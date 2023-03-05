DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Giles, Christopher M. and Giles, Kaitlyn N., 17007 Isabella St., $455,000.

Classen Joint Revocable Trust and Classen, Jack C. Trust to Ledesma, Derik and Ledesma, Lindsay, 7251 N. 171st St., $500,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Quartoroli, Corey J. and Bassett, Emily A., 16458 Whitmore St., $404,214.

Hrc Anchor View LLC to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17659 Weber St., $67,950.

Kronaizl Investments LLC to Dutton, Patrick and Conrad, Carly, 17223 Potter St., $595,000.

Marque Custom Builders LLC to Kucera, Jacquelyn, 16019 Zac Lane, $465,000.

Metro Homes LLC to Robinson, Kurt A., 7609 N. 166th St., $449,000.

68022

Advance Design & Construction Inc. to Hoeft, Chadd and Hoeft, Suzi, 4871 S. 227th Place, $215,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Property Purchasers LLC, 3316 S. 212nd Ave., $115,000.

Venture Contracting Inc. to Property Purchasers LLC, 3324 S. 212nd Ave., $113,000.

Kays, Brian E. and Kays, Nicole L. to Day, Gary and Day, Crystal L., 3901 S. 213rd St., $680,000.

Property Purchasers LLC to Intervet Inc., 3324 S. 212nd Ave., $113,000.

Property Purchasers LLC to Intervet Inc., 3320 S. 212nd Ave., $110,000.

Property Purchasers LLC to Intervet Inc., 3316 S. 212nd Ave., $115,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 4703 N. 210th Ave., $72,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to New Hope Apostolic Temple Incorporated, 2713 N. 181st St., $770,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 4275 S. 221st Ave., $148,500.

Charleston Homes LLC to Russell, Charlotte A., 4810 N. 210th Ave., $448,525.

20535 Fort LLC to Paradise Homes Inc., 5801 N. 208th St., $105,000.

Westbury Farm LLC to Woodland Homes Inc., 21601 K St., $70,250.

Klein, Nicholas J. and Klein, Amy E. to Finocchiaro, William L. and Finocchiaro, Alix E., 18013 Dewey Circle, $460,000.

Fld Fund I. LLC to Colony Custom Homes LLC, 21009 Hartman Ave., $70,000.

Vinton22 LLC to Vinton22 Holdings LLC, 20805 Hartman Ave., $575,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Hering, Tyler Bartling and Hering, Jennifer Anne, 22020 Karen St., $1,186,816.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Tadiparthi, Srinivas R. and Tadiparthi, Neelima, 2921 N. 185th Ave., $623,570.

68064

Bluewater Development Corporation to Smith, Sarah Mariah, 29007 Mary St., $265,000.

68102

Reimers, Charles G. and Bovill, Jackie M. Personal representative to Bovill, Lamonte W. and Bovill, Jackie M., 300 S. 16th St 608, $65,000.

68104

Medrano, Elva Graciela and Reyes, Salvador Valdez to Lm&F Investments LLC, 4624 Fowler Ave., $68,500.

Scattergood-Conway, Carol and Preister, Kathleen Gd to Gtm Properties LLC, 5355 N. 47th Ave., $90,000.

West O. Handyman & Reno LLC to Ceremuga, Abigail, 4921 Northwest Radial Hw, $197,000.

Your Property Solution LLC to Lopez, Joseph Andrew, 6132 Emmet St., $145,000.

Rush, Teisha to Allen, Jilleen, 5425 N. 49th St., $61,450.

Met Properties LLC to Janulewicz, Philip and Janulewicz, Candice, 3320 N. 59th St., $135,000.

Swift, Jeremiah to Inghram, Eric, 4620 Bedford Ave., $159,500.

Long Ball LLC to Nielsen, Jordan L., 5913 Spaulding St., $140,000.

Rothlisberger, Donna L. to Yoshu Inc., 6553 Ames Ave., $640,000.

68105

Udy, Jackson Carlyle and Udy, Miriam to Udy Land and Cattle LLC, 2715 Pacific St., $81,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Flores II LLC, 1535 S. 26th St., $97,500.

Rocctavia Holdings LLC to Favara Family Holdings LLC, 2401 S. 43rd St., $171,000.

Laborde, Coleen D. to Greunke, Danielle Nicole and Greunke, Zachary Noa, 2814 S. 34th St., $195,000.

Bird, Erik and Bird, Kala to Parr5 Investments LLC, 818 S. 37th Ave., 9, $100,000.

Gtm Properties LLC to Oha LLC, 2413 S. 27th Ave., $150,000.

Greymorr Real Estate LLC to Ahmed, Humeira Syed Basheer, 3410 Jackson St., $215,000.

Bartlett, Thomas and Bartlett, Amanda Deboer to Salehi, Jaynie and Salehi, Afshin, 1007 S. 37th St., $510,000.

68106

Mapes, Michael P. and Seykora, Angie to Rawson, Taylor, 4669 Pacific St., $196,000.

Witt, Matthew David and Mc Cuen, Megan to Dockery, David Joseph, 4681 Pine St., $252,500.

Schneider, Ronald David Jr. and Schneider, Cheryl A. to Campuzano-Pineda, Brenda and Lopez, Mark, 6218 Elm St., $229,000.

Paskevic, Dan C. and Paskervic, Sheryl to Seebar LLC, 3306 S. 66th Avenue Circle, $550,000.

Leach, Anthony Rayburn and Antoniutti, Giulia to Pieper, Tyler, 542 S. 50th St., $200,000.

68107

Smart House Inc. to Smith, Eli, 2218 U St., $114,500.

Milegi LLC to FA Properties LLC, 1919 Missouri Ave., $505,000.

Avanzando Enterprises LLC and Avanzanda Enterprises LLC to Hernandez-Dominguez, Juan C., 4113 T St., $225,000.

Miranda, Mecenzie R. to Valadez, David and Valadez, Bianca, 3501 Drexel St., $152,500.

Jd Kamm Inc. to Kok, Zander M. and Kok, Jaden K., 5911 S. 17th St., $150,000.

68108

Abigail Land Holdings 7 LLC to Matokoma LLC, 1026 Marcy Place, $250,000.

68110

Bertha W. Calloway Foundation to Nebraska Black Women United, 2213 Lake St., $50,000.

Sinclair Group LLC to Grant, Vincent P. and Grant, Vincent, 4511 N. 16th St., $140,000.

Truuth Entertainment LLC to Equity Omaha LLC, 3506 N. 16th St., $29,000.

68111

Martinez, Juan R. and Martinez, Juana C. Ortiz De to Sullivan, Cristina, 4728 N. 38th St., $172,500.

Wurgler Properties LLC to Arango, Adriana Beatriz, 5817 N. 29th St., $37,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Moo, Hser Nay and Wah, Naw Paw, 2425 Bristol St., $155,000.

Ricardo, Foster M. Jr. to Divan, Bradley, 4328 Meredith Ave., $65,000.

Simply Better Solution LLC to Ramsey, April, 4004 N. 26th St., $71,500.

Martinez, Christopher and Martinez, Belen G. to Dutch Lion LLC, 6325 N. 31st Ave., $70,000.

Ocana, Martha to Rivera, Maria Aracely Franco and Rojas, Leonardo Zuniga, 3560 N. 40th St., $125,000.

Hsh Properties Managment Inc. to Lopez, Blanca and Mora, Octavio, 3120 Decatur St., $111,000.

68112

Haman, Larry J. and Rader, Merri Personal representative to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 3116 Sheffield St., $50,000.

Neail, Joyce Brown and Brown, Joyce to Levario, Jessica L. and Levario, Levi, 2433 Whitmore St., $151,000.

Adler, Daniel and Gustafson, Corey L. to Stotts, James Adam and Webel, Trevor D., 9656 N. 29th St., $265,000.

Charles and Shiinas LLC to Thompson, Charles M., 3036 Titus Ave., $140,800.

H & S Partnership Llp to Danner, Itatyiana D. and Smith, Charles W. Jr., 3020 Vane St., $194,000.

M M. & L. International Corporation to Official Developments LLC, 2866 Vane St., $20,000.

68116

Selbee, Matthew Shane and Selbee, Jordan to Noonan, Vorlin and Noonan, Jonathan R., 2710 N. 178th St., $535,000.

Echter, Jenna and Echter, Lyn to Howe, Ashley and Howe, Travis, 16608 Taylor St., $355,900.

Mary J. Bernhardt Revocable Trust and Bernhardt, Mary J. Trustee to O Properties LLC, 2502 N. 166th St., $362,500.

68117

Gbc International Ministries LLC to Iglesia Mision Internacional El Shaddai En Omaha Nebraska, 6109 Karen St., $400,000.

68118

Palen, Austin and Palen, Claire to Shortsleeve, Jonathan and Nesbit, Jane, 15735 Nottingham Drive, $334,000.

68122

Omaha Industries Inc. to Rw Timms Investments LLC, 7071 N. 87th St., $3,624,500.

Wood, Tyler and Wood, Michelle to Borges, Edith Rosa, 8348 Hanover St., $260,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Booker, Lucious, 7933 N. 93rd St., $365,000.

68124

FA Properties LLC to Rivera, Maria Aracely Franco and Rojas, Leonardo Zuniga, 8716 Grover St., $298,000.

68127

Welsh, Ronald L. and Welsh, Joan A. to Johanek, Jennifer and Kruse, Eric, 6710 S. 82nd St., $210,000.

A & L. Remodeling LLC to Lafferty, Michael, 8733 Orchard Ave., $245,000.

Jacquelyn A. Kucera Revocable Trust and Kucera, Jacquelyn A. Trustee to Rogers, Lucas and Rogers, Ann, 10328 Y St., $415,000.

68130

Turner, William E. and Turner, Nancy K. to Campbell, Brandi N., 1941 S. 197th St., $425,000.

Dot Property Solutions LLC to Nguyen, Bup, 1606 S. 161st St., $282,000.

Naser, Guy to Dingle, Colin R., 3087 S. 160th Place, $249,900.

Immanuel Retirement Communities to Immanuel, 2406 S. 176th Place, $7,878,652.

68131

Egad LLC to Hess Revocable Trust and Johnson, Kirsten Tr, 4102 Izard St., $195,000.

68132

Ferer, Whitney H. and Ferer, Mary W. to Parker8 LLC, 5017 California St., $451,000.

Werner, James and Werner, Mary F. to Daniel Realty LLC, 5022 Underwood Ave., $1,100,000.

Noar, Jean and Dorn, Donald C. to JKP Properties LLC, 7071 Izard St., $200,000.

68134

Deloa, Katie L. to Corrado, Timothy J. and Corrado, Argentina N., 3624 N. 76th St., $209,500.

Thc&D Inc. to Cervantes, Miguel A. Espinoza and Chavez, Erica Romero, 8727 Pratt St., $335,000.

Houston, William F. and Houston, Alice Kay to New Hope Apostolic Temple Incorporated, 6124 N. 99th St., $550,000.

Brownlee, Elizabeth P. to Everts, Martin L., 3514 N. 80th St., $90,000.

Orhan, Erkan to Popp Family Ent LLC, 2661 N. 96th St., $225,000.

Knapp, Ronald W. and Knapp, Anne D. to Ackerman, McKenzie and Jackson, Charles Joseph, 9615 Wirt St., $195,000.

McCoy, Glen E. and McCoy, Karen F. to Davis, Koko H. and Gagnon, Koudji Comlan Dodji, 2604 Kimberly Drive, $300,000.

68135

Pinales, Felipe and Pinales, Kimberly to Pinales, Felipe Augustine 3, 15617 Holmes Circle, $262,500.

Forney, Jane Louise to Patterson, Joey L., 5009 S. 190th St., $275,000.

Oliva, Peggy Ann and Oliva, Richard R. to Houska, Loran and Houska, Karen, 17121 I St., $340,000.

Tc Accommodator 282 LLC to Lambert, Lisa, 17559 Dayton St., $391,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4523 S. 202nd Ave., $95,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4511 S. 202nd Ave., $95,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4521 S. 202nd St., $110,000.

Millard 35 LLC to Showcase Homes Inc., 4513 S. 202nd St., $110,000.

Kolesnikov, Eduard N. and Kolesnikova, Liliya V. to Feikert, Eric and Feikert, Viktoria, 4805 S. 157th St., $260,000.

68137

Carlson, James M. and Carlson, Vicky L. to Mass, Michael, 6325 S. 150th St., $187,000.

Leith, Kathleen M. to Mariotti, Brian A. and Mariotti, Jenny L., 13126 Southdale Circle, $287,400.

Gray, Brent to Rahimov, Manuchehr and Rakhimi, Mansur, 5623 S. 138th Ave., $191,000.

68144

Gillies, Susan E. to Pogge, Mark and Doocy, Keara, 13430 Shirley St., $268,000.

Watson Rei LLC to Easy Closing LLC, 2536 S. 153rd Circle, $441,000.

Van C. Deeb Living Trust and Deeb, Van C. Trustee to Buss Enterprises LLC and Maverick Empires LLC, 1721 S. 116th St., $165,000.

68152

Delion Resources LLC to Yole Venture LLC, 4701 Redick Ave., $110,000.

Pg Realty LLC to Balleza, Carlos Garduno, 7402 N. 57th St., $139,000.

Mary A. Robbins Revocable Trust and Northern Trust Company Trustee to Ceraolo, Kelli L. and Leimbach, Justin E., 7054 Starlite Drive, $360,000.

Zianya Properties LLC to Hernandez, Berenice Jaimes and Lopez, Noe Alberto Henriquez, 8361 Mormon Bridge Road, $381,300.

68154

Maverick Empires LLC and Buss Enterprises LLC to Secureproperties LLC, 11067 Decatur St., $175,000.

Quest Construction Co to Morris, Stephen F. and Morris, Diane W., 13252 Burt St., $1,851,497.

H & S Partnership Llp to Omaha Rentals LLC, 15104 Farnam Circle, $290,000.

68164

Gonzales, Frank M. and Gonzales, Viviana to Hernandez-Pedraza, Claudia, 4809 N. 130th Circle, $225,000.

Nelsen, Lisa to Fischer, Christopher N. and Gutierrez, Karina, 11431 Kansas Circle, $235,000.

Shaw, Lawrence A. and Shaw, Tessa Miner to Garder, Jacob, 11655 Newport Ave., $215,000.

Brandquist, Walter A. Jr. to Pullen, Susan, 12416 Wirt St., $116,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Clauson, Shirley A. to Brown, Nicole A., 701 W. 33rd Ave., $210,000.

Breci, Joseph Per Rep and Breci, James J. Estate of to Bustamante Jose and Gonzalez, Alicia V., 813 N. 4th St., $175,000.

Krb Holdings LLC to Evolve Realty LLC, 1501 J. F. Kennedy Drive, $360,000.

Sherwood, David L. to Curry, Betty L. Powell Tr, 1504 Bellevue Blvd N, $165,000.

68028

Sosnowski, Jamie and Sosnowski, Steven to Gibbs, Jane S. and Gibbs, Arlene D., 21895 Plum Circle Drive, $329,000.

Landmark Performance Corp to Knoell, Katherine M. and Knoell, Ryan R., 22613 Ponderosa Road, $1,136,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Roy, Martin and Roy, Talana, 11521 S. 191st Ave., $337,000.

Vela, Richard A. to Cerveny, Ross Trevor, 19824 Hazelnut Drive, $345,000.

Remington West LLC to Logar Home Construction LLC, 19756 Briar St., $31,000.

68046

Richland Homes LLC to Dang, Thi Thanh Nguyet and Nguyen, Quoc Tam, 10916 Freeboard Drive, $376,000.

Duncanson, Haley A. to Richardson, Robert L. Jr., 12710 S. 75th St., $272,000.

Neill, James M. III and Neill, Tammy J. to Fraley, Charles J. III and Fraley, Brittney L., 1708 Hardwood Drive, $429,000.

68059

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Hewett, Mike aka Hewett, Michael J., 680 N. 11th Circle, $377,000.

68123

Jerke, James T. to Selzer, Dennis aka Selzer, Dennis Wayne; Selzer, Wanda aka Selzer, Wanda Lea, 10017 S. 9th Circle, $250,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Perusin, Stephen Mark and Perusin, Tracy Meaux, 1810 Tammy St., $376,000.

Bomberger, Rebecca and Keith, Erin to Stanley, Alix and Ammon, Aaron, 3309 Jason Drive, $245,000.

Sickies Holdings LLC to Cadet 23 LLC, 1203 Cornhusker Road, $2,440,000.

Jacox, Roy A. Jr. and Jacox, Tiffany A. to 2621 K. Street LLC Dba P&G Homebuyers, 825 Bordeaux Ave., $170,000.

68128

Baquero Cruz, Jaime and Baquero Cruz, Alison to Flanagan, Fiona A. and Flanagan, Amy L and Flanagan, Terry M., 7314 Michelle Ave., $300,000.

Dye,r Nichole M. and Crawford, Juan C. to Dover, Marc E. and Dover, Lori L., 7310 S. 71st St., $138,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Bel Fury Investment Group LLC, 7707 Edgewood Blvd, $113,000.

68133

Bombeck, R. Bruce to Galgerud, Thomas W. Tr, 1302 Beechwood Ave., $350,000.

Barnett, Ashlee M. nka Albers, Ashlee M. Albers Cody D. to Subedi, Damodar and Bhattarai, Jyoti, 8609 S. 68th St., $308,000.

Maalreo LLC to Flores, Rafael A., 13101 S. 48th St., $228,000.

Walls, Gary D. Jr. and Eorgan, Katherine D. to Wilso,n Dennis, 8816 S. 67th St., $374,000.

68136

Schneider, Milton Henry III and Schneider, Hector Moreno to Chavez, Jose L. Bibiano and Bibiano, Nallely, 7225 S. 176th Ave., $275,000.

Hesser, Janelle D. and Hesser, Kyle S. to Woods, John aka Woods, John A. Jr. Woods Viktoria, 8713 S. 164th St., $324,000.

Dugger, Jordan E. and Gress, Cassandra L. to Baiphowong, Nathan W. and Rasmussen, Malyn G., 17855 Edna St., $260,000.

Fitzgerald, Doraine D. to Allison, Kip M. and Allison, Julie A., 10909 S. 187th St., $415,000.

Monjarez, Karen and Monjarez, Steven to Dugger, Jordan E. and Gress, Cassandra L., 7905 S. 184th St., $385,000.

Marsh, Allen J. Trust and Marsh, Jane M. Trust to Lueders, Priscilla, 7841 S. 162nd St., $253,000.

McVey, Suzanne M. Co Trust and Woodward Arlene Marie Revocable Trust to Irvine, John, 16228 Heather St., $328,000.

Carnes, Johnathan D. and Carnes, Jamie to Chesterman, Daniel, 7503 S. 178th Ave. Circle, $238,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Beckwith, Alexandrew W. and Beckwit,h Ana, 17608 Palisades Drive, $433,000.

68138

Wyllie, Richard A. and Wyllie, Denise to Kasan, Stefan Andrew and Kasan, Laura, 13568 Margo St., $265,000.

Noble, Jennifer R. to Nordin, Ruth A. and Nordin, Anthony C., 8408 S. 143rd St., $234,000.

Hopping, John and Hopping, Niki to Ware, Katie, 15131 Green Ave., $245,000.

68147

Kush, Stephen W. Trust and Kush, Sandra K. Tr to Kush, Stephen Scott and Kush, Morgan Ellen, 7406 S. 17th St., $113,000.

Gaeta, Michael J. Per Rep and Gaeta, Richard F. Estate of to Alvarez, Kathy, 3709 Barretts Drive, $217,000.

Deghaidy, Nahla and Elshalaby, Barakat to Garrett, Austin Duane and Gibson, Katelyn Marjorie, 3951 Mcmahon Ave., $242,000.