DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Wunderlich, Jason to Deschamps, Daniel, 17418 Potter St., $345,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Scheideler, Alexander Paul and Scheideler, Alexandra Marie, 6954 N. 172nd St., $679,900.

Seeing Double LLC to Navarro, Yayleene Calzada, 334 N. Allen St., $294,950.

Richland Homes LLC to Bamazi, Essohana and Bamazi, Feikandine, 8654 N. 177th St., $410,670.

Mitchell, Sarah M. to Wang, Cheng, 7419 N. 163rd St., $407,000.

Johnson, Antia and Brown, Jhari to Reasor, Kevin M. and Reasor, Erica, 8026 Kilpatrick Parkway, $425,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Kirkpatrick, Scott L. and Kirkpatrick, Amanda R., 17603 Clay St., $379,975.

Smith, Audrey to Einspahr, Cameron G. and Einspahr, Jaiden M., 14452 Leeman St., $257,500.

68022

SOS LLC to Curt Hofer Construction LLC, 2767 S. 228th Circle, $430,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2737 N. 182nd St., $37,600.

Menon, Anil Kumar and Thelappurath, Smitha R. to Collier, Chase, 659 S. 197th St., $500,000.

Heavican Homes Inc. to Shumway, Nathan Charles and Shumway, Jisoo, 3981 George B. Lake Parkway, $499,300.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Armbrust, Reyne M. and Armbrust, Dominic H., 2737 N. 182nd St., $643,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Engel, Vanessa M. and Engel, Ross K., 6107 S. 211st St., $422,074.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hatfield, Brennan S. and Jones, Macey Alynn, 6008 N. 181st St., $357,436.

78 Investment Group LLC to Moore Family Trust and Moore, Mary Madeline, trustee, 20861 T Place, $295,000.

England, Wanda L. and Batten, Robert J. to Endress, Erin, 18711 Mayberry St., $402,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Stennis, James M. and Stennis, Nancy A., 21202 Larimore Ave., $521,155.

Bolton, Malorie J. to Watke Joint Trust and Watke, James F., trustee, 1505 N. 185th St., $567,000.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 5732 N. 209th St., $75,000.

R & A Builders Inc. to Willcockson, James Ryan and Willcockson, Katie Anne, 22810 G Place, $2,799,284.

AJ Alloway Inc. to Munro, Matthew Gunnar and Munro, Chloe Kaylyn, 18323 Patrick Ave., $419,000.

Papstein, Kenton and Garst, Tarah L. to Richards, Justin and Richards, Justine, 18111 Honeysuckle Drive, $435,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3911 S. 213rd St., $64,400.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Grimont, Christopher N. and Almeida, Natalia E. Castillo, 3911 S. 213rd St., $636,000.

JBT Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 21006 D St., $64,800.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Terzian, William Thomas Hillman and Terzian, Amy Dyer, 21006 D St., $685,000.

JBTHoldings LLC to Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21154 C St., $115,000.

Concept Homes and Design Inc. to JBT Holdings LLC, 21052 D St., $87,000.

Welstead, Robert L. and Welstead, Teresa A. to Brennfoerder, Denise E., 22132 Riverside Drive, $510,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Giacovelli, Anthony and Giacovelli, Misty, 21130 Larimore Ave., $489,800.

Larissa J. Brown Family Trust and Brown, Larissa J. Trustee to Scherger, Sias and Scherger, Rubab, 3912 S. 207th St., $700,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Gillespie, Robert H., 20505 Ogden St., $65,000.

Malibu Holdings LLC to Jensen, James M. and Jensen, Camille M., 5020 S. 227th Place, $200,000.

68064

Pleasure Lakes Inc. to Rayer, Todd, 506 W. Valley St., $80,000.

Royce Enterprises Inc. to Hohlen, Mitch J., 5915 N. 295th St., $400,000.

Stanton, Jennifer and Stanton, Larry J. to Wilcox, Gabriel L. and Wilcox, Carey A., 214 W. Alexander St., $195,000.

68102

Lam Management LLC to Kulikowsky, Thomas and Vacha, Audrey, 324 S. 14th St, #G140, $815,900.

Wild, Elaina Constance to Edwards, Dana and Cloud, Justin D., 300 S. 16th St. #601, $185,000.

68104

Headlands Asset Management Fund III Series E LP to Lund, Christopher G., 4409 N. 63rd St., $40,700.

Johnson, Jaime L. and Case, Kenneth Clifford III to Johnson, Deborah and Johnson, Kelley, 6621 Vernon Ave., $185,000.

Lawrence, Ben R. and Lawrence, Ruth to Kramer, Daniel, 2002 N. 55th St., $176,000.

Four Jays LLC to Stilwell, Griffin and Stilwell, Kyla, 6651 Decatur St., $190,000.

Muddle, William J. III to NAMN LLC, 3870 N. 65th St., $77,000.

Rice, Joshua and Evans, Sarah to Vincentini, John, 5815 Grant St., $130,000.

GTM Properties LLC to Alas, Carolina, 5355 N. 47th Ave., $180,000.

Defa LLC to Malone, Christopher A., 2323 N. 65th Ave., $154,000.

Lewayne M. & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, trustee to Boryca, Chelsea, 5542 N. 61st St., $62,500.

Lewayne M. & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Bogenhagen, Shawn Eric, trustee to Boryca, Chelsea, 5542 N. 61st St., $62,500.

Lewayne M. Bogenhagen & Marilyn A. Bogenhagen Living Trust and Pena, Colleen Sue, trustee to Pelaez, William and Castro, Cecilia, 6162 Park Lane Drive, $161,000.

68105

Dinovo, Richard F. and Dinovo, Paula D. to Cowher, Chelsea, 2810 S. 34th St., $235,000.

Wheeldon, Jacob and Wheeldon, Tiffanie J. to Meyers, Joseph R., 3128 S. 38th Ave., $100,000.

Groh, Randy and Groh, Sydney to Walker, Scott and Parker, Caleb, 3516 Hascall St., $195,000.

Batley Properties LLC to Ag Real Estate LLC, 3706 Arbor St., $150,000.

Baron, Julia and Petrie, Julia to Theisen, Miles and Johannes, Robin, 2521 Hanscom Blvd., $275,000.

Riley, Jonathan D. to Grala, Christopher, 3312 Arbor St., $165,000.

Klesitz Realty LLC to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 2205 S. 31st St., $110,000.

Smithberg, Sandra K. and Smithberg, Kalvin to Alvarado, Juan, 1739 S. 28th St., $175,000.

68106

Bazzoni, Taylor M. and Bazzoni, Nicklas Vincent to Podliska, Jeremy and Podliska, Janet, 6715 Mason St., $283,000.

TJC Enterprises Inc. to 4545 Leavenworth LLC, 4545 Leavenworth St., $700,000.

68107

Modern Investments LLC to Rojas, Humberto Rojas and Rojas, Minerva C., 5001 S. 24th St., $340,000.

Klesitz Realty LLC to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 4220 S. 20th St., $165,000.

Taqueria El Rey Inc. to Bernabe, Leonel Rodrigo Lopez and Garcia, Juana Raymundo, 4215 S. 36th Ave., $210,000.

68108

Gruhn Properties LLC to Nxtgenrealestate LLC, 1433 S. 15th St., $60,000.

Luna Enterprises LLC to Ayalas Income Tax Services LLC, 1738 S. 13rd St., $200,000.

Carrillo, Alberto Pablo and Herrera, Juana Juarex to Lopez, Daniella, 1524 Castelar St., $218,500.

Leon, Eduardo Christian Terreros to Peck, Miryam Yesenia, 1024 Center St., $101,500.

Andrade, Ruben Diaz to Andrade, Jose Constantino, 3115 S. 21st St., $40,000.

68110

Starks, Candice C. to Barnholdt, Bridget, 2010 Florence Mills Place, $87,500.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Pascual, Elida Geronimo and Velasquez, Juan Roberto Rafael, 1615 Pratt St., $53,000.

Almond, Stacie A. and Kampff, Stacie A. to Graham, Shane J., 4917 N. 14th Ave., $40,300.

Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Cruz, Maria Del Carmen Estrada, 1826 Manderson St., $118,000.

Brunt, Terrence Sr. to JBL Johnson Co LLC, 2003 Pinkney St., $11,250.

Wittrock, Daniel L. to Willson, Tyler, 321 Fort St., $18,000.

Germishuys LLC to Williams, Kevin, 2908 N. 16th St., $100,000.

Mendoza, Melvo A. and Caceres, Blanca E. Mendoza to Holmes, Rebecca E. and Garcia-Perez, Kimberly A., 5517 N. 4th Ave., $165,000.

68111

Husso Properties LLC to JHDR Investments LLC, 3914 Miami St., $90,000.

Stewart, Jeffery J. to Blakeley, Zachary and Blakeley, Jessica, 6401 N. 39th St., $170,000.

2E & 2G LLC to Menesses, Miladys Mena, 2605 Fort St., $185,000.

TPC Corp. to Svendsen, Kelsi and Gubbels, Amanda, 4324 Burdette St., $205,000.

Lightswitch Homes LLC to Lightswitch Investments LLC, 3234 Ohio St., $376,000.

SFR3-060 LLC to Juarez, Roberto Ocana, 5419 N. 42nd St., $165,000.

Amaya, Maritza and Amaya, Ortila to Rodriguez, Jazmin, 5320 N. 27th St., $149,900.

11T NE LLC to Property Flips LLC, 3225 N. 40th Ave., $66,900.

Mark Ocheretyanskiy & Lyudmyla Larina Revocable Trust to Magana, Marco Antonio, 3236 N. 40th St., $110,000.

Easterling, James F. to Grant, Corrine, 3707 Parker St., $83,000.

68112

Herman, Jeremy to Russell, Isabelle G., 8016 N. 29th St., $225,000.

68114

Hodge, Brian G. and Hodge, Regina M. to Harter, Dave and Harter, Debra, 10617 Izard St., $245,000.

Martin, Timothy and Soraya, Azita to Subramanyan, Ram Kumar and Kumar, Charanya Ram, 806 S. 96th St., $1,515,000.

Jenkins, Margaret A. and Haney, Elizabeth M. to Susan Flolid Pape Revocable Trust and Pape, Susan Flolid, trustee, 10021 Fieldcrest Drive, $712,500.

Ward, Thomas J. and Ward, Mary F. to Ranum, Steven G. and Ranum, Erin, 9013 Jones St., $449,000.

68116

Phelps, Dale L. and Phelps, Cynthia K. to Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC, 17036 Boyd St., $190,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Barber, Joshua L. and Mumm, Alyssa A., 16909 Nebraska Ave., $360,479.

Anderson, Cedric and Anderson, Tanya S. to Payne, Ayla Jean Rose and Sunderman, Evan Glenn, 15117 Meredith Ave., $350,000.

Ribeiro, Francisco and Ribeiro, Deanna to Trademark Homes Inc., 17505 Patrick Ave., $70,000.

Bamazi, Essohana and Bamazi, Feikandine T. to Flores, Odali and Flores, Israel, 16434 Fowler Ave., $270,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cheek, Anna L. and Coughlin, Connor J., 16930 Nebraska Ave., $389,349.

Hunter, F. Aaron and Hunter, Alison M. to Susan D. Hicks Trust and Hicks, Susan D., trustee, 16422 Lilac St., $345,000.

Carolyn M. Sampson Revocable Trust Agreement and Johnson, Jennifer K., trustee to Tran, Thomas Thanh and Bien, Thi Cam Tu, 2702 N. 176th Ave., $515,000.

Owens, Pamela A. to McLemore, Scott and McLemore, Katie, 2915 N. 145th Ave., $275,300.

68117

Englert, April M. to Anderson, Keri G., 4836 Polk St., $190,000.

Willuhn, Benjamin A. to Bulanda, James M., 6204 Karen St., $55,000.

Jankauskas, Hedwig to DP Unlimited LLC, 4671 Drexel St., $32,440.

Dragon, Brenda and Villagran, Elena Pihana to 100 Year Homes Inc., 5218 Q St., $215,000.

68118

Sandel, Anthony M. and Sandel, Amanda to Mahnke, Shannon, 15814 Franklin St., $319,500.

Armbrust, Reyne M. and Armbrust, Dominic H. to Graham, Elizabeth C. and Frankl, Johnathan M., 17082 Seward St., $415,000.

68122

Pelikan, Sara Trust to Truong, Truong P., 7710 N. 80th St., $197,000.

Thang, Vor Tu and Lin, Esther to Schaad, Nathan and Schaad, Tamara, 8867 Kimball St., $238,000.

Harris, Jay L. and Harris, Wendy R. to Wiggins, Michael, 7570 Bondesson St., $114,000.

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Kirstie Thomas Real Estate LLC and Qoq Investments LLC, 7522 Mary St., $175,000.

Do, Hien Vuong and Dinh, Hien to Platt, Davetrea M., 7528 N. 77th Terrace, $224,000.

68124

Dahlk, Thomas H. to Szeliga, Kyle and Coyle, Allison, 2632 S. 96th Circle, $635,000.

Labarr, Brian J. and Labarr, Therese E. to Henkin, Joseph II and Henkin, Ann Lewis, 1540 S. 79th St., $525,000.

Donna L. Neff Living Trust and Neff, Donna L., trustee to Harberg, Jacob Wylie and Winterstien, Amanda Jo, 10607 Poppleton Ave., $550,000.

68127

Joseph Poleck Revocable Trust and Sheila Ann Poleck Revocable Trust to Naber, Jade Marie and Schiltz, Dakota Arnold, 8832 Holmes St., $250,000.

Milledge, Roger and Milledge, Jessica to Cress, Samantha Rose and Griffin, Justice Boin, 5083 S. 106th Ave., $345,000.

68130

Johnson, Andrea A. and Stone, Andrea A. to Konopik, Amy, 1318 S. 166th St., $282,500.

Quinn, Timothy J. and Quinn, Erin F. to Zimmerman, Chad and Zimmerman, Sarah, 1431 S. 158th Circle, $510,000.

Bauman, Zachary to Esch, Stephen, 2210 S. 185th St., $575,000.

Rice, Andrew Thomas and Menapace, Deanna Christine to Zachary C. Brown Family Trust and Brown, Zachary C., trustee, 4002 S. 173rd Circle, $1,390,000.

68131

Motiwala, Parizad to Goldberg, Cindy, 200 S. 31st Ave., 4605, $460,000.

Mueller, Thomas F. to Hernandez, Juan Pablo Izep and Lopez, Sandra Patricia Ixcoy, 4159 Chicago St., $103,000.

Kingdom Builders Christian Center to JBM? Investments LLC, 4037 Charles St., $90,000.

Nathan, Richard D. and Nathan, Mary J. to Alexander Rentals LLC, 1011 N. 40th St., $180,000.

68134

Davis, Koko and Houndjo, Koko to Naffziger, Nolan B., 2932 N. 83rd St., $165,000.

Hreig LLC to Mendoza, Robert and Mendoza, Kamrie, 9356 Pratt Circle, $265,000.

68135

Langendorfer Properties Management LLC to Moore, Stacy A., 4218 S. 202nd St., $325,000.

Rowe, Max E. to JJW Enterprises LLC, 19623 Gail Ave., $257,524.

Nichols, Martin W. and Nichols, Mary S. to Waszgis, Brandon M. and Bower-Waszgis, Katherine M., 16116 W St., $395,000.

Hinze, Eric R. and Hinze, Ashley to Elkhorn Capital LLC, 6426 S. 165th Ave., $225,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Jensen, David J. and Jensen, Teresa L., 6217 S. 200th Ave., $452,177.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Nielsen, Scott C. and Zach, Sydney J., 19829 Adams St., $525,000.

Nielsen, Scott C. to Liffring, Lori, 16012 O Circle, $310,000.

Billings, Keith and Billings, Lisa to McCormick Bros Properties LLC, 17435 Cinnamon Circle, $385,000.

Wood, Brian and Wood, Heidi Christine to Willey, Kathryn, 5080 S. 160th Circle, $305,000.

Althoff Properties LLC to Solon, Forrest Charles, 5614 S. 188th St., $275,000.

Schroeder, Phyllis A. and Schroeder, Jason K., personal representative to Wohlenhaus, Frederick and Wohlenhaus, Deborah, 4225 S. 179th St., $315,000.

Larry F. Johnson Family Trust and Johnson, Larry F., trustee to Kastrick, Colin and Nadeau, Robert W., 6753 S. 191st St., $275,000.

68137

Schiermeyer, Jason M. and Schiermeyer, Shannon L. to Metcalf, Craigan, 14933 K St., $372,500.

Weiss, Curt G. and Colling, Alexandria L., personal representative to Hansel, William and Hansel, William Joseph, 15423 Allan Drive, $290,000.

Lowe, Jacqueline S. and Lowe, Ronald K. to Noonan, Patrick J. and Noonan, Pamela L., 6446 Ponderosa Circle, $321,000.

Werner J. Seigel Revocable Trust and Seigel, Werner John Trust to Luehring, Zachary and Luehring, Natalie, 13648 W St., $255,000.

BMF Designs LLC to Flores, Lilia Zepeda and Kopp, Ryan Owen, 14022 Washington St., $279,900.

Peterson, Grant M. and Peterson, Melissa S. to RTG Holdings LLC, 6615 S. 116th St., $327,000.

68144

McGinness, Cole to Harrington, Matthew, 2416 S. 113rd St., $280,000.

Leroy G. Andresen and Carolyn A. Andresen Revocable Trust and Andresen, Leroy G., trustee to Iteffa, Banti, 3434 S. 114th St., $305,000.

Reasor, Kevin M. and Reasor, Erica L. to 3Iron LLC, 13355 Shirley St., $250,000.

Crum, Jeremy E. to Wiggins, T. Michael, 11002 Olin Ave., $129,600.

68152

Trerice, Daniel H. and Trerice, Janice E. to Basom, Allison Blair and Basom, Allison B., 8124 Raven Oaks Drive, $399,900.

68154

Omaha Rentals LLC to Wight, Jacob and Wight, Samantha, 15104 Farnam Circle, $300,000.

CJI LLC to Holton, Chrestien M. and Holton, Christina, 14029 Seward St., $430,000.

Agrawal, Sandeep and Agrawal, Sangeeta to Labarr, Brian and Labarr, Therese, 14011 Parker St., $540,000.

Herbranson, Michael D. and Herbranson, Kathy S. to Magnuson, Dale E. and Magnuson, Dale, 15322 Parker Circle, $365,000.

Oldfield, Brad and Oldfield, Misty to Bailey, Jacob and Bailey, Sara, 752 N. 155th St., $375,000.

McCrae, Alice M. and McCrae, Paul, personal representative to Ring, Josh M., 625 S. 113rd Ave., $260,000.

Hollinger, Brittannie to Amaya, Maritza, 12110 Parker Circle, $300,000.

Richards, Justin and Richards, Justine to Bergmeier, Tyler, 618 S. 153rd Circle, $301,000.

Veasey, Shane T. and Veasey, Shelby to Brenner, William M. and Barnes, Patricia K., 12330 Franklin St., $335,000.

68164

Gleason, Eric D. and Gleason, Michelle L. to Sisk, Stephen Lee and Sisk, Callie C., 14004 Taylor Circle, $390,000.

Wilson, Lois and Wilson, Darrell C. to Schrier, Joseph and Schrier, Kathleen, 13616 Hillsborough Drive, $435,000.

Sachs, Christopher and Koski-Sachs, Kendra to Faries, Simon Terence and Faries, Julia Rachelle, 4011 N. 117th St., $310,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

PG Realty LLC to Fitz, Maria T., 2905 Wayne St., $173,000.

CBAM LLC to DRL Properties LLC, 2812 Franklin St., $283,000.

Anderson, Peggy A. to Carley, Jason and Carley, Erica, 1409 Lawrence Lane, $345,000.

Stoneco Real Estate LLC to Heinze, Erin and Heinze, Treyben, 1112 Colorado St., $206,000.

Kildow, Joann, personal representative, and Kildow, Mieko Estate to Kilhead Capital LLC, 2507 Crawford St., $130,000.

Dobesh, Gerald Dale to Perea, Jesus Jr. and Voss, Nicole, 2409 Calhoun St., $175,000.

Daniels, Jeffery to Gerard A. Sabatka Trust, 1022 Denver St., $198,000.

Cunningham, Stephen J. and Cunningham, Leticia G. to Stone, Jeremy and Stone, Breaunna, 2302 Clay St., $225,000.

Bacon, Theonifi L. and Bacon, James Donald Jr. to BJR Investments LLC, 113 Kirby Ave., $145,000.

Rivera, Leah J. and Rivera, Brandon to Valle, Adelise, 1014 Day Drive, $330,000.

68028

Plisek, Stephanie and Plisek, Brendan to Jogi, Aswani Kumar and Arja, Suchitha, 7704 S. 199th St., $419,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Bielenberg. Matthew P., 20525 Camelback Ave., $409,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Moseman, Kelly and Moseman, Eli R., 11540 S. 191st Ave., $399,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Hanson, Kathryn, 19114 Fir St., $352,000.

68046

Jansen, Larry to Bohn, Ethan and Mourey, Kayleen, 1007 Conestoga Road, $300,000.

Dick Lind Builders Inc. to Mayhew, Larry and Mayhew, Linda, 11410 S. 120th Ave., $1,039,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Dollen, Oliveto Kalley and Dollen, Oliveto Ian, 11209 Portage Drive, $349,000.

Cimino, Drew and Cimino Ashley fka Leitner, Ashley to Trail, Matthew Lee, 1006 Jacqueline Drive, $320,000.

Roshone, Katherine J. and Roshone, David John Jr. to Foos, Alexander George and Foos, Stephanie, 1006 Berkley Ave., $400,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Flores, Nellie A. and Flores, Bridget, 11310 Edward Circle, $414,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Edmonds, Scott and Edmonds, Joleen, 10854 Windward Ave., $415,000.

Newell, James II and Love, Brittany to Amazing Grayce Homes LLC, 1306 Scott Road, $255,000.

68059

Spearman, Jay and Spearman, Melissa to Bumbershoot LLC, 16009 Cornish Road, $1,200,000.

68123

Embrey, Robert S. and Embrey, Anne L., trustees to Sanchez, Brenda and Castorena, Alberto, 1504 Sunshine Blvd., $310,000.

Huddleston, Robert and Huddleston, Heather to Monroe, Robert A. and Monroe, Natalie M., 3311 Rahn Blvd, $310,000.

Hallock, David Gregory and Hallock, Bridgette to Hakius, David J., 3507 Daniell Circle, $310,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bussian, Donald J. and Bussian, Diana L., trustees, 4409 Leawood Drive, $379,000.

Cramer, Lauren Elizabeth and Schulte, Kayla Renee fka Wilson, Kayla Renee to Schulte, Kayla Renee, 4003 Quail Drive, $140,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Nosal, Patrick A., trustee, 4459 Schilling Drive, $330,000.

Hill, David E. and Hill, Claudia C. to Camenzind, Jordan, 3517 Comstock Ave., $190,000.

Watkins, Gail E. Jr. and Watkins, Linda M. to Watkins, Dianne M., 3515 Lynnwood Drive, $250,000.

Millsap, Bonnie J. to Benis, Louis C. Jr. and Benis, Cindy L., 9801 Briarwood Lane, $101,000.

68128

AMC Industrial LLC and Alba, Benjamin A. and Alba, Stephanie J. and Prchal, James and Medbery-Prchal, Barbara to KL Holding Companies LLC, 10711 Chandler Road, $3,125,000.

TECC Development LLC to Wilson, Joshua and Wilson, Hannah, 7402 Terry Drive, $237,000.

Moehring, Andra to Percival, Justin, 8805 Bayberry Road, $237,000.

68133

Strachota, Kurt R. and Strachota, Allison M. to Huber Home Investments LLC, 11904 S. 48th St., $308,000.

68136

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Matos, Daylier Hernandez, 7212 S. 174th St., $250,000.

Rongisch, Philip John and Rongisch, Lyndi Marie to Tesnohlidek, Emily, 7816 S. 159th St., $270,000.

Bock, Andrew D. and Bock, Kathleen M. to Tramp, Thomas Nicholas and Tramp, Elissa, 17729 Lillian St., $261,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Severson, Andy and Severson, Roger E. and Severson, Patricia J., 17613 Palisades Drive, $374,000.

Myrum, Daniel Richard and Myrum, Jessica to Jones, Shawn, 8119 S. 167th St., $376,000.

Hanson, Michael W. and Hanson, Kathryn A. to Clavell, Nicholas W. and Smith, Audrey M., 16818 Chandler St., $420,000.

Maverick Empires LLC to Qoq Investments LLC, 16129 Timberlane Drive, $333,000.

Mallory, Stephen P. Jr. and Mallory, Sandra J. to Dau, Patricia, 7853 S. 184th St., $395,000.

Bedlan, Ryan J. to Lochland Holdings Ltd, 8002 S. 190th St., $275,000.

Lea, Sandee to Hoffman, Janet M., 17467 Riviera Drive, $350,000.

D.R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Shively, Alexandra and Theron, Colin, 10815 S. 177th St., $305,000.

Schantz, Amanda to Freer, Rebecca and Morquecho, Elizabeth, 16125 Cottonwood St., $253,000.

68138

Mariotti, Brian A. and Mariotti, Jenny to Shell, Stephen L. and Shell, Jodi L., 13918 Edna St., $317,000.

Brennfoerder, Denise to Munoz, Marisa, 14805 Margo St., $310,000.

Freeman, James Zachary and Freeman, Karen Estelle fka Hanrahan, Karen Estelle to Quintanar, Oscar Anguiano and Sandoval, Irma Bruno de, 13118 Emiline St., $265,000.

Jones, Shawn D. to Rogers, Megan M. and Smith, Buster E. III, 14720 Borman St., $255,000.

Sapp, Joseph and Sapp, Teresa to Schaecher, Tamra E. and Frazier, Joshua, 13401 Edna St., $261,000.

Likness, Amanda to Siedenburg, Dena R., 7856 S. 155th Ave., $275,000.

Harris, Terence and Harris, Monique T. to Sherman, Steven and Sherman, Tina, 15418 Gertrude St., $310,000.

Best Price Homebuyers LLC to Stellar Investments LLC, 7114 S. 138th Circle, $246,000.

68147

Watson REI LLC to Garcia, Librado and Cortez, Juana Hernandez, 7202 S. 36th St., $270,000.

Villalpando, Maria Guadalupe Ramirez and Navarro, Jose to Flores Antonio Ivan, 2305 Myrtle St., $191,000.

Echternach, Timothy and Echternach, Keri J. to Biddinger, Stephen S. and Biddinger, Denise J., 1609 Georgia Ave., $415,000.

68157

Allison, Larry E., personal representative, and Dorothy L. Allison Estate to Phillips, David and Phillips, Laurie, 4955 Virginia St., $220,000.

