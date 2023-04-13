DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Aurora Homes LLC to Borsh, Kellie and Borsh, Eric, 7015 N. 171st Terrace, $78,500.

Poisel, Stephanie to Hume, Jon R. and Hume, Renee R., 7265 N. 155th St., $500,000.

Nolan Holdings LLC to Holdorf, Jaimey and Holdorf, Jodi, 19150 Bennington Road, $685,000.

Thieschafer, Todd Nicholas and Thieschafer, Jessica L. to Montgomery, Jeremy and Sorensen, Katelyn, 8151 N. 159th St., $410,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Beal, Jacquelyn G., 16629 Vane St., $347,091.

Rosenbaum, David G. and Rosenbaum, Janet M. to Erhart, Thomas W. and Gresham, Katie M., 16407 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $431,000.

Ashmore, Merle D. and Ashmore, Connie K. to Lebron, Coleman, 8104 N. 153rd Ave., $235,000.

Sills, Jeremy S. to Estes, Hunter and Estes, Ramona, 15401 Clay St., $255,000.

Starke, Jonathan Casey and Starke, Laureli Grace to Vincitie, Brandon and Heier, Hanna, 15084 Mormon Circle, $293,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Bueltel, Terence L. Jr. and Bueltel, Erin, 17602 Samuel St., $421,670.

Wesemann, Michael A. and Wesemann, Lorraine G. to Stephens, Richard and Stephens, Abbie, 14836 Prairie Star St., $480,000.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17621 Scott St., $94,950.

Stammer, Jason D. to Rowland, David O. and Jordan, Madison B., 15083 Mormon Circle, $305,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Schneider, Jacob and Schneider, Katherine, 11061 N. 171st St., $574,900.

Richland Homes LLC to Heydorn, Shawn, 17613 Tucker St., $347,886.

68022

Merle R. Blum Trust and Blum, Merle R. Trustee to Christensen, Abbey, 2727 N. 189th St., $425,000.

Parkhurst, John and Korte, Joan to Birch, Patricia A. and Birch, Richard A., 4104 N. 194th St., $534,000.

Fools Inc. to Hariram, Udairam Pokkula and Garige, Nandini Priya, 5513 N. 208th St., $525,319.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wells, Matthew D., 5801 N. 181st Ave., $402,919.

Maxim Enterprises LLC to Johnson-Carlson, Pamela, 21002 E St., $682,000.

Whitten, Gordon to Rojas, Kala, 826 S. 201st St., $465,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Hartung, Michael J. and Hartung, Ashley L., 21026 E St., $804,511.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bedel, Kyle and Bedel, Amanda, 20450 Meredith Circle, $465,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Dees, Patrick L. and Dees, Michele R., 20910 Ellison Ave., $465,000.

Ellingson, Mary A. to Isaacson, Gary, 3415 N. 207th Ave., $299,900.

Milone, Gina D. and Hill, Apryl L. to Milone, Gina D. and Sample, Wendy, 3811 N. 189th St., $239,250.

Bramow, Susan G. and Bramow, Susan R. to Rodriguez, Raquel and Rodriguez, Frank, 20890 Bonanza Blvd., $962,000.

Magee, Todd A. to Foutch, Michael and Foutch, Tamara, 18616 Jones Circle, $370,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Wanninger, Grace and Stanzel, Nathan, 5412 N. 205th St., $589,950.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Grandhi, Venkata Satya Ravikanth and Grandhi, Prema Latha, 5808 N. 182nd Ave., $420,226.

McDonough, Laurel and Ketcham, Laurel to Egan, Patrick J. and Egan, Sadie K., 5110 N. 209th St., $477,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Greve, Timothy and Greve, Sadie, 5709 N. 182nd Ave., $368,260.

G & R. Investment Group LLC to Williams, Carly and Henderson, Dartan, 20014 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $460,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Lattimore, Gary Lynn and Lattimore, Kahori, 5522 N. 208th Ave., $574,900.

68064

NJS LLC to Brion, Chase A., 207 W. Valley St., $216,500.

Flatwater Lake LLC to Charles Thomas Homes and TJL Consulting Inc., 28431 Laurel Circle, $199,000.

68102

Taylor, Kimberly S. to G & R Investment Group LLC, 1403 N. 20th St., $150,000.

2215 Harney Street LLC to Kaiman, Bruce H. and Kaiman, Julie, 2221 Harney St., $3,000,000.

68104

TCR Capital LLC to GTM Properties LLC, 4523 Burdette St., $170,000.

Holland, Jason and Ware, Mindy to Holland, Jason and Ware, Mindy, 6754 Pratt St., $67,900.

Peyton, Paul to Huber Home Investments LLC, 6324 Decatur St., $84,000.

Graham, Alicia to Ruwe, Nina J., 4534 Jaynes St., $173,000.

Reinard, Justin and Reinard, Jessica to Turek, Zachary T. and Turek, Brittany J., 6317 Parker St., $220,000.

Aye, Yin Yin to Griffin, Sarika, 3212 N. 49th St., $175,000.

FA Properties LLC to Rodriguez, Ruby A. Trevino, 5307 Boyd St., $196,000.

Your Property Solution LLC to Steele, Austin and Steele, Nicole, 4815 N. 60th Ave., $185,500.

Lemoine, Sara Marie to NEI Global Relocation Company, 5650 Burdette St., $316,000.

NEI Global Relocation Company to Conforti, Fernando G. and Conforti, Elizabeth R., 5650 Burdette St., $316,000.

Hajek, Dustin D. to Purdom, William Gerard, 1702 N. 49th St., $230,000.

Allen, Jesse J. to Hill, Sandra D., 2605 N. 70th Ave., $82,200.

Beltz, Kristin D. and Beltz, Cole W. to Culler, Timothy R. and Mahaffey, Michaela M., 5020 Miami St., $221,000.

68105

Hart Laundry LLC to PHM XIV LLC, 2552 Leavenworth St., $250,000.

Gitchel, Audrey A. to Grace Home Solutions LLC, 521 S. 35th St., $130,000.

Dewitt, Jacob J. and Dewitt, Bethany A. to Steffes, Paul and Steffes, Ronette, 2703 S. 41st St., $144,000.

Mark Ocheretyanskiy & Lyudmyla Larina Revocable Trust and Ocheretyanskiy, Mark Trust to JLL Properties LLC, 2411 Pacific St., $127,500.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Williams, Eric Sr., 4204 Hickory St., $275,000.

JH Properties LLC to Kilhead Capital LLC, 1119 S. 28th St., $270,000.

Dunaevsky, Salomea to Dunaevsky-Hutt, Anna and Hutt, Curtis, 3556 Woolworth Ave., $223,400.

68106

Reeves, Kyle and Reeves, Kara to Leduc, Veronica, 4832 Pine St., $249,900.

Larsen, Adam M. and Larsen, Emilie W. to Huynh, Tho and Le, Anh, 1907 S. 61st St., $314,900.

Mathes, Benjamin J. and Mathes, Melissa A. to Hervert, Emily and Hervert, Emily Justine, 4528 Poppleton Ave., $330,501.

O'Brien, Michael Patrick and O'Brien, Michael P. to Dietrich, John T., 2317 S. 49th Ave., $206,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Lemire, Shaunie, 4541 Vinton St., $220,000.

Schmidt, Richard A. and Johnson, Deborah E., personal representative, to Kresnik, James D., 2612 S. 61st St., $100,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Perez, Miriam Beatriz Orozco, 5828 Walnut St., $180,000.

Abdinoor, Caleb M. and Abdinoor, Uilani C. to Lowman, Sarah, 1605 S. 55th St., $185,000.

68107

McCool, Austin James and McCool, Shannon Leigh to Neville, Patrick J., 4132 Drexel St., $190,000.

Kellie J. Boury Irrevocable Trust and Boury, Mary J. Trustee to Mora, Luz Maria Diaz and Favela, Jesus Noel Herrara, 3710 U St., $60,170.

Kellie J. Boury Irrevocable Trust and Boury, Leonard J. 2 Trustee to Mora, Luz Maria Diaz and Favela, Jesus Noel Herrara, 3710 U St., $60,170.

Kellie J. Boury Irrevocable Trust and Sutton, Sarah R. Trustee to Mora, Luz Maria Diaz and Favela, Jesus Noel Herrera, 3710 U St., $60,170.

Vargas, Maria C. to Tovar, Gabriel and Maldonado, Yolanda Ramirez, 5646 S. 20th St., $155,400.

Azteca Investments LLC to Manriquez, Ivonne Reveles, 1220 Arthur St., $85,000.

Neal, Jana and Thompson, Jana to Howell, Jason B. and Schulz-Howell, Jodi, 3460 Jefferson St., $125,000.

Moreland, Michael D. and Moreland, Michael J., personal representative, to J&J Countertops LLC, 3327 Polk St., $79,000.

68108

Perez-Vera, Tanya and Flores, Tanya to Jeremy R. Prunty Trust and Prunty, Jeremy R. Trustee, 1112 Arbor St., $35,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to KR Properties LLC, 828 S. 21st St., $100,609.

Pasillas, Ignacio and Pasillas, Olga to Dominguez, Manuel Pasillas and Pasillas, Lilia C., 1430 S. 17th St., $110,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Baez, Edwin M. and Francisco, Marleny, 2232 Mason St., $107,000.

Bozigian, Haig P. and Bozigian, Helen to Dang, Dat and Tran, Thuy Tram, 620 Pierce St., $300,000.

Becic, Jacqueline to 1880 House, 2326 S. 10th St., $20,000.

Escobar, Maria F. to Ramos, Felix, 1411 S. 15th St., $33,600.

68110

Hammond, John J. and Hammond, Sandra L. to Brown, Robert, 5621 N. 14th Ave., $155,000.

Kay L. Askew Revocable Trust and Askew, Kay L. Trustee to Now Initiative, 2512 N. 24th St., $65,000.

5 Kings LLC to Two Blue Doors LLC, 2214 Florence Blvd., $90,000.

Badger Creek LLC to Yumbla, Kaicer Luciano Romero and Rivera, Jessica, 3514 N. 16th St., $40,000.

68111

Wallace, Terrance L. and Wallace, Elizabeth to Hernandez, Manuel, 3935 Hartman Ave., $200,000.

Highlight Property Management LLC to GTM Properties LLC, 2520 Jaynes St., $260,000.

Hyde, William and Mitchell, Jennifer to Soto, Maynor Escobar, 2919 Erskine St., $90,000.

Kennedy, Bonnie Sue to Cadillac Investments LLC, 3714 Erskine St., $72,000.

Baker, Nakisha and Baker, Brian Sr. to Alvarado, Juan, 3532 N. 39th St., $45,000.

Official Developments LLC to Official Properties LLC, 4546 N. 36th Ave., $67,500.

Kilarney LLC to Chasse, Naomi, 4023 Himebaugh Ave., $30,000.

Pankey, Naree to Perez, Christopher, 2611 Maple St., $125,000.

Telford, David J. Sr. and Telford, Denise J. to Simply Better Solution LLC, 3735 N. 40th St., $85,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to Genesis Holdings 2 LLC, 3502 Grand Ave., $105,000.

Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Lmk Holdings LLC, 3159 Grand Ave., $55,800.

Davault, Homer B. to Fuentes, Uvaldo and Acosta, Carmela Hernandez, 2742 Browne St., $70,000.

68112

Purple Odyssey LLC to Weiand, Taylor R., 2877 Bauman Ave., $200,000.

Brewer, Zachary and Brewer, Veronica to Olinger, Zachary James and Whalen, Jodie Lee, 6915 N. 24th St., $170,000.

Parish, Nancy J. to Carlson, Jacob and Carlson, Chelsea, 3025 Vane St., $183,600.

Cullen, Thomas M. to Grate, Marty and Grate, Martin, 9913 N. 34th Circle, $299,000.

68114

James Geiger Trust and Geiger, James M. Jr. Trustee to Wolf, Nathan J., 812 N. 88th Ave., $264,000.

Rodgers, Cory Allen and Rodgers, Janelle to Guardado, Jose, 7625 Hamilton St., $240,000.

Defreece, Todd M. and Defreece, Kourtney K. to McAndrews, Michael A. and McAndrews, Elizabeth A., 9462 Dewey Circle, $889,000.

Pemberton Conduit Trust and Pemberton, John W. Trust to Moser, Mark P., 8405 Indian Hills Drive 2B3, $225,000.

Neumann, Jason R. and Neumann, Melissa A. to Dyer, Nicole and Dyer, Dustin, 9111 Charles St., $173,400.

68116

Cowan, Robert and Cowan, Montyna to Johnson, Matthew and Johnson, Jill, 6613 N. 157th Circle, $540,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Nieweg, Tessa and Nieweg, Michael, 5602 N. 177th St., $478,150.

Kavan, Amber and Kavan, Daniel to Newbauer, Robert and Newbauer, Rachel, 17547 Patrick Ave., $480,000.

Bueltel, Terence L. Jr. and Bueltel, Erin to Goracke, Travis Andrew, 4018 N. 172nd St., $215,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Crawford, Diamonique Elexus, 15209 Wirt St., $270,000.

68117

Slizoski, Andy J. and Slizoski, Heather Dawn to Thakali, Bharosa Gauchan and Chaparro, Jesus Correa, 5061 W St., $151,000.

Hamblin, Brandon M. and Hamblin, Shilo M. to Smuck, Daniel R., 6253 Buckingham Ave., $116,900.

68118

Oelco LLC to Garrett, Taylor, 17054 Hawthorne Ave., $299,500.

Nath, Steven L. and Nath, Steven to Palmtag, Debra, 1847 N. 175th Court, $240,000.

Elizabeth J. Gordon Trust and Gordon, Elizabeth J. Trustee to Storm, Christy and Storm, Christopher, 16349 Page St., $890,000.

GMK Investment Company Limited Partnership to Kshaye Holdings LLC, 1807 N. 169 Plaza #B., $283,700.

Kshaye Holdings LLC to GMK Investment Company Limited Partnership, 1820 N. 169th Pl., $272,400.

Lipari, Theodore 3 to Miller, Andrew Stephen and Miller, Chelsea Ann Marie, 16716 Leavenworth Circle, $489,900.

68122

Knight, Kenneth L. and Knight, Jeanne M. to Knight, Jared T. and Marr, Preston T., 14605 N. 78th St., $106,000.

Krenzien, Jennifer to Flessner, Cameron and Flessner, Darius, 7622 Bauman Ave., $210,000.

RL Development LLC to Ajam Investments LLC, 7047 N. 102nd Circle, $701,478.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Chan, Bishal and Chan, Biba Kishan, 7768 N. 86th Ave., $259,900.

68124

Wilcox, Robin Matthew and Wilcox, Inessa to Ludington, Joshua Daniel and Ludington, Jill Nicole, 2417 S. 105th Ave., $770,000.

11T NE LLC to Morgan, Beau, 2815 S. 102nd St., $299,900.

Stukenholtz, Janet to Yestingsmeier, Jake M., 3136 S. 105th Ave., $386,250.

68127

Czerwinski, Mark L. and Czerwinski, Michele to Arevalo LLC, 7718 Park Drive, $99,000.

Czerwinski, Mark L. and Czerwinski, Michele to Arevalo LLC, 7720 Park Drive, $99,000.

Cantu, Marsha Ann to O'Reilly, Trevor A. and O'Reilly, Rebekah S., 7767 Lakeview St., $248,932.

DMZ Investments LLC to Chairez, Andres and Gonzalez, Maria E. Rios, 7700 Seymour St., $250,000.

Rose, Gregory Jason to Nunez, Henry Ramon Jimenez and Jimenez, Ivelissa Ramos, 8317 State St., $172,000.

Interstate Securities LLC to Cambrooks Properties LLC, 10628 M St., $235,000.

Lozier, Alice Arlene to Pote Investments LLC, 7753 State St., $200,000.

68130

Cadwallader, Justin W. and Small, Eva R. to Wright, Eric S. and Wright, Christina A., 1611 S. 170th St., $365,000.

Owens, Wendy and Owens, Roger to Bokma, Lee, 15909 Gold Circle, $220,000.

Oak Investments LLC to Hd Real Estate LLC, 18017 Oak St B., $285,000.

Alpha Homes LLC to Orchard, Coleman S. and Zimmer, Savannah L., 16117 Cedar Circle, $280,000.

68131

Schulte, Jacquelyn T. and Lesiak, Jacquelyn T. to Robertson, Kelly and Robertson, Andrew, 3817 Davenport St., $226,000.

Davies, Ted E. and Crites, Diana G., personal representative, to Antony Property Management LLC, 1202 N. 29th St., $75,000.

68132

Kenny, Jerome H. Jr. and Kenny, Patricia A. to Finocchiaro, Rachael and Finocchiaro, Ross, 310 S. 56th St., $432,000.

Gutman, Victor and Wilhelm, Roberta to Wike, Scott A. and Smith, Crystal Elizabeth, 5119 Capitol Ave., $440,000.

Tricker, Scott E. and Tricker, Jennifer D. to Fischer, Michele M., 5301 Western Ave., $735,000.

Womack, Stephanie Lynn and Gunning, Michael Ryan to Doocy, Max Souza, 908 N. 48th Ave., $180,000.

68134

Nancy K. Craig Living Trust and Craig, Christopher L. to JF Enterprises LLC, 9405 Grand Ave., $200,000.

Sorensen, Katelyn A. to Petrzilka, Milo and Petrzilka, Keely, 9330 Laurel Ave., $236,000.

Kantor, Laurie M. to Scott, Larry Lee 2 and Scott, Jessica Lynn, 9335 Ohio St., $245,000.

Becker, Halli J. and Irwin, Jeff to Earnest Buyers LLC, 7943 Vernon Ave., $15,000.

Earnest Buyers LLC to Vossah, Gerald, 7943 Vernon Ave., $30,000.

Williams, Ramel and Williams, Stacey to Gonzalez Exteriors LLC, 2327 N. 81st St., $80,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Sandoval, Cecilia Castro, 9703 Grand Ave., $200,000.

68135

White, Stephen and White, Dallas K. to Thomsen, Amy and Thomsen, Bruce, 17104 Drexel St., $355,000.

Thomsen, Bruce A. and Thomsen, Amy S. to Overman, Jacob and Overman, Beth A., 17217 Polk Circle, $470,000.

Browning, Carl W. Sr. and Browning, Kathleen J. Personal representative to Palyan, Hrair Harry and Palyan, Angela, 18913 Hayes Circle, $308,000.

Stovie, Jerald M. 2 to Groh, Randy and Groh, Sydney, 16312 R St., $390,000.

Beresh, Steve C. and Beresh, Kellie A. to Hoie, Eric B. and Hoie, Eric Bryan, 17264 Washington St., $480,000.

Millard 35 LLC to PHI LLC, 4543 S. 203rd Ave., $97,500.

Chesnut, Jeffrey Kevin and Chesnut, Kylie Michele to Greiman, Hannah, 16513 Weir St., $307,000.

Roth, Larry A. and Roth, Ana Lou to Frauen, Sandra, 16917 Holmes Circle, $360,000.

Magee, Todd A. to Loewens, Elizabeth, 17609 Renfro St., $435,000.

68137

Hoff, Jason and Deboer, Nicole S. to Shaver, Dylan J., 6758 S. 154th St., $276,500.

Laco Properties LLC to Alff, Austin and Alff, Scott, 6860 S. 118th St., $2,000,000.

Lor, Long and Chang, See to Driscoll, Dylan J. and Driscoll, Hannah M., 6706 Winslow Pl, $350,000.

Papenberg, Dwayne A. and Papenberg, Sharon Kay to Petersen, Kerri and Wankmuller, Robert 3, 14723 Jefferson Circle, $310,000.

Laco Properties LLC to Omaha Dent LLC, 6365 S. 118th St., $525,000.

Moore, Beverley E. and Wright, Beverley E. to Corrida, Ailen Yisel, 12780 Deauville Drive 107, $126,000.

Morrison, Timothy R. and Morrison, Kathryn C. to Miles, Seth A. and Milstead, Andrea C., 12651 N St., $246,500.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hopkins, Randall and Hopkins, Megan, 11101 King St., $396,952.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Rodriguez, Diana Katie, 7720 N. 108th St., $264,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Molina, Daniel, 7708 N. 108th St., $270,414.

Ruzek, Thomas J. to Ficenec, Benjamin F. and Pelletier, Abigail J., 11202 Potter St., $247,001.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nice, Annie M., 7709 N. 108th St., $356,699.

Vinton22 Holdings LLC to Petersen, Luke R. and Petersen, Sarah E., 13028 Reynolds St., $449,000.

68144

11T NE LLC to Buckmaster, Jeffery A. and Buckmaster, Erin, 3333 S. 127th St., $201,000.

White, Jamison P. to Giraldo, Carlos, 2104 S. 121st St., $267,000.

Hug-Lehr, Christine M. and Hug, Christine Marie to Berg, Ingrid Helen Louise and Janetka, Robert, 1806 Mayfair Drive, $295,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Swift, Charles Jr. and Swift, Torie, 14724 Castelar Circle, $280,000.

68152

Madigan, Carrie R. to Morgan, Curtis Leroy III, 5126 Read St., $160,000.

68154

Hilding, Tracy A. and Wees, Becky Personal representative to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 835 S. 130th St., $265,000.

Wright, Betty L. to Geihs, Jeffrey J. and Geihs, Mindy M., 12842 Burt Court, $245,000.

Berry, Richard N. and Berry, Renee M. to Christiansen, Stephen J. and Peck, Karina G., 223 S. 150th Circle, $239,900.

Lautenbach, Chase and Lautenbach, Alissa to Dahlen, Eric and Dahlen, Jennifer, 1894 N. 153rd Ave., $507,500.

Seyl, Larry D. and Seyl, Victor Craig Personal representative to Sandy, Meredith, 14508 Seward St., $280,000.

68164

Baker, Jackson L. and Baker, Alexis M. to Van Camp & Son LLC, 6607 N. 112nd Ave., $250,000.

Jensen, Melanie Ann to McFarland, Dennis and Petersen, Annette, 2635 N. 124th Circle, $211,000.

Hanson, Paul M. to Andersen, Anthony and Andersen, Kathryn, 6023 N. 110th Circle, $255,000.

Williams, Kane and Williams, Keri to Kor-B Properties LLC, 2712 N. 123rd Circle, $235,000.

Sudtelgte, Rachael A. to McGhee, Charlesetta, 5144 N. 135th Ave., $413,000.

Heydorn, Shawn M. to Hammon, Scott J. and Carlson, Kelsey A., 12954 Meredith Ave., $255,500.

Medina, Charlie Vasquez 3 and Medina, Shannan to McKeown, Laura R. and Young, Brett T., 13629 Corby St., $385,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Bellevue Hospitality LLC to Bapaji Maharaj LLC, 1110 Fort Crook Road S., $2,225,000.

Anderson, Carl E. Trustee to Hurt, John K. and Childers Hanssen, Jonna L., 210 Bellevue Blvd S., $227,000.

68028

Bachman, Chelsea and Bachman, Cory to Wilson, Elizabeth Ann and Wilson, Preston Aaron, 21244 McClellan Drive, $380,000.

Lerdahl, Dennis J. and Lerdahl, Stephanie G. to Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC, 21110 Buchanan Pkwy, $366,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Halen, David K. Trust and Halen, Claire J. Tr., 17303 Morgan Ave., $430,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Feeney, Anthony and Feeney, Erin, 7707 S. 197th Ave., $390,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Hempel, Stacey M., 11519 S. 191st St., $400,000.

Watson REI LLC to Wachal, Morgan, 17319 Morgan Ave., $418,000.

Wilkinson, Stephen and Wilkinson, Robin to Jaramillo, Isaiah and Jaramillo, Mikayla, 17212 Morgan Ave., $355,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Trader, Amanda Rose, 8023 S. 200th St., $391,000.

Jansen, Iris J. and Jansen, John to Ruth, Logan, 21912 Bobwhite Ave., $420,000.

Rhoades, Darrell D. to Rhoades, Donald and Rhoades, Christine, 12914 Biels Dike Road, Unit 3S, $37,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Schueth, Kristi J. and Schueth, Todd A., 10306 S. 206th St., $411,000.

68046

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Valdovinos, Christian Gabriel, 12224 S. 111th Ave., $390,000.

H & S Partnership Llp to Sewell, Angela and Sewell, Geoffrey M., 735 S. Madison St., $202,000.

Ramirez, Ramone and Ramirez, Arcelia to Touchstone Construction Inc., 10255 Windward Ave., $89,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Elbracht, Christopher and Elbracht, Lauren, 11318 Portage Circle, $329,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dannehl, Sammuel T., 11750 S. 113th Ave., $335,000.

Hughbanks, Michaela M. to Hernandez, Raquel, 916 Edgewood Blvd, $300,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hays, David F. and Hays, Traci L., 11307 Edgewater Drive, $366,000.

Monarch Apartments LLC to Underwood Rentals LLC, 603 S. Washington St., $1,100,000.

Hickory Hill Associates LLC to Papillion Epic Vet LLC, 1330 Jersey St., $1,081,000.

Miller, Timothy and Miller, Katherine to Beacon Ventures LLC, 601 Pioneer Road, $210,000.

68059

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Walmsley, Laura and Walmsley, Justin, 310 N. 10th Ave., $369,000.

68123

Pachunka, Laura D. nka Walmsley, Laura D., Walmsley, Justin, Pachunka, Douglas and Pachunka, Catherine to Rexrode, Tim, 14507 S. 31st St., $271,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bruce, Nikolaus L. and Kenna, Delanie K., 2014 Raven Ridge Drive, $389,000.

Reichstadt, Richard S. and Swanson, Sheri S. to Luttman, Cole, 17514 Park Circle, $35,000.

McCabe, Jennifer A. aka Roumph, Jennifer A. to Roumph, Brandon, 11714 S. 28th St., $260,000.

Anderson, Carl E. Tr to Hurt, John K. and Childers Hansen, Jonna L., 3520 Comstock Ave., $158,000.

Bourgeois, Thomas J. and Bourgeois, Karen M. to Bourgeois, Justin Thomas and Bourgeois, Melissa Kate, 13703 S. 28th Circle, $250,000.

68128

Holliday Svcs Inc. to NAP Nebraska LLC, 12021 Roberts Road, $4,200,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Alvarez, Jurge Cruz and Hemminger, Donnajo, 7707 Edgewood Blvd, $250,000.

Brown, Tyler J. and Brown, Morgan R. to Lowman, Shane M. and Lowman, Kayla M., 7004 Pine Drive, $182,000.

Phillips, Kassie nka Harnden, Kassandra Rae to Clark, Michelle R., 7414 Plum Dale Road, $287,000.

68133

Moore, Steven and Moore, Trisha to Lemieux, Arianna and Smith, Addison, 4614 Clearwater Drive, $340,000.

Orndorff, Seth and Orndorff, Kayla to Morrissey, Jesse and Morrissey, Lorraine, 6629 Elm Hurst Drive, $315,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Farris, Brenita and Farris, Malcolm C. II, 4517 Lawnwood Drive, $377,000.

68136

Instefjord, Jon C. and Rockwell, Lori A. to Janousek, Jerome S. and Janousek, Kathleen A., 7205 S. 180th Ave., $288,000.

Fleming, Barry E. and Fleming, Elizabeth A. to Olsufka, Michael J. and Olsufka, Allison M., 9302 S. 171st St., $387,000.

Maddox, Marilyn J. to Hoff, Joel S. and Hoff, Kimberly A., 15725 Gertrude St., $332,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Koch, Tim and Koch, Sara, 16508 Riviera Drive, $295,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Mellon, Travis J., 17710 Rampart St., $425,000.

Kopcho, Keith R. and Pickrel, Carlie Joy nka Kopcho, Carlie Joy to Hall, Austin C. and Hall, Megan A., 18709 Briar St., $310,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kendall, Timothy J. and Kendall, Aubrey, 9608 S. 184th Ave., $387,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Benak, Randy Lee and Benak, Barbara Jo, 9560 S. 184th Terrace, $430,000.

RBJ One Real Estate LLC to Payan, Alondra and Barajas, Luis, 17730 Lillian St., $215,000.

68138

Kucera, Evan John and Kucera, Emily Elizabeth to Broadbent, Kyle and Broadbent, Rachael, 13584 Chandler St., $300,000.

Strosinski, MacKenzie J. fka Fletcher, MacKenzie J. and Strosinski, Anthony R. to Cannon, Haley, 13109 Olive St., $305,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Hernandez, Oscar Anibal Lopez and Velasquez, Patricia Coxaj, 14807 Edna St., $220,000.

Hoff, Joel S. and Hoff, Kimberly A. to Fauss, Evan and Eskew, Sarah Rene, 13434 Edna St., $252,000.

68147

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank of Nebraska, trustee, to Nvestco LLC, 7242 S. 24th Ave., $139,000.

Miller, Doris Y. Trust and Haase, Diana L. Trust, and Miller, Doris Y. Revocable Trust to Miller, Kenneth Merle Edward and Miller, Fae Taylor, 9611 Briarwood Lane, $175,000.

Mathis, Michael and Watts, Brittani fka Mathis, Brittani to Sanchez, Nicolasa I. Francia and Perez, Daniel Lopez, 2537 Cornelia St., $257,000.

68157

Pekarek, Robert and Pekarek, Lori to Barrera, Marco A. Brito and Salgado, Odalis Brito, 7013 S. 50th St., $232,000.