Taylor, Troy M. and Weikle, Christopher L., 2811 N. 96th Drive, $250,000.

RSAB Properties LLC to Mounce, Marjorie and Mounce, Donald, 8229 Lake St., $215,000.

Fisher, Gwen Allison to Lee, Devon P., 6416 N. 104th St., $365,000.

Taylor-Vetter, Keenan to Davis, William and Davis, Shannon, 8509 Vernon Ave., $251,000.

68135

Evans, Ruth Elaine to Stroh, Danielle, 5817 S. 193rd St., $273,000.

Lavorato, Dominic, personal representative and Smith, Dianne M. to Keightley, Joe and Keightley, Rebecca, 5035 S. 190th Ave., $283,500.

Worick, Brett and Worick, Alyssa to Laws, Anne E., 17259 Y St., $449,000.

Conkling, Beth and Mickel, Linda to Meyers, Amanda, 16110 W St., $420,000.

Cannatella, Jeffrey and Cannatella, Natalie Kenniasty to Want, Terry and Want, Supparat, 18648 N Circle, $330,000.

Milford, Karen M. and Knobbe, Shaun to Phillips, Nathan and Phillips, Lynette, 19616 Jefferson St., $465,000.

Petersen, Cole T. and Petersen, Hannah M. to Schwartz, Sam C., 19453 Gail Ave., $272,000.

Mason, Dionne M. and Mason, Michael A. to Kumar, Ashutosh and Kumari, Meenakshi, 5010 S. 193rd St., $331,000.

Gaddy, Michael and Swesey, Lauren to Peters, Morgan and Peters, Sarah, 6024 S. 157th Circle, $378,000.

BSR-FW LLC to Lane Building Corp, 6610 S. 200th Ave., $65,750.

68137

Seferian, Matthew and Martinez, Nancy Mata to Duncan, Ashley Lee and Duncan, Benjamin Alias, 14611 Jefferson St., $325,000.

Nicolai, Landon K. and Porter, Ashley to Boyce, Kaitlyn and Sand, John K., 6635 S. 110th St., $292,000.

Guhdija, Idriz and Guhdija, Advija to Friesen, Brett, 15208 R St., $275,000.

Anthony Jane Holdings LLC to Hines, Susan and Hines, Glenn, 5128 S. 126th Place, $210,000.

David Leroy Phipps & Marian Rose Phipps Joint Living Trust and Phipps, Eric G. Trustee to Pote Investments LLC, 13524 Andresen St., $231,500.

Dianna L. Mundorf Revocable Trust and Mundorf, Dianna L. Trustee to Banks, Garet William, 4361 S. 147th St., $255,000.

Whitten, Meryl and Bonorden, Jessica to MacNabb, Emily Carolynn and MacNabb, Martin James, 4911 S. 147th St., $160,000.

Odeh, Lana and Callen, Jerimy to Christensen, Sara and Alfaro, Nick, 13917 Monroe St., $250,000.

Sturgeon, Paul R. and Sturgeon, Vida L. to Larsen, Gabriel and Larsen, Kyra, 12687 Holmes St., $270,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bergo, Rhea L., 10756 Sheffield St., $285,838.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thomsen, Nicholas L., 11221 King St., $309,675.

68144

Doumbia, Mohamed Lamine and Doumbia, Heidi Ann to Lin, Jian and Cui, Jing, 10937 Olin Ave., $250,000.

Montclair-Kahn Resnick LLC to Hynek, Bradley J. and Hynek, Amy L., 13230 Montclair Drive, $377,500.

Wills, Nicholas and Wills, Emily to Unger, Rebecca, 2423 S. 123rd St., $265,000.

Soukpe, Kossi Kangni and Hegbor, Akossiwa to Brasch, Jason, 3114 S. 120th St., $230,000.

Leahy, Steven T. to Kramer, Tamela and Kramer, Brian D., 12122 Woolworth Ave., $220,000.

Olson, Nicholas C. and Olson, Nikki K. to Perkins, Sue, 13962 Woolworth Circle, $285,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 2929 S. 122nd Ave., $113,200.

Sisson, Craig L. and Sisson, Sandy to FTY Holdings LLC, 12426 Castelar St., $207,500.

Gordman 133rd & Arbor LLC to Swamtown LLC, 2502 S. 133rd Place, $8,700,000.

68152

Dorpinghaus, Lynn and Dorpinghaus, Carla to Beal, Brandon M. and Dragon, Kaycee A., 9906 N. 51st St., $350,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Fliam, Doug, 7012 N. 50th St., $150,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Mendoza, Melvin, 4663 Redick Ave., $115,677.

68154

Robert W. & Kathleen E. Zimmerman Joint Revocable Trust and Zimmerman, Robert W. Trust to Zoucha, Peter A. and Zoucha, Sarah M., 12712 Decatur St., $576,000.

Kini, Gayle L. and Kini, Paul to Tolliver, Daniel, 15305 Davenport Circle, $304,000.

Middleton, John and Middleton, Yong to Henry, Michael and Henry, Stephanie, 12612 Decatur St., $380,000.

McNeil Company Inc. to Patrick E. Flinn Revocable Trust and Peggy J. Flynn Revocable Trust, 861 N. 143rd Court, $220,000.

KR Properties LLC to Bodin, Jeffrey A. and Bodin, Maureen K., 12979 Seward St., $495,000.

Theresa A. Ramold Trust and Stigge, Karen, trustee to Lamb, Clarissa Williams and Williams-Lamb, Clarissa M., 11063 Oakbrook Drive, $126,000.

Clarence L. Ramold Trust and Stigge, Karen, trustee to Lamb, Clarissa Williams and Williams-Lamb, Clarissa M., 11063 Oakbrook Drive, $126,000.

68164

Brauer, Catherine to Sanchez, Francisco Walter, 5745 N. 115th Circle, $215,000.

Pullum, Lisa A. to Vorthmann, Tom E. and Vorthmann, Dawn E., 10910 Bauman Ave., $269,000.

Brown, Jennifer and Timme, Jennifer K. to Nunez, Juan, 2622 N. 131st Circle, $260,000.

Robert M. Vassell Living Trust and Hamernik, Jeff, trustee to Moore, Steven R. and Moore, Barbara A., 2211 N. 140th Ave., $12,000.

Johnson, Billy and Johnson, Melodie to Henk, Corbin and Dilley-Henk, Laura, 11505 Meredith Circle, $260,000.

Johnson, Austin William and Johnson, Marissa L. to Wright, Megan B. and Wright, Dustin M., 2728 N. 121st Ave., $287,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68028

Heine, James and Heine, Lori to Beiting, Samantha L., 313 Sherwood Circle, $248,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Munford, Zachry and Munford, Alexis, 11548 S. 191st Ave., $344,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Kempkes, Christopher S. and Kempkes, Andrea L., 229 Sycamore Circle, $253,000.

68046

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Cuevas, Froilan E. and Cuevas, Maria Samantha, 615 Crest Road, $275,000.

Myers, Daniel R. and Myers, Rosemarie E. to Cimino, Drew and Cimino, Ashley, 1213 Limerick Road, $441,000.

Richland Homes LLC to To, My T. and Pham, Vinh Q., 11004 Windward Ave., $428,000.

Wyatt, Dalton L. and Wyatt, Geri Lynn to Botos, Donald and Botos, Megan, 903 Hogan Drive, $300,000.

Dolores J. Barraclough Revocable Trust, Bullard, Karen L., trustee and Gordon, Diana J. trustee to Kelale LLC, 1304 Edgewood Blvd, $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Alba, Antonia, 9712 Osprey Lane, $383,000.

De La Castro, Stuart M. and De La Castro, Mary F. to Hefner, Cameron and Hefner, Kelsey, 2210 Glacier Drive, $396,000.

Brave, Christopher and Brave, Brooke to Stober, Jeremy M. and Stober, Katherine J., 1003 Valleyview Drive, $366,000.

68059

Reinert, Courtney A. and Reinert, Terry K. to Jankowski, Alvin M. and Jankowski, Ashley M., 13268 Bluebird Ct, $1,750,000.

68123

Chick, Caroline and Chick, Jeremy to Lane, Angela Leigh and Lane, Cameron Scott, 14421 S. 35th St., $305,000.

Hathaway, Marilyn A., trustee to Zielinski Edward Joseph III, 9706 Kensington Circle, $182,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Ho, Tam, 4413 Leawood Drive, $390,000.

Sly, Gwendolyn Kay to Berryman, William and Berryman, Donna, 3516 Leawood Drive, $269,000.

Reyes, Leonardo Jesus Trust and Reyes, Kimberly Ann Erickson Trust to Melendez, Edvin E. Ramirez, 3313 Jason Drive, $246,000.

Luttman, Milta and Sketch, Martin and Sketch, Cindy to Michalek, Mark A. and Michalek, Michaela, 17307 Beach Circle, $250,000.

Saelens, Rebecca S. fka Hyatt, Rebecca S. to Finch, Robert J. and Finch, Ashley M., 3312 Montreal Drive, $276,000.

Watson, Thomas L. and Watson, Hyeyong to Brown, Teri, 1806 Pilgrim Drive, $385,000.

Lucas, Michael D. and Lucas, Cheryl L. to Villmow, Anthony and Villmow, Kelli, 2103 Oriole Drive, $370,000.

68128

Reed & Sloane Enterprises Inc. to Schneider, Andrew J. and Schneider, Kindle C., 7201 Valley Road, $205,000.

Kottmann, Nancy E. to Vail, Terrence S. and Vail, Mary Ann, 8804 S. 99th St., $340,000.

Keck, Thomas Harold to Beard Bros Building Co LLC, 7616 Park View Blvd, $160,000.

Trowbridge, Davis Elizabeth A. to McGregor, Raymond, 7904 Aspen Ct, $281,000.

Kudlacz, Jeffry, personal representative and Kudlacz, Frank A. Estate to Mainelli, Jerry W. and Mainelli, Terri L., trustees, 7618 Emiline St., $270,000.

68133

Lassiter, Brandon A. and Lassiter, Sommer R. to Wyatt, Dalton L. and Wyatt, Geri L., 11920 Timberridge Drive, $392,000.

Witt, Kari and Mues, John C. to Raven, Jasper A. and Raven, Angela L., 16008 S. 63rd St., $970,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mapalo, Jeremy Dulatre and Mapalo, Sirena Phanh, 13528 S. 55th St., $351,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Johnson, Joshua N. and Johnson, Elizabeth A., 5524 Leawood Circle, $364,000.

68136

Welsh, Dakota Anthony and Welsh, Rayna Starr to George, Jose and Jacob, Johnsy, 15998 Birch Ave., $300,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 16614 Camelback Ave., $175,000.

Digiacinto, Larry W. Trust and Digiacinto, Lynda L. Trust to Lempka, Justin and Lempka, Michaela, 16101 Blackwalnut St., $275,000.

Wiley, Jenna L. and Scott, Terry L. and Scott, Debra to Zelfel, Katie Cannon and Wood, Corrie, 17232 Palisades Drive, $417,000.

68138

McAdams, Zachary T. and McAdams, Tonya to DFP LLC, 13601 Chandler St., $260,000.

Panagiotis, Troy to McAdams, Zachary Taman and McAdams, Tonya Christine, 7614 S. 136th St., $325,000.

Sharp, Daniel R. and Sharp, Kristen L. to True North Properties LLC, 15005 Chalco Pointe Circle, $200,000.

Lustig, Rhonda Darice and Lustig, Stacey to Sanchez, Steven J. and Sanchez, Justine, 12830 Emiline St., $275,000.

Walker, Dale R. and Walker, Mary Elizabeth to West, Ivy and Greer, Justin, 13253 Gertrude St., $275,000.

68147

Kropp, Diane L. fka Miller, Diane L. and Kropp, Timothy to Krone, Tyler and Krone, Desirae, 2603 Geri Drive, $261,000.

Amazing Grayce Homes LLC to Luis, Rivera Estanislao and Ramos, Erica, 3506 Spruce St., $238,000.

68157

Carter, Ciara M., personal representative, and Carter, Marcin G. Jr. Estate to Ruiz, Benjamin, 4513 Borman St., $142,000.

Yechout, Robert J. and Yechout, Nancy K., trustees to Lawver, Blake A. and Lawver, Irem, 8613 S. 46th Ave., $275,000.

McIntosh, Frank A. and McIntosh, Linda L. to Bliss, Mariah K., 4808 Glenmorrie Drive, $251,000.

