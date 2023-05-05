DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Barnes, Sean and Barnes, Sara, 7808 N. 167th Ave., $514,000.

Jewellene Braun Living Trust and Braun, Jewellene Trustee to Fisher, Gwen, 15505 Hanover St., $412,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Zickwolf, Kaylee A., 17614 Hanover St., $400,000.

Phipps, Todd J. and Gamble, Lynette M. to Johnson, Trevor and Belitz, Brittany Nicole, 7833 N. 154th St., $319,900.

Vreeland, Victoria and Mclear, Victoria to Birge, Michael and Huff, Alison M., 7320 N. 166th St., $332,500.

Beacom, Anne C. and Beacom, Michael T. II to Carpenter, Terry A. and Carpenter, Eric A., 10208 Rosewater Parkway, $377,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Colony Custom Homes LLC, 7316 Kilpatrick Parkway, $66,689.

HRCc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17613 Weber St., $67,950.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Gurung, Amit and Dahal, Leela, 11307 N. 170th St., $585,400.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Zimmerman, Mark W. and Zimmerman, Julie A., 17617 Scott St., $643,839.

Hernandez, Mauricio to Ellwanger, Riley and Ellwanger, Bailey, 7911 N. 154th Ave., $311,000.

KMS-168 LLC to Luo, Henry and Luo, Hongrui, 8107 N. 166th St., $53,950.

HRC Anchor View LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 17649 Scott St., $94,950.

Best Team LLC to Evans, Vincent, 8215 N. 166th St., $589,000.

Koski, Jordan and Koski, Meaghan to Stickney, Logan B. and Stickney, Jasmine G., 15331 Willit St., $251,000.

King, Amanda and King, Blake to Nobles, James and Nobles, Kimberly, 6987 N. 172nd St., $518,000.

Schroder, Ross and Schroder, Jamie to Bobbala, Mahesh and Chava, Haritha, 7328 N. 168th Ave., $510,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Sandnes, Espen and Esser, Amanda, 17618 Samuel St., $440,457.

Richland Homes LLC to Fleming, Ian and Fleming, Ashley R., 17513 Clay St., $437,595.

68022

Michael H. Sorensen Trust and Wilkins, Ann Trust to Carol A. Sorensen Trust and Sorensen, Carol A., trustee, 2626 N. 202nd Ave., $153,450.

Kuiper Family Trust and Kuiper, Scott A. Trust to Reinke, Andrew and Reinke, Teresa, 19505 Leavenworth St., $577,500.

Dave Paik Builders Inc. to Rhoads, Randal A. and Rhoads, Elizabeth J., 3109 N. 185th St., $582,475.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sideris, Brooke E., 21059 Monroe St., $350,816.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Michael E. Sigmond Living Trust and Sigmond, Michael E. Trust, 5504 N. 207th St., $559,900.

192 Smart Development LLC to D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC, 19067 Meredith Ave., $2,385,640.

Castle Brook Land Development LLC to Colony Custom Homes LLC, 20471 B St., $70,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Peatrowsky, Jerris and Peatrowsky, Micah, 21527 I St., $383,028.

Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2811 Piney Creek Drive, $54,500.

Green, Ian Robert and Green, Jessie Jean to Mencke, Jeffrey Dean and Mencke, Diane Kay, 913 S. 184th St., $450,000.

Lifetime Structures Inc. to Island Development LLC, 22605 Orchard Place, $185,000.

D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC to DHIR - Iowa I. LLC, 19107 Grand Ave., $62,100.

Reyes, Sara and Schuelke, Sara to Hansen, Nathan D., 20115 Gateway Road, $285,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Frisbie, Allen Trust and Gorski, Denise, 21720 G St., $522,635.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Subbiah, Arunbaskar and Shanmugam, Gunasekari, 5910 N. 182nd St., $451,645.

Farrens, Gregory and Farrens, Abby J. to Schiltz, Paul E. and Schiltz, Kelli L., 21309 Clydesdale Circle, $299,000.

Stephanie R. Sigmond Living Trust and Sigmond, Stephanie R., trustee to R & K Zimmerman Revocable Trust and Zimmerman, Robert W. Trust, 907 N. 190th St., $1,350,000.

BKM Land Company LLC to MUB Realty LLC, 20460 Ohio St., $375,000.

Klever, Kelly J. and Klever, Kevin R. to Gehring, Taylor, 20860 Honeysuckle Drive, $335,000.

Steven & Cynthia Polich Living Trust and Polich, Steven M. Trust to Belik, Diana L., 920 N. 184th St., $490,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Newport Homes LLC, 4909 N. 210th St., $80,000.

Pohlad Custom Homes Inc. to Smith Family Trust and Smith, Kent J. Jr., trustee, 21332 A St., $815,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Batenhorst, Jacob Dean and Batenhorst, Abigail Marie, 5811 N. 181st St., $356,535.

68069

Lee, Christine A. to Kuhr, Nicholas J. and Jensen, Taylor Makenzi, 23809 Oak St., $200,000.

68102

Wood, Janelle and Wood, Casey to Gonzalez, Jamie, 312 S. 16th St #63, $170,000.

68104

Chen, George to Busch, Jonathan and Barrett, Jordanna, 2622 N. 60th St., $209,900.

Thomas, Kevin D. and Thomas, Denise L. to Rothell, William, 4912 Spaulding St., $239,500.

Bartels, Alexandria M. Trust to REO Asset Management LLC, 2704 N. 45th St., $64,500.

Four Jays LLC to Tyanka LLC, 7058 Franklin St., $137,000.

Barnes, Jarret Marshall and Barnes, Michelle Ann to Nu, War and Kat, Koe, 6106 N. 63rd St., $240,000.

Kendrick, Jai D. and Kendrick, Daphne A. to Banderas, Yuriam Rodriguez, 6635 Nebraska Ave., $217,500.

Norval, Nathanial R. and Norval, Alexis Varoz to Herman, Theodore, 4943 Ruggles St., $245,000.

Karimi, Majid and Karimi, Barbara to Gorji, Abbass, 5309 N. 49th St., $165,000.

Picavet, Fred C. and Picavet, Alexandra M. to Elliott, Valarie, 2520 Country Club Ave., $455,000.

Brummel, Gordon Alexander and Rozmiarek, Kristen to Salem, Judd K., 2342 N. 63rd St., $230,000.

Sessouma, Klougoro Ibrahim and Benin, Andrea D. to Bernardin, Jason P. and Bernardin, Crystal L., 3702 N. 60th St., $250,000.

Farwell, Erin MacVean and Farwell, Mark R. to Kusserow, David and Kusserow, Julie, 3136 N. 59th St., $210,000.

68105

Korisko, Cheri and Korisko, Cheryl to Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC, 2126 S. 41st St., $100,000.

Stovall, Linda to Octagon Holdings Inc., 4034 Vinton St., $50,000.

Kupfer, Herbert J. and Kupfer, Hertbert J. to Larsen, Eric and Larsen, Jennifer M., 910 S. 38th Ave., $177,500.

Latham, Teri A. to Excellence Home Renovation LLC, 1726 S. 26th St., $150,000.

Birnberg, Emily L. to Manley, Lauren, 2118 S. 38th Ave., $235,000.

Welty, Ann Marie and Clarke, Mary Welty, personal representative to McCutchen, Donald and McCutchen, Donald J., 4376 Mason St., $255,000.

68106

RHBRREI LLC to Venteicher, Myong, 6223 Dorcas Place, $227,000.

Fleming, Ron to Laben Investment Group LLC, 4508 Woolworth Ave., $265,000.

Prazan, Jerome J. and Prazan, Susan E. to Karpf, Henry J., 820 S. 58th St., $325,000.

Virginia M. Budka Trust and Budka, Michael J., trustee to Callaghan, Andrew and Callaghan, Mikayla, 4521 Bancroft St., $250,000.

68107

Heafey, Thomas P. and Langenfeld, Colleen, personal representative to Larchwood Property Group LLC, 1317 Washington St., $76,000.

FA Properties LLC to Castro, Gerobert Fernandez, 5134 S. 39th St., $189,000.

Juarez-Barajas, Angelica Maria and Valadez, Angelica M. to Garcia, Jose Rosario Juarez and Garcia, Michaela Linn Juarez, 2718 Madison St., $105,500.

Perez, Teresa and Berrera, Jaime to de Aguilar, Delfi Marina Molina, 6024 S. 26th St., $147,900.

Juarez, Jose Luis Diaz and Juarez, Lucia Diaz to Juarez, Lucia Diaz and Valle, Edgar Joel Torres, 3628 T St., $94,700.

Hernandez, Elizabeth to Flynn, Matthew Cole and Flynn, Makenzy, 3666 G St., $140,000.

Montes, Mariah J. and Montes, Bryan A. to Jeronimo, Alba L. Lorenzo, 3386 W St., $210,000.

Hobbs, Scott L. to Tercero, Juan Perez, 3490 Jefferson St., $190,000.

Pineda, Maria to Arvi, Dora, 4133 S. 13rd St., $110,000.

Garfield, Marc to Taqueria El Rey Inc., 4506 S. 40th St., $179,000.

68108

Kornitsky, Arthur and Bresel, David to R1212 Properties LLC, 1205 Pierce St., $380,000.

Kehr, David W. and Kehr, Tonia L. to Selfmade LLC, 2414 S. 6th St., $103,500.

MG Fern Properties LLC to Aldave-Orea, Elizabeth, 2212 Poppleton Ave., $180,000.

Sanchez, Venecia Areli Vargas to Saul, Jaime Jose, 1614 S. 8th St., $25,000.

68110

Terry, John to Broadway Enterprises LLC, 4712 N. 15th Ave., $19,000.

Shannon, Joshua R. and Shannon, Christina to Excellence Home Renovation LLC, 1314 Jaynes St., $74,500.

68111

Martinez, Ana E. Miranda and Guevara, Obdulio Ortiz to Galindo, Sergio Ventura, 4035 Browne St., $179,000.

Yumbla, Kaicer Luciano Romero and Yumla, Kaicer Luciano Romero to Santana-Flores, Martin and Flores, Martin A. Santana, 3743 Maple St., $147,000.

C & N Investments LLC to Sudar, Nenad, 3223 N. 40th Ave., $100,000.

On Deck Housing Inc. to Wave Investment Team Inc., 4029 Browne St., $11,000.

Small Job Handy Corporation to Rios, Victor Manuel and Lopez, Vanesa Viridiana, 2406 N. 28th Ave., $170,000.

Abide Network Inc. to Schuman, Rosemary, 3526 Seward St., $111,000.

Hazel, Heather R. to Albarran, Jordan Nieto, 4314 Maple St., $165,000.

Chops Holdings LLC to Bush, Buffy, 4135 Burdette St., $13,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Henn, Kendall and Henn, Dustin, 5802 N. 39th St., $144,000.

Wolf Creek LLC to SMR Remodeling LLC, 3010 Seward St., $70,000.

Western National Bank Trust to Kramer Investments LLC, 4224 Pinkney St., $110,500.

68112

W Realty LLC to Yumbla, Kaicer Luciano Romero and Molina, Jessica Johana Rivera, 3316 Ernst St., $101,000.

Gonzalez, Ariel to Ragon, Alondra and Ragon, Jonathan, 2873 Bauman Ave., $210,000.

Shwe, Ehtheyu Klopoe and Shwe, Kan to Aye, San and Min, Sein Hla, 6547 N. 32nd St., $170,000.

Punch It Out Inc. to Petrick, Ruby M., 4409 Redick Ave., $158,000.

68114

Barba, Rita R. and Richardson, Carmen, personal representative to Stuhlman, Zachary A., 9818 Seward St., $285,000.

Rago, Rebecca L. and Rago, James L. to Steinbach Enterprises LLC, 7915 Leavenworth St., $385,000.

Kaiser, Lela D. and Kaiser, Lila D. to Flynn, Patrick, 8918 Hamilton St., $185,000.

Cross, Paul D. and Cross, Jennifer to Hanson, Jeffrey E. and Hanson, Tami L., 9116 Decatur Circle, $362,000.

Svoboda, Shirley A. to McCracken, Jason and McCracken, Naudia, 9675 Meadow Drive, $316,500.

Acuna, Jonathan A. and Acuna, Christine Elise to Gardner, Jacob M., 1746 Hillside Drive, $245,000.

68116

Shald, Brett Daniel and Shald, Cailyn Larie to Axmann, Laura, 3112 N. 169th St., $401,000.

Wendell, Richard Joseph and Hon, How Yee Heidi to Rozmiarek, Kristen and Brummel, Gordon, 2108 N. 179th St., $475,000.

Ferrell, Lauren E. and Ernat, Lauren E. to BGRS Relocation Inc., 5152 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $275,500.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Grady, Colin J. and Grady, Shannon, 5152 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $275,500.

Western National Bank Trust to Ivy Properties Inc., 15102 Meredith Ave., $280,000.

Azimi, Monem and Babak, Haseena to Azimi, Freshta, 3303 N. 150th Ave., $232,000.

Thompson, Willis S. and Thompson, Krista Nicole to Jones, Gordon E., 2714 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $525,000.

Recek, Kayleen E. and Rock, Kayleen E. to Safari Property Group LLC, 16752 Arcadia Place, $211,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Christensen, Melody L., 17052 Mary St., $319,368.

Tschudin, Timothy A. and Tschudin, Michelle R. to Burkett, Heather and Schafer, Travis, 2443 N. 149th St., $410,000.

68117

Ross, Michael K. and Ross, Margaret E. to Dooley, Austin and Dooley, Kyanna, 5327 R St., $214,900.

Stroh, Danielle M. to Parrott, Jammie, 4852 S. 51st St., $193,600.

Western National Bank Trust to LMK Holdings LLC, 5241 S. 49th St., $131,750.

68118

Oelco LLC to Ta, Anh Viet and Le, Linh, 17014 Hawthorne Ave., $255,000.

68122

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thomason, Michelle Renee, 8574 Young St., $305,895.

Vanmaanen, Sara A. to Vanmaanen, Sara A. and Es, Andrew Van, 7770 N. 88th St., $105,550.

Gerald F. Wilson Revocable Trust and Wilson, Gerald F., trustee to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 7522 Mary St., $141,823.

Dolly Crawford Estate and Foxworth, Monique M., personal representative to Watson, Nick Oliver and Reisenauer, Erika Lyn, 7705 Fillmore St., $250,000.

Nelson, Michelle Elizabeth and Robbins, Paul to Waelde, Christopher and Hughes, Rachel, 7752 N. 107th St., $310,000.

68124

Barnes, Sean Douglas James and Barnes, Sara to Overmann, Brandon, 3124 S. 80th St., $295,000.

Tauil, Elias to Hernandez, Stephanie and Nava, Mario Hernandez, 7605 Grover St., $257,000.

Thomas Michael Homes LLC to Cundy, Tamara L., 2934 Westgate Road, $260,000.

Driscoll, Hannah M. and Driscoll, Dylan J. to Schrader, Scott and Schrader, Kathleen, 9907 Pasadena Ave., $299,000.

68127

SFR3-070 LLC to Miller, Michael, 7605 Maywood St., $195,000.

Nvestco LLC to Dewispelare, Cole and Dewispelare, Amanda, 8716 M Circle, $225,000.

Cain, Rebecca A. to MMJS Properties LLC, 8522 Lakeview Drive, $162,500.

P & A Management LLC to Ralston Hillcrest LLC, 7593 Main St., $3,000,000.

68130

Wolterman, Tyler J. and Wolterman, Kira L. to Dotzler, Alexandria and Dotzler, Kenneth, 1333 S. 165th Ave., $250,000.

Bruckner, Michael A. to Soneson, Jeffrey L. and Soneson, Deborah R., 18406 D St., $520,000.

68131

Reker, Todd L. and Reker, Justin, personal representative to Interstate Securities LLC, 318 N. 35th Ave., $115,000.

Interstate Securities LLC to Jarboe, Jessie, 318 N. 35th Ave., $142,000.

Redbud Enterprises LLC to Beckler, Scott and Beckler, V. Dawn, 429 N. 41st St., $155,000.

BCCN Properties LLC to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 356 N. 40th St., $340,000.

Gard, Dallas L. to Hauder, Broderick, 3000 Farnam St. #S6I, $120,000.

William O. Stephens Trust and Stephens, William O., trustee to Payne, Jason, 309 N. 35th St., $315,000.

68132

Carey, Richard D. and Carey, Marybeth to Herrera, Rigoberto, 4829 Farnam St., $330,000.

Carter, Kinga Kazal to Swoon Home + Design LLC, 4703 Davenport St., $247,000.

Landstrom, Jay to Craven, Lacey, 5024 Charles St., $300,000.

Greenslate Development LLC to Hoban, Fergus and Hoban, Orna, 6600 Underwood Ave., $2,350,000.

68134

Morcous, George and Helmy, Mary to Fools Inc., 5714 N. 79th St., $35,000.

Soba Homes LLC and AnthonyB Investments 1 LLC to Crow, Alessandra Bione and Thedens, Timothy, 4509 Ridgeway Road, $300,000.

Thomas E. Rohrbough Irrevocable Trust and Rohrbough, Thomas E. Trust to King, Tyler and King, Sarah, 8109 Boyd St., $235,000.

Elmer R. & Patricia A. Mollak Revocable Trust and Jones, James L. Trust to Drent, Ernie Howard and Drent, Nancy Lee, 10406 Boyd St., $285,500.

Christensen, Denise A. and Christensen, Donald to Christensen, Andrew L., 9229 Blondo St., $200,000.

Newton, Colleen A. to MMJS Properties LLC, 9642 Grand Ave., $175,000.

Dons Property LLC to Laritson, Whitney and Holbrook, Oliver, 9421 Jaynes St., $255,000.

68135

El Camino Village Inc. to Caroselli, Joseph and Caroselli, Kelli, 6601 S. 199th Ave., $475,000.

Tucker, Jason D. and Tucker, Amber Alyse to Gardner, Thomas Lee and Gardner, Pamela Susan, 16826 L Circle, $375,000.

Margaret K. Godfrey Living Trust and Godfrey, Margaret K., trustee to Ochsner, Geoffrey and Ochsner, Rebecca, 6515 S. 170th St., $450,000.

Monte M. Jensen & Annette M. Sarazine-Jensen Trust and Jensen, Monte M. Trust to Dvorak, April and Dvorak, Aaron, 6709 S. 162nd Ave., $329,900.

Fernandez, Eathan I. to Redondo, Austin J. and Redondo, Daisa N., 5044 S. 163rd Ave., $300,000.

Williams, Linda M. and Williams, Linda Marie to Blair, Kevin and Blair, Tina, 4552 S. 191st Ave., $300,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Hildy Construction Inc., 4530 S. 202nd St., $87,500.

Prucha, Debra J. and Prucha, Mark D. to Simonsen, Steven K. and Simonsen, Colleen A., 4131 S. 174th St., $380,000.

68137

Stuart, Paul J. and Stuart, Brenda L. to Taylor, Christopher Drew and White, Vanessa Anne, 4421 S. 153rd Circle, $362,000.

Robert D. & Suzette M. Toelle Living Trust and Toelle, Robert D. Trust to Wavy Vacation Getaways LLC, 13719 V Circle, $235,000.

Wayne H. & Mildred J. Rotschafer Trust and Rotschafer, Randall P. Trust to Aleman, Maria and Aleman, Carlos, 5026 Oaks Lane, $275,000.

Swanson, Ian M. and Swanson, Narel H. to Spanel, Samantha L. and Spanel, Riley L., 5820 S. 115th Circle, $295,000.

Thompson, Sherry L. to McFarlin, Peggy, 5155 S. 124th Ave., $312,000.

68142

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Fox, Andrew C. and Strong, Claire M., 7906 N. 113rd Ave., $271,378.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Newport Homes LLC, 13020 Reynolds St., $72,960.

68144

Sweets, Amy L. to Aldana, Melissa A., 12434 Martha St., $225,000.

Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC to Sunset Investment and Goose Remodeling LLC, 1721 S. 116th St., $255,000.

Huff, Alison M. and Birge, Michael to Navarrete, Alex and Dvorak, Zoie, 13465 Spring St., $235,000.

United Republic Bank Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 2929 S. 122nd Ave., $107,000.

Roza, Thomas S. and Roza, Tammy S. to Trenkle, Bradley C. and Trenkle, Katie M., 1652 S. 153rd St., $510,000.

Keffeler, Tyler J. and Keffeler, Jamie L. to Zamora-Sifuentes, Jose Luis and Lee, Shelley Renee, 2015 S. 110th St., $550,000.

Czyz, Andrew to Arteaga, Magno O. and Marroquin, Magno, 1913 S. 124th St., $256,000.

68152

Mickles, Jevon V. and Mickles, Alysha K. to Connerley, Joshua W. and Connerley, Natalie A., 6524 Read St., $217,000.

Pathway of Light Inc. and Pathway of Light to Victory Church, 5710 Northampton Blvd., $810,000.

68154

Dickey, John D. and Dickey, Sheryl, personal representative to Elshalaby, Barakat M. and Deghaidy, Nahla, 15283 Cuming St., $261,000.

100 Year Homes Inc. to Vasko Brothers Properties LLC, 129 S. 111st St., $190,600.

68164

Peaker, John E. Jr. and Peaker, Angela M. to Goose Remodeling LLC, 2318 N. 143rd Ave., $190,000.

O'Connor, Michael Steven and Smith, Darcy Dee to Kramer, Franklin J. and Kramer, Kayla R., 4321 N. 134th St., $415,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Ellis, Freddie, 5711 N. 129th St., $192,500.

Huynh, Man to Pinkrah, Matthew, 6314 N. 128th St., $265,000.

BH Media Group Inc. and Omaha World Herald Company to AMF Land Co LLC, 11707 Stonegate Circle, $1,600,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Nietfeld, Danny Leon and Nietfeld, Kathryn Ann to Meyer, Kyle and Myer, Bertie, 808 Durand Drive, $242,000.

Johns, Ginger M. to Gomez, Maria, 724 Willow Ave., $187,000.

Norfleet, Petria F. to Bulldog Homes LLC, 1208 Potter Road, $220,000.

Heller, Sarah M. to Thanksgiving Lutheran Church, 2302 Madison St., $220,000.

Langford, Clifton and Langford, Marijke to Morse, Jason and Morse, Jennifer, 206 Forest Drive, $365,000.

11T NE LLC to Alvarez, Jesus Carlos Sanchez dba Carlos Drywall, 2306 Clay St., $135,000.

Anderson, Carl E., trustee to Britten, Ryan A., 1603 Sycamore St., $196,000.

Doner, Daniel P. and Doner, Brooke A. fka Bunten, Brooke A. to Brodhagen, Robert P. and Brodhagen, Maria T., 105 Lorraine Drive, $296,000.

Nguyen, Hung and Pham, Tu Anh and Nguyen, Vinh and Nguyen, Nhung to Murphy, Connor and Murphy, Norma Torres, 1403 Madison St., $235,000.

Ferrick, Pamela A. to Sedlak, Michael L. Trust and Sedlak, Sharon D., trustee, 1101 Birchcrest Road, $170,000.

Mendolia, Vicki K. to Escobar, Luis Lisandro, 306 Bellevue Blvd N, $400,000.

68028

Pugh, Matthew J. and Stevens, Mallory R. to Bauer, Douglas and Bauer, Jacqueline, 23004 Copper Ridge Road, $143,000.

Morse, Matthew R. and Morse, Tiffany S. to Campbell, Travis and Campbell, Hanna, 10704 S. 210th St., $350,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Selzle, Michaelene L. Trust and Selzie Family Revocable Trust, 10301 S. 209th St., $363,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Obermiller, Michael and Obermiller, Morgan, 19126 Fir St., $387,000.

D.R. Horton Inc. to Akpovi, Hafils Y. and Thompson, Kathryn M., 11517 S. 191st Ave., $360,000.

192 & 370 LLC to Eagle Custom Ranch Homes Inc., 19025 Hazelnut Drive, $90,000.

Zimmerman, Mark W. and Zimmerman, Julie A. to Hamtak, Kyle and Hamtak, Kim, 19818 Sycamore Drive, $391,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Preuss, Karie and Hatch, Chad, 20513 Camelback Ave., $398,000.

Roth, Cameron O. and Roth, Brynne M. to Kor B. Properties LLC, 411 Chippewa Drive, $219,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Roth, Cameron O. and Roth, Brynne M., 11536 S. 191st Ave., $342,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Czyz, Andrew, 11544 S. 191st Ave., $374,000.

68046

Payne, Jonn L. and Payne, Jacquelean M. to Pylypenko, Oleksandr and Pylypenko, Maryna, 10605 S. 110th St., $423,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Jones, Negron Bobbie Christine, 12110 S. 111th Ave., $357,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Compaore, Ismael aka Compoore, Ismael Zemine and Bahena, Diyen Tidoumaba, 9715 Pintail Drive, $433,000.

Ratte, James E. Jr. and Ratte, Lillian A. to Montgomery, Daniel John and Montgomery, Kate Elizabeth, 1103 Leprechaun Lane, $379,000.

Archibald, Terry Ronald and Archibald, Amy Laure to Excellence Home Renovation LLC and Vartak, Swati Harishchandra and Ghosh, Debashish, 509 E. 2nd St., $140,000.

Hefner, Cameron and Hefner Kelsey to Donovan, Matthew Paul, 1014 Jacqueline Drive, $222,000.

Gibson, David A. to Laughlin, Ryan and Peterelli, Fiona, 1216 Edgewood Blvd, $232,000.

Hansen, David A. and Hansen, Julie K. to Munhall, Nathan, 1203 Rawhide Road, $255,000.

McCarty, Robert W. and McCarty, Connie F. to Searls, Gary and Searls, Teresa, 811 Juniper Drive, $295,000.

68059

Eddy, Jacqueline to Daniels, Joseph A., 1000 N. 4th St., $217,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Knollenberg, Tony and Knollenberg, Jessica, 1080 Cedar Circle, $363,000.

68123

Kussman, David and Wood, Tara to Blankenship, Jessie, 2811 Century Road, $298,000.

Hedges, Jeremy and Hedges, Kelly to Sichen LLC, 10503 S. 25th Ave., $230,000.

Midtown Flats LLC to Baker, Kenneth A. and Baker, Kim M., 17188 Bojanski Drive, $100,000.

Rengo, Brock A. and Rengo, Mallory R. to Dunning, Jared P. and Dunning, Gillian K., 2210 Calvin Drive, $333,000.

Haslett, Thomas J. and Haslett, Maylene L. to Jones, Gerald Troy and Jones, Brooke aka Jones, Brooke Ellyn, 13052 Brookside Drive, $235,000.

Sogard, Gary G., trustee to Duckers, Steven Patrick and Duckers, Sonya Lilly, 3316 Rahn Blvd, $345,000.

Cervantes, Susan and Cervantes, Ginno to Ton, Tan Dat, 2503 Raven Ridge Drive, $350,000.

Peck, Casandra to Hartzell Real Estate PC, 2812 Bar Harbor Drive, $252,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Guy, Scott M. and Rokusek, Courtnie J., 2018 Raven Ridge Drive, $396,000.

Nichols, Jeremy and Nichols, Cara to Rengo, Brock and Rengo, Mallory, 2206 Greenwald St., $375,000.

McChesney, Ryan Scott and McChesney, Brittany Arizona to Turnbull, Neil Dungavel and Turnbull, Sheila Ianthe, 2503 Arlington St., $291,000.

68128

Seal, Christopher and Roshalt, Kristin to Fanslau, Noah D. and Fanslau, MacKenzie C., 10007 Floyd St., $355,000.

Wilkins, Charles M. to Wilkins, Charles M. and Holman, Taylor, 7327 Lillian Ave., $89,000.

McNamara, James P. Jr. and McNamara, Dorothy A. to Cich, Cindy, 8812 Valley View Drive, $250,000.

68133

Schroeder, Garrett Edward and Schroeder, Nicole to Johnson, Casey and Johnson, Angela and Johnson, Kevin P., 706 Rosewood Ave., $300,000.

68136

GMK Investment Co. LP to Elliana Enterprises LLC, 9829 S. 168th Ave., Unit 4D, $380,000.

Douglas, Kirk A. and Douglas, April A. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 16129 Timberlane Drive, $282,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Piper, Shane and Piper, Robyn, 7020 S. 184th St., $434,000.

Obermiller, Michael and Obermiller, Morgan to Fink, Emily, 17632 Josephine St., $275,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Kelly, Donald R. and Kelly, Melinda A. Revocable Living Trust, 10321 S. 165th St., $285,000.

MDC Pflug Partners LLC to Asche, Ronald D. and Asche, Ruth E., 16516 Riviera Drive, $200,000.

Krause, James J. and Krause, Nicole K. to Black, Luke and Black, Marisa, 15827 Cottonwood St., $265,000.

Krantz, Kathleen A. to Marsh, Allen J. and Marsh, Jane M. Trust, 10022 S. 172nd Circle, $415,000.

Han, Inhyun and Lim, Jaewoon to Kelale LLC, 17745 Olive St., $250,000.

Sall, Dana, personal representative and Kowalewski, Duane C. Estate to Bloebaum, Jeffrey D., 8005 S. 186th St., $340,000.

Meekma, Wayne A. and Meekma, Lisa M. to Knowlton, Haley and Knowlton, Evan, 18621 Willow St., $395,000.

Sorrick, Chase and Sorrick, Alexandra to Trauernicht, Justin, 7707 S. 162nd St., $270,000.

Kelly, Jean L. to Soukpe, Kossi Kangni and Hegbor, Akossiwa, 7022 S. 163rd St., $309,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Hauptman, Jenna and Knight, Vincent, 18061 Soldier St., $311,000.

68138

Western REI LLC to 10X Life LLC, 7528 S. 128th St., $183,000.

Filleman, Jeffrey H. to Chinison, Marie Elizabeth and Chinison, Jeffrey, 15131 Redwood St., $365,000.

Bazis, Steven M. and Bazis, Jessica D. to Toone, Scott Joseph and Toone, Emily, 15309 Chalco Pointe Drive, $270,000.

Wragge, Ryan W. and Wragge, Melissa to Erhart, Paul and Erhart, Lea, 12826 Chandler St., $306,000.

Lageschulte, Donna aka MacKey, Donna M. and Lageschulte, Jay to MacKey, Kimberly D., 13415 Gertrude St., $230,000.

Carman, Joelle Helene Trust to Caniglia, James A., 8615 S. 143rd St., $245,000.

Wiese, Angela Marie, personal representative and Soappman, Clyde Dell Estate to Johnson, Belinda J. and Ramirez, Bridgiette Erika, 7072 S. 154th St., $255,000.

Welsh, Mark D. and Welsh, Eileen M. to Bowers, Beau J., 15329 Papio Circle, $284,000.

68147

Lopez, David to Hernandez, Marco and Romo, Nora G., 3704 Greene Ave., $268,000.

Sutton, Phyllis Ann and Mathews, Amber L. fka Sutton, Amber L. and Mathews, Richard to Claussen, Jennifer, 7639 S. 42nd St., $110,000.

Claussen, Jennifer to MMJS Properties LLC, 7639 S. 42nd St., $110,000.

Nvestco LLC to Urquidez, Oscar, 7242 S. 24th Ave., $160,000.

Kula, Jeffrey, personal representative and Kula, Slatinsky Carol Marie Estate to Rabey, Jacob D., 3213 Gertrude St., $181,000.

Old Crow Rentals LLC to Goldie May Investments LLC, 7203 Chandler Hills Drive, $170,000.

Rider, Theresa A. Trust and Lindzy Anne Marie Revocable Trust to Stellar Investments LLC, 3708 Greene Ave., $220,000.

Ascencio, Bonifacio to Rascon, Jacob and Rascon, Lauren, 1003 Virginia St., $268,000.

68157

Sullivan, Earl James Jr. to Ripley, Robert Jr. and Ripley, Janette, 5021 Aspen Drive, $180,000.

Knudtson, Richard D. and Knudtson, Nellie P. to Morgan, Emily and Knudtson, Christopher, 7605 Arrowrock Drive, $215,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Daly, Jonathan Richard and Daly, Jodine Rene, 8514 S. 63rd St., $370,000.

Molina, Diego and Valadez, Jackelina to Dauel, Christian August, 7209 S. 49th Ave., $265,000.

Mitera, Lori A. to Skoumal, Todd, 4806 Aspen Drive, $275,000.

