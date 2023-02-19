DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Kronschnabel, Kim A. to Burke, Patrick J. and Burke, Mary K., 14616 Ernst St., $433,500.

Spaulding, Landis and Spaulding, Rayza to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 17027 S. Reflection Circle, $230,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Randall, Eric 2 and Randall, Christina, 8104 N. 167th Ave., $400,300.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bird, David M. and Chaush, Iryna P., 16303 Vane St., $406,224.

68022

Tobiason, James Donald and Tobiason, Gina Lynn to Furley, Alexander James and Kennelly, Theresa Catherine, 3909 N. 187th Ave., $477,500.

Fritson, David and Fritson, Stephanie to Griner, Catherine Douthat, 223 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $505,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Onishchuk, Maryna and Onishcuk, Dmitriy, 2422 N. 188th Terrace, $475,000.

Abegglen, Jordan and Abegglen, Elizabeth to Bivens, Christopher and Comer, and Lauren, 923 Skyline Drive, $347,500.

Richland Homes LLC to Hurd, Zachary and Hurd, Amy, 4517 S. 215th Ave., $426,313.

Allen, Todd K. and Allen, Patricia M. to Reynoso, Jacob L., 21905 Stanford Circle, $475,000.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises LLC to Smith, Burt L., 21053 Joseph St., $105,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Woods, Patrick S. and Woods, Kimberly A., 4615 Kestrel Parkway, $400,350.

Lpc Properties LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 18314 Larimore St., $78,000.

68064

Westergaard, Russell R. and Westergaard, Jessica to Zr Properties LLC, 410 W. Reichmuth Road, $903,700.

Wade, Jason to Bluewater Development Corporation, 5410 N. 290th Circle, $260,000.

68069

Salistean, John C. and Salisten, Kimberly to Rabb, Susan M., 29110 Platte River Place, $19,000.

68104

Carter, Louis C. Jr. and Carter, Paulette M. to Maurer, Justin, 5420 N. 49th Ave., $185,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Schrader, Samuel, 3155 N. 47th Ave., $175,000.

Mary Alice Smith Revocable Trust and Smith, James J. Trustee to Ottmann, Stefanie A., 2719 Fontenelle Blvd., $212,000.

Sfr3-050 LLC to Brown, Donald L., 3615 N. 52nd St., $165,000.

Moron, Gabriel Antonio Palma to Rodriguez, Jose R. and Marroquin, Carmen, 6005 N. 56th St., $193,000.

Ruffin, John Jr. and Blair, Brenda Y. to Henry, Terry A. Sr., 4917 N. 50th Ave., $213,000.

Coskey, Joseph C. and McDaniel, Aimee C. Personal representative to Lundell, Travis T. and Lundell, Elizabeth D., 2708 N. 65th Ave., $205,000.

Kelly, Mary C. to Prater Enterprise LLC, 3729 N. 45th St., $75,000.

Nyo, Thin and Moo, Htoo Eh to Drl Properties LLC, 5212 Bedford Ave., $157,400.

Riley, James M. and Riley, Regina D. to Riley, Robert, 4716 N. 64th St., $60,850.

Jiang, Henry to Skrivan, Jeremiah, 6102 Seward St., $240,000.

Donigan, Daemon A. and Hughes, Kristina D. to Kidd, Stephanie, 2031 N. 51st St., $252,500.

68105

Akm Real Estate LLC to Dughman, Jeremy and Dughman, Jeremy Allen, 3121 S. 42nd St., $185,000.

Gloria Ann Murante Intervivos Revocable Trust and Rezac, Lisa A. Trustee to Valencia, Facundo Abelino and Pioquinto, Evelia Ramirez, 1027 S. 26th St., $125,000.

Ruiz, Benjamin and Ruiz, Olga to Barajas, Dionne Aquino, 3841 Grover St., $215,000.

Cesh LLC to Black Milvus LLC, 3209 S. 32nd Ave., $205,000.

McWilliams, Terry and Rohman, Patricia Personal representative to Interstate Securities LLC, 2129 S. 41st St., $110,000.

McWilliams, Terry D. and Rohman, Patricia Personal representative to Interstate Securities LLC, 2125 S. 41st St., $150,000.

Baumgart, Brandelyn N. to Potthast, Quintin, 823 S. 37th St., $255,000.

Miller, Jimmie Lee to Johnson, Adam K., 626 S. 36th St., $190,000.

Omaha Property Group LLC to Inc.eption Realty LLC, 3022 S. 43rd St., $120,000.

68106

Williams, Gerda S. and Williams, Lloyd R. 2 to McClenahan, Mitchell J., 2131 S. 48th Ave., $178,500.

JKP Properties LLC to Dayton, Rosemary J., 1403 S. 56th St., $220,000.

Le, Quynh and Le, Nang to Martinez-Trevino, Isaac, 4911 Hickory St., $240,000.

Rose, Lisa Renee and Davison, Lisa Rose to Herting, Jennifer Anne, 1902 S. 61st St., $220,000.

Mullen, Michael P. to Hoag, Theresa I. and Hoag, Jim R. Jr., 4535 Frederick St., $175,000.

68107

Monteleone Family Trust and Monteleone, Joseph Trust to Rivera, German Reyes and Sanchez, Susana Reyes, 4429 S. 32nd St., $85,000.

Vaga Land Holdings 3 LLC to Chavez, Gilberto Chicas, 3364 W St., $87,580.

Jkjz LLC to Legacy Renovations LLC, 3721 V St., $120,000.

Hernandez, Brenda and Reyes, Fredy to Lira, Heriberto and Mares, Elidia Madrigal, 5809 S. 20th St., $40,400.

Kester, Jeremy to Lightswitch Homes LLC, 5848 S. 21st St., $47,000.

Tirado, Raul Arriola to Mrt Group LLC, 3506 X St., $105,000.

Lopez, Blanca and Mora, Octavio to Saavedra, Alejandro and Saavedra, Sanjuana, 3715 S. 25th St., $285,000.

Transfigure Homes LLC to Franchak, Jacob T. and Timmer, Arrie A., 4976 S. 41st St., $235,000.

Lowe, Dennis to McVay Enterprises LLC, 4725 S. 20th St., $78,927.

68108

Mvb Properties LLC to Wilson, Brian and Wilson, Shanael, 1616 S. 6th St., $189,500.

68110

Pascual, Jorge Alejandro Pascual and Reyes, Raquel Cruz to Almendarez, Tomasa Horlinda Solis and Jardinez, Valentin Hernandez, 1408 Cady Ave., $90,000.

Hutcherson, Linda A. to Tolbert, Jeramy, 2003 Florence Mills Place, $85,000.

68111

Lopez, Rafael to Wakan Path LLC, 5345 N. 26th St., $103,000.

Nereus Land Holdings 22 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 3225 N. 40th Ave., $50,000.

Brown, Lawrence L. and Cartwright, Brandon Personal representative to Greer, Cheryl, 4268 Corby St., $60,000.

Horst Power Holdings LLC to Equity Omaha LLC, 4392 Laurel Ave., $90,000.

Kreps, Judith Cary and Swetson, Anthony G. G/C to Dixson, Anthony, 4247 Nebraska Ave., $40,000.

Houghton, Sharon K. and Beverly, Sharon Kay to Garcia, Esther Hernandez, 3216 Paxton Blvd., $68,000.

Romero, Jose Moises Portillo and Vasquez, Glenda Xiomara Amaya to Hill, Nicholas and Hill, Andrea, 2615 Camden Ave., $165,900.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Clay-Payne, Tawanda Denise, 3461 Maple St., $218,000.

Holmon, Craig and Holmon, Craig D. to Dean Properties LLC, 3633 Saratoga St., $170,000.

68112

Silvan-Ovando, Lynda to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3023 Craig Ave., $134,000.

Watkins, Susan K. to Gatkuoth, Simon Dobuol, 3128 Sheffield St., $220,000.

North 30th Realty LLC and No Frills North 30th Realty LLC to Sky Sn Holdings LLC, 7402 N. 30th St., $3,750,000.

68114

Charles J. & Corinne M. Cogburn Joint Revocable Trust and Cogburn, Charles J. Trust to Corcoran, Ryan and Smith, Kelly, 1017 S. 92nd St., $440,000.

Alpha Homes LLC to Shuck, Jb and Shuck, Christine, 9806 Harney Parkway N., $690,000.

68116

Wyant, David M. and Wyant, Kelli M. to English, Thomas and English, Sarah, 15909 Vernon Ave., $487,500.

Mohon, Teresa L. and Mohon, Robert W. 3 to Asproperties LLC, 4312 N. 173rd St., $232,000.

Vo, Kelly to McNair, Anton and McNair, Davion, 4807 N. 148th Circle, $334,000.

Tamara A. Doehner Trust and Doehner, Tamara A. Trustee to Wesemann, Lorraine Gail and Wesemann, Michael Albert, 15420 Norwick Drive, $425,000.

Gaisford, Eli to Dean, Jeffrey C. Sr. and Dean, Amber M., 15428 Locust St., $263,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Randolph, Kirk A. and Nguyen, Jenny H., 6303 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $453,000.

Dolores J. Abbott Trust and Abbott, Dolores J. Trustee to Wolfe, Sheri A., 14847 Camden Court, $305,000.

Healy, Chloe and Healy, Ryan to Harnden, Patricia and Harnden, Nathaniel, 17156 Spaulding St., $282,500.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Zientarski Declaration of Trust and Zientarski, Ronald A. Trust, 15370 Norwick Drive, $457,865.

Cameron Real Estate Vii LLC to Marco Dreams LLC, 16655 Erskine St., $230,000.

Guiffredo, Adam and Guiffredo, Katlyn A. to Elsberry, Jacob, 14709 Boyd St., $285,000.

Nelson, Dalton Rm and Nelson, Amanda Meylor to Diaz, Alejandro and Ramirez, Diana, 16413 Grand Ave., $320,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Warner, Gary L. and Warner, Patricia A., 16921 Nebraska Ave., $389,600.

68117

Kortus, Christopher and Kortus, Kendra to Elliott-Davis, Michael and Elliott-Davis, Jolyn, 6820 S. 49th St., $210,000.

Sukhram, Arun L. and Bauer, Delaney C. to Scaletta, Carl Sr., 4833 S. 46th Ave., $242,500.

Silva, Hector M. to Silva, Agueda, 4414 S. 46th St., $23,000.

Martinez, Jose E. Leyva to Rodriguez, Victor, 4309 S. 62nd St., $117,700.

Oz Real Estate LLC to Dickey Brothers LLC, 5904 Fay Blvd., $150,000.

68118

William K. Paisley and Donyce K. Paisley Trust and Paisley, William K. Trust to Cogburn, Charles and Osdel, Corinne Van, 16222 California St., $678,500.

Luhrs Real Estate Holdings LLC to Synowicki, Eric and Synowicki, Taylor, 15637 Westchester Circle, $340,000.

68122

Westbrook, Lloyd to Chvatal, Elizabeth and Chvatal, Caleb, 8822 N. 81st St., $255,000.

68124

Walnut Real Estate LLC to Christopher, Dane and Compton, Donna L., 1422 S. 88th St., $695,052.

Ann Mae Heinson Trust and Fowler, Tamara Heinson Trust to Korth, Sarah and Korth, Garrett, 2826 S. 101st St., $565,000.

L & Q. LLC to Prebula, William A. and Reis, Lauren E., 2715 S. 105th Ave., $326,500.

68127

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Coreas, Cristian, 5029 S. 92nd St., $243,000.

Modern Blend Holdings and Mark Brungardt LLC to Amisi, Mayani and Beatrice, Kashindi, 4818 S. 107th St., $330,000.

Bernady, Walter J. Jr. and Bernady, Kelly Personal representative to Holmes, Micah and Holmes, Ashley, 4821 S. 106th Circle, $225,050.

Cote, James F. and Cote, Christine T. to Urban, Lindsay and Person, Donna Mae, 5618 S. 104th St., $225,000.

Clemmer, Frances A. to Kavan, Joseph and Kavan, Nicolette, 10291 Z St., $375,000.

68130

Denton, Chad and Denton, Lori to Smith, Andrew N. and Smith, Katrina B., 2369 S. 183rd Circle, $755,000.

Robert and Julie Trent Revocable Trust and Trent, Robert S. Trust to Korbelik, Stephanie, 1828 S. 172nd Place, $342,500.

68131

Williams, Barbara to Raincall Property LLC, 3523 Hamilton St., $110,000.

Sfr3-000 LLC to Olsen, Jessica, 3322 Hamilton St., $167,000.

Dundee Equity Holdings LLC to Dundee Equity Holdings LLC and Kayser Ranch LLC, 128 N. 43rd St., $300,000.

Hinrichs, Mark and Hinrichs, Caroline to Shipman, Scott and Shipman, Suzanne, 131 S. 39th St 21, $267,000.

68132

Three K. Realty LLC and No Frills Realty LLC to Sky Sn Holdings LLC, 820 N. Saddle Creek Road, $3,750,000.

Punch It Out Inc. to Cruz, Aleksei, 6919 Lafayette Ave., $155,000.

Great Plains Investments LLC to Kuehl, Patricia A., 4907 Davenport St 1, $172,000.

Llibre-Rodriguez, Juan Emilio and Fernandez, Nidia Berriel to Febus, Ian, 6795 Charles St., $150,000.

Manion, Timothy J. and Manion, Julie K. to Perry, Kevin J., 6614 Western Ave., $176,500.

68134

Aguilar-Reyes, Miguel to Payton, John Lee Jr. and Pitcher, Cinthia Louise, 7521 Hartman Ave., $265,000.

Dilla, Benjamin K. to Soto, Carlos Franco and Espinoza-Flores, Leslie, 5111 N. 93rd St., $213,000.

Tpc Corp. to Potter, Jennifer, 9129 Ames Ave., $213,500.

68135

Chatfield, Kappes and Chatfield, Joy to Abraham, Andrew J. and Abraham, Allison S., 5324 S. 162nd Ave., $405,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Johnson, Michael R., 6151 S. 197th Circle, $464,627.

Newton, Brian Michael and Newton, Valerie to Westphal, Jacob and Westphal, Krystyna, 18765 N St., $350,000.

Smith, Andrew N. and Smith, Katrina B. to Stiers, Christian and Stiers, Merrill, 16321 Madison St., $311,000.

Cummings, Amanda L. and Hunsche, Jordan M. to Hunsche, Jordan M., 5838 S. 191st Terrace, $100,000.

Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC to Deal, Shawn Patrick and Deal, Anne, 18668 Borman St., $262,000.

Small, Bronwyn Larissa and Ilhan, Mark to Tussing, Collin Bradley and Tussing, Mary Kathleen, 16120 Madison St., $409,500.

68137

Peters, Susan A. and Peters, James R. to Slater, Molly Geil, 5529 S. 152nd St., $263,500.

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 10911 Y St., $276,000.

Hollibaugh, Douglas C. and Stacey-Graf, Kristan Dee to Menichetti, Joseph, 6524 S. 117th St., $212,500.

Joan A. Sacco Revocable Trust and Sacco, Joan A. Trust to Hulstein, Jason E. and Hulstein, Bryanna N., 6607 S. 115th St., $280,000.

Comer, Lauren to Wallace, Mariah and Wallace, Ryan, 15320 Drexel Circle, $233,000.

Leon, Luis Diaz De and Leon, Stephanie Diaz De to Olson, Scott and Klostermeyer, Sarah, 11015 Borman Ave., $285,000.

North American Investors Inc. to Olympia Properties LLC, 4910 S. 135th St., $225,000.

68142

Randall, Eric J. 2 and Randall, Christina E. to Lin, Yuzhi and Lin, Haidi, 11212 Black St., $220,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Zeygerman, Alla, 7764 N. 108th St., $275,566.

Whitten, Eden Thomas and Whitten, Cynthia Jane to Severa Family Living Trust and Severa, Gregory J. Trust, 11518 Iowa Circle, $530,000.

68144

Kinstler, Todd J. and Kinstler, Kimber A. to Arens, Arlan R. and Arens, Carla G., 3256 S. 128th Circle, $225,000.

Tsw Holdings LLC to Alyse Opatowski and Aa Duplex LLC, 12302 Gold St., $315,000.

McCormick, Willa M. and Binder, Teresa Personal representative to Jato Investment Group LLC, 3225 S. 118th St., $240,000.

68152

Lindmier, Matthew and Lindmier, Lindsay to Trademark Homes Inc., 7142 Stargrass Road, $53,000.

68154

Shannon, Liliana E. Trust to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 14941 Lafayette Place, $231,000.

Misiunas, Joseph A. and Gerroll, Olivia to Przymus, Braden M., 1016 Meadow Road, $280,000.

Hofer, Jeffrey and Hofer, Madalyn to Lewis, Stanley J., 14964 Farnam Circle, $250,000.

Schinco, Joseph and Schinco, Maria to Steve Ryan 2022 Irrevoc Trust and Ryan, Jamie Trust, 1206 N. 136th Ave., $2,670,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Vo, Kelly, 1874 N. 153rd Place, $275,000.

Chester, Ardes A. to Powered Up Electric Inc., 805 S. 129th Ave., $250,000.

68164

House, Josiah and House, Jenna to Hilson, Denise, 2724 N. 125th Circle, $240,000.

Griffith, Beverly E. and Griffith, Todd Paul Personal representative to Wallquist Holdings LLC, 13012 Laurel Ave., $105,000.

Knake, Riley J. and Knake, Abigail M. to Vaughan, Tyler Gerard and Vaughan, Alyssa Michelle, 11237 Taylor St., $290,000.

Lawler, Melody and Lawler, Christopher J. to Astrum LLC, 11312 Saratoga St., $140,000.

Brown, Christopher W. and Stuchlik, Tricia A. to Wels, Emily Jean and Barajas, Joel, 11452 Bauman Ave., $240,000.

Shirley Goodro Trust and Goodro, William F. 3 Trust to Josefiak, Hope, 11465 Nebraska Circle, $261,000.

Perry, Kevin J. and Parrott, Linda S. to Girton, Gary and Kelly, Kimberly, 6209 N. 111st Circle, $270,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Abigail Land Holdings 12 LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 2306 Clay St., $115,000.

Lage Enterprises LLC to Green, Elizabeth M., 2309 Clay St., $160,000.

Johnson, Clyde E. and Johnson, Barbara A. to Duenas, Gavin E., 116 Valley View Drive, $253,000.

Galles, Gregory L. Tr to Ivy Properties Inc., 215 W. 19th Ave., $118,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Bel Fury Investment Group LLC, 215 W. 19th Ave., $126,000.

Francois, James M. and Francois, Cheryl to West, John D., 2808 Crawford St., $110,000.

68028

Charleston Homes LLC to Rosado, Brooklynne K., 17323 Morgan Ave., $372,000.

Fedde, Rodney D. and Sievert, Connie S. aka Siefert, Connie to Grsp LLC, 11818 S. 216th St., $385,000.

68046

Three K. Realty LLC fka No Frills Realty LLC to Sky Sn Holdings LLC, 1230 N. Washington St., $4,000,000.

Book, Timothy E. and Book, Julie A. to Diaz De Leon, Stephanie and Diaz De Leon, Luis Ramon, 2231 Stillwater Drive, $440,000.

Van Scoy, Jeffrey S. and Van Scoy, Kelly to Springer, Jaron, 7701 Platteview Road, $275,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Olson, Brian, 10105 S. 108th Ave., $402,000.

Laid Back Lifestyle LLC to Trademark Homes Inc., 10112 S. 98th St., $95,000.

68123

Hahn, Andrew Martin and Goss, Jazmond Bernadine nka Hahn Jazmond, Bernadine to Button K. Talis, 11803 S. 27th St., $260,000.

Provident Trust Group LLC Fbo Stephen Johnson Traditional Ira to Pretoria Properties LLC, 3410 Daniell St., $183,000.

Towery, Bradley and Towery, Staci to Whiting, Melanie and Whiting, Duncan Webster Morgan, 13609 Leona Lane, $330,000.

Greenlee Joshua to Sortino Candice, 14602 S. 23rd St., $140,000.

Hernandez, Julian I. and Rubesne, Sarah to Holtmann, Jonathan, 14505 S. 25th Ave. Circle, $250,000.

Hula, Paul E. and Hula, Catherine J. to Seydel, Jonathan and Seydel, January, 4202 Jeanette Circle, $390,000.

MacHado, Marvin M. to Noll Blake R. and Bartkowiak Andrew M., 1406 Sunshine Blvd, $275,000.

Svendsen, James C. per rep and Svendsen, Virginia A. Estate of to Svendsen, Ronald S., 9714 Kensington Circle, $120,000.

68128

Henley, Alexander and Henely, Kerrigan to Robertson, Wyatt, 7613 Teal St., $197,000.

68133

Kocol, Joseph J. and Kocol, Mary Jo to Branson, Colin and Branson, Brittany, 203 Castle Pine Drive, $380,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Yumul, Bryson Paguinto, 5508 Leawood Circle, $419,000.

Gurung, Amit and Dahal, Leela W. aka Dah,l Leela W. to Bachtell, Rick Robert and Bachtell, Wikanda, 8609 S. 69th St., $335,000.

68136

Forney, Courtney L. and Forney, Benjamin G. to Bejar, Michael G. and Salazar ,Karla S. Vazquez, 7915 S. 156th Ave., $245,000.

Hoppe, Rodney and Hoppe, Brenda to Opperman, Eric, 18015 Edna St., $242,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Devall Wood, Mindy Jo Tr, 10333 S. 164th St., $230,000.

Hendrickson, Mark and Hendrickson, Daryl to Conlon, Ryan and Conlon, Maselina, 11011 S. 187th St., $425,000.

Hart & Olsen Property Group LLC to Catalpa Tree Investments LLC, 9819 S. 168th Ave., Unit 6F, $365,000.

68138

Vandeventer, Janet to Ficenec, Samuel and Cartwright, Makenzie, 7015 Highland Blvd, $225,000.

Harris, Casey and Harris, Lauren to Jacobitz, Brett L. and Stander, Nicole C., 12807 Margo Circle, $270,000.

68147

McGill, Jaymie and McGill, Gary Hoich McGill Denise to Padilla, Juan C., 7651 S. 39th Ave., $175,000.

O Ne Metro Holdings LLC to Tomas, Marco, 8107 S. 41st St., $229,000.

68157

White, Eric G. and White, Candise L. to Singleton, John Jeffery II and Singleton, Caitlin Cottrill, 6455 Elm Hurst Drive, $320,000.

Hemenway, Margaret M. to Clark, Gregory D. and Clark, Leslie A., 4601 Primrose Lane, $235,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Johnson, Kent, 8506 S. 63rd St., $362,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Kocina, Jordan and Kocina, Alaina, 6405 Peters Pkwy, $380,000.