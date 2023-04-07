DOUGLAS COUNTY

68007

Selena M. Kutschara Trust and Kutschara, Selena M. Trust to Linville, Samuel Elisha and Linville, Danielle Nicole, 14464 Reynolds St., $290,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Wood, Alexander E. and Wood, Krista A., 17514 Clay St., $484,973.

Shane P. Bruhn Revocable Trust and Bruhn, Shane P. Trustee to Cynthia S. Weber Living Trust and Weber, Cynthia S. Trust, 10302 N. 182nd Circle, $925,000.

Campbell, Damon A. and Campbell, Lori R. to O'Connell, Michael F., 8115 N. 159th Ave., $500,000.

Velasquez, Paul Anthony and Velasquez, Meranda Marie to Bhanur, Vinod Kumar Reddy and Ankilla, Pavani, 8114 N. 146th St., $275,000.

Simonin, Travis D. and Simonin, Kaylene A. to Santee, Katelynn and Hornbeck, Matthew, 14471 Leeman St., $245,000.

68022

Cromer, Samuel E. to 5109 Real Estate B. LLC, 1020 S. 200th St., $275,000.

Omaha Skyline LLC to Thi Properties LLC, 18515 Wirt Circle, $630,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to McKown, Chad Alan and McKown, Erin Marie Oakley, 21051 Howe St., $907,761.

Troester, Timothy and Troester, Amanda to Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 22607 Hascall St., $250,000.

Davis, Patrick Russell and Davis, Valarie Jill to Stacey, Michael L. and Stacey, Michele R., 2121 N. 188th Ave., $605,000.

Brune, Rose M. and Brune, Francis H. to Bosse, Harold and Bosse, Carol, 19305 Franklin Circle, $415,000.

Sanders, Velma Jean and Sanders, Velma J. to Kayl, Joseph, 4807 N. 187th Ave., $456,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Egan, Dave and Egan, Mary, 2741 Big Elk Parkway, $609,000.

Hartung, Michael J. and Hartung, Ashley L. to Epstein, Lindsay A., 20459 E St., $400,000.

Sos LLC to Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2535 S. 224th St., $195,000.

Green & Purple Lp to Maxim Enterprises LLC, 3925 S. 210th Ave., $120,000.

Krejci Development LLC to Advance Design & Construction Inc., 22710 O Place, $195,000.

Lpc Properties LLC to Jbt Holdings LLC, 4611 N. 189th St., $307,000.

Jbt Holdings LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 2905 Big Elk Parkway, $474,200.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wright, Allison R., 5006 N. 180th Ave., $430,900.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Oberle, Anthony and Marner, Carlee, 2905 Big Elk Parkway, $665,500.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Blotcky, Ronald L. and Blotcky, Wendy M., 6121 S. 211st St., $389,513.

Duran, Robert Bruce and Duran, Laura Nicole to Wolff, Martin J. and Wolff, Martin, 3768 N. 192nd Ave., $545,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Gohr Revocable Trust and Gohr, Jeffrey Donald Trust, 4275 S. 221st Ave., $902,339.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Gustafson, Isaac W. and Gustafson, Shelbi L., 2519 N. 187th Ave., $635,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Morrison, Timothy R. and Morrison, Kathryn C., 3102 N. 183rd St., $606,000.

Kennebeck, Richard J. and Kennebeck, Martha S. to Trehearn, Clifford and Liebig-Trehearn, Lauren, 914 S. 216th St., $345,914.

228 Skyline LLC to Shotkoski, Michael J. and Shotkoski, Renee L., 4107 S. 223rd Place, $143,785.

Westbury Farm LLC to Vencil Construction Inc., 4421 S. 219th St., $69,200.

Vencil Construction Inc. to Woodland Homes Inc., 4509 S. 217th Ave., $69,200.

Prochazka, Jeffrey M. and Hoberman, Jennifer L. to Bialas, Matthew R. and Bialas, Rachel M., 21006 Cedar St., $693,000.

Icon Homes LLC to Caniglia, John Cory and Caniglia, Meghan Leigh, 4820 N. 187th Ave., $189,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 21526 Grover St., $96,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 21512 E Circle, $120,000.

Todd Menard Construction LLC to Heavican Homes Inc., 21620 Grover St., $96,000.

68064

Falcone Enterprises Inc. to Bressman, Sara and Bressman, Aaron, 6405 N. 293rd Circle, $1,451,174.

Lindahl, Alyssa L. to Velasquez, Meranda Marie and Velasquez, Paul Anthony, 120 W. Whittingham St., $246,000.

George, Carol M. and Ashmore, Pamela S. Personal representative to Olson, Amber and Olson, Justin, 708 S. Mayne St., $115,000.

68102

First National Bank of Omaha to Builders District Parking LLC, 518 N. 15th St., $435,600.

Downing, Sandi S. and Downing, David B. to Hutchinson Family Revocable Trust and Hutchinson, Micahel C. Tr, 1308 Jackson St 509, $350,000.

68104

Leehy, Dana Joan to Brune, Sarah, 3135 N. 59th St., $168,000.

Goff, Bradley R. to Ayers, Lucas and Phillips, Andrew, 3547 N. 53rd St., $163,000.

Miller Home and Building Inspections to Coleman, Latrina Ann, 4203 N. 60th St., $186,500.

Conner, Jeanne M. to Jackson, William F. Sr., 4569 Butler Ave., $210,000.

Ornam, Kurt T. Van and Vanornam, Kurt to Bazis, Daniel, 6227 Parker St., $140,000.

Jenkins, Shirley F. and Jenkins, Kent L. Personal representative to Oakley Properties LLC, 6610 Nebraska Ave., $138,000.

Pachunka, Donald J. and Pachunka, Maxine A. to Muller, Joseph A. Sr. and Muller, Elizabeth C., 2626 N. 69th St., $215,000.

Ketchum, Diane to Penney, Jason C. and Penney, Jessica M., 5731 Northwest Radial Hw, $260,000.

Finch, Emily to Finch, Herman P. Jr., 5112 N. 50th Ave., $93,000.

Dzorka, Victoria Jean to Spafford, Grace and Spafford, Luke, 2522 N. 49th St., $168,000.

Jungquist, Timothy and Carranza, Ruby to Wanjiru Living LLC, 2011 N. 48th St., $145,000.

Beverly, Rodrick D. and Beverly, Rashada to Wright, Bryce M. and Ryan, Shaylyn, 5323 N. 62nd St., $198,000.

Bassett, Kathlene and Nguyen, Khanh to Bright, Alexander and Bramhall, Jennifer, 2215 N. 56th St., $430,000.

Bayliss, Stephen and Bayliss, Bonnie to Herbert, Gage M. and Vazquez, Gina, 3915 N. 53rd St., $170,000.

Giles, Kirk L. and Giles, Kristi to Miettinen, Pamela J. Hansen, 7066 Decatur St., $70,000.

Ivy Properties Inc. to Drl Properties LLC, 5140 Evans St., $135,000.

68105

Mullen, Joshua M. and Mullen, Melissa L. to Honey Homes LLC, 2807 S. 32nd Ave., $166,000.

Tennant, Garrett to Kb Quality Meats LLC, 532 S. 26th Ave., $375,000.

Small Job Handy Corporation to Czerwinski, Trent and Czerwinski, Linsey, 3127 S. 40th St., $150,000.

68106

Dannen, Jennifer Jo to Puentes, Luis Fernando Rodriguez, 5625 Oak St., $175,000.

Becker, Mary K. and Harvey, Michael D. to Rhbrrei LLC, 6223 Dorcas Place, $167,000.

Capital Properties LLC to Schnittger, Nicole N., 608 S. 68th St., $218,000.

Watson Properties LLC to Kozak, Melissa, 1806 S. 61st Ave., $235,000.

Ulrich, Greg to Red Ladder LLC, 4902 Walnut St., $100,000.

Morales, Angel and Morales, Rachel to Taylor, Richard and Harris, Lynda, 2109 S. 46th St., $255,000.

68107

Baez, Edwin and Francisco, Marleny to Perez, Dolores Burgos and Diaz, Maria Del Rosario Lerma, 3412 Monroe St., $132,000.

Gaytan-Rodriguez, Reynaldo and Gaytan, Leticia M. to Escobar, Josue Abram Medrano, 3521 Jefferson St., $190,000.

Eddy, Irma Cardona to Chavez, Santiago Plascencia, 4425 S. 20th St., $190,000.

Christiansen, Craig and Christiansen, Phyllis to Drelicharz, Timothy and Bilek, Joshua, 5971 S. 14th St., $78,969.

Demiranda, Delfina Varela and Miranda, Clides Varela to Melgar, Carlos and Miranda, Amelia, 6514 S. 30th St., $49,070.

Francisco G. Machuca Md LLC to Home Care Advantage Llp, 2647 Y St., $195,000.

Janisch, Celsie Leigh to Greenwood, Scott and Greenwood, Linda, 4426 S. 18th St., $175,000.

Riha, Francis and Riha, Frank to Vmr Construction Company LLC, 5414 S. 19th St., $57,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Mendoza, Dalila Salazar, 5409 S. 19th St., $111,000.

68108

Candela, Alberto Lopez and Cortes, Jose Luis to Clements, Jaquan, 1402 Dorcas St., $253,000.

Muro, Ricardo to Ahmed, Humeira, 1109 Bancroft St., $51,000.

Yaes, Everett P. and Yates, Lyle A. G/C to Horejsi, Joseph A. and Horejsi, Frank A., 1531 Park Wild Ave., $250,000.

68110

Washington, Margarita L. and Washington, M. L. to Washington, Richard, 1818 Locust St., $19,940.

McWilliams, John D. and Lantz, Dillon J. Personal representative to McWilliams, Kevin, 410 Browne St., $30,000.

Tcr Capital LLC to Croc Realty Holdings One LLC, 2117 Ohio St., $115,000.

68111

Thomas, Clifford D. to Garcia, Aurora Trejo and Trejo, Julio C. Gonzalez, 2416 Pinkney St., $139,000.

Carbajal, Salvador Zarza and Soto, Maria Erika Marcos to Davidson, Brittany Lina, 2416 N. 33rd St., $142,500.

Pensco Trust Company LLC Cust and Jeanine R. Olmstead Ira to Pascual, Julia A. Pascual, 4211 Patrick Ave., $68,000.

Duck Investments LLC to Martinez, Rachel and Martinez, Rachel Elizabeth, 3705 N. 43rd St., $119,000.

Janovich Investments LLC to Valencia, Amaya De, 5914 N. 40th St., $85,000.

Potter, David C. and Potter, Kelly to Maple 65 LLC, 2706 Crown Point Ave., $85,000.

11T Ne LLC to Smr Remodeling LLC, 4329 Ohio St., $68,000.

Sinclair Group LLC to Caro, Anna and Caro, Bruno, 3701 Franklin St., $85,000.

Dville Properties LLC to Small Job Handy Corperation, 5716 N. 34th St., $80,000.

68112

White Pines Management Group Inc. and White Pines LLC to Pekas, Diana, 7405 N. Ridge Drive, $175,000.

Nonnweiler, David E. and Nonnweiler, Jane M. Gd to Phillips Rpi Inc., 7915 N. 34th St., $81,000.

Brammer, Justin S. and Voorvart, Marjori E. to Castaneda-Medina, Alvaro Elih and Medina, Michalene Maria, 6932 Florence Blvd., $160,000.

Robinson, Don D. and Robinson, Beverly A. to Chw Property Management LLC, 6756 N. 33rd St., $145,000.

68114

Dierks, Jodi Kay to Natarajan, Nagendra and Eilenstine, Shalia, 745 N. 77th Ave., $196,000.

Morgan, Pj and Morgan, Anne M. to Erion, Matthew Ryan and Erion, Katherine Marie, 307 S. 92nd St., $612,000.

Janet S. Strauss Revocable Trust and First National Bank of Omaha Trustee to Rensch, Jeff and Rensch, Mari, 8405 Indian Hills Drive 3B3, $507,520.

Oliveros-Martinez, Melquecidec and Alzate, Caterine to Curti, Jonathan, 1414 Maenner Drive, $208,000.

68116

Milowe, Anna and Milowe, Devin to Dechristopher, Tod and Dechristopher, Andrea, 15186 Laurel Ave., $565,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Duckworth, Kevin R. and Duckworth, Patricia J., 6310 N. 170th Ave., $482,292.

Bendlin, Patrick and Bendlin, Shea to Fast, Renee, 14464 Patrick Ave., $400,000.

Nieweg, Michael A. and Nieweg, Tessa J. to Godwin, Paula R. and Godwin, Michael A., 4347 N. 173rd St., $253,000.

Muller, Joseph A. Sr. and Muller, Elizabeth C. to Smith, Amy and Smith, William Lesley, 16326 Ohio St., $325,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cahill, Graham S. and Evans, Morgan M., 16925 Nebraska Ave., $356,220.

Hoie, Eric Bryan and Hoie, Megan to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 15209 Wirt St., $270,000.

Bullerman, Leonard L. and Bullerman, Lisa Marie to Madsen, Andrew J. and Madsen, Allie L., 2904 N. 169th Ave., $437,020.

Anthonyb Investments 1 LLC to Brewer, Kashay, 4108 N. 159th Ave., $229,950.

Soba Homes LLC to Brewer, Kashay, 4108 N. 159th Ave., $229,950.

68117

Huse, Raymond F. and Huse, Susan to Zander, Tyler J., 5418 P St., $37,000.

Joseph J. Huse Trust and Huse, Raymond F. Trustee to Zander, Tyler J., 5418 P St., $13,000.

Czerwinski, Mark and Czerwinski, Michele M. to Uriostegui, Laureano Salgado and Ayala, Alma D., 6041 Orchard Ave., $180,000.

Portrey, Ronald A. to Dickey Brothers LLC, 4522 S. 62nd Ave., $70,000.

68118

Peterson, Joshua D. and Peterson, Emily T. to Price, Dylan and Ward, Brooklyne, 1646 N. 173rd St., $326,000.

Walnut Grove LLC to Oshel, Bobby J. and Oshel, Linda K., 1802 N. 177th St., $250,000.

Nadine E. Ritsch Trust and Rider, Sarah M. Trustee to Peterson, Joshua Derek and Peterson, Emily Teresa, 1634 N. 173rd St., $430,000.

68122

Banka, Dossavi and Kolimedje, Tresor to Hermreck, Chase, 7823 Bondesson St., $247,000.

Candeto, Brandy L. and Grant, Brandy L. to Yoe, Pa and Aung, Tway Nyo, 9118 Potter St., $255,000.

Baird, Richard G. Jr. to Alva, Miranda and Musil, Trenton, 8612 N. 81st Ave., $255,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Terramint Group Corp, 7931 N. 93rd St., $360,000.

Five & Five Development LLC to Terramint Group Corp, 7927 N. 93rd St., $360,000.

Dr Horton Nebraska LLC to Galindo, Silvia Chavez and Chavez, Bianca S. Salazar, 7918 N. 95th Ave., $299,990.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Reh, Su and Reh, Tee, 7815 N. 94th Circle, $360,000.

Wolfe, Janet L. and Wolfe, Jennifer Tracey to Dwae, En and Meh, Poe, 9127 Hanover St., $259,900.

Hage, Samantha and Hage, Patrick to Witte, Gregory John and Witte, Clara Karina, 8845 N. 82nd St., $260,000.

68124

Leo J. Pezdirtz Revocable Trust and Germany, Ann Trustee to Penning, Joseph and Penning, Katie, 3611 S. 75th St., $205,000.

Finocchiaro, William L. and Finocchiaro, Alix E. to Gjerness, Peter T. and Gjerness, Kimberley Q., 9941 Ontario St., $339,000.

Bernard G. Gregg Jr. Trust and Gregg, Bernard G. Jr. Trustee to Murren, Andrew and Murren, Kelan, 2615 S. 99th Ave., $375,000.

Michelle R. Blair-Furley Trust and Blair-Furley, Michelle R. Trustee to Sheffield, Peter and Blase, Terri, 1614 S. 96th St., $450,000.

Carolyn Magid Revocable Trust and Magid, Trenton B. Trust to Pellegrino, Peter Ricci and Pellegrino, Kaitlyn, 9720 Hascall St., $975,000.

68127

Garrison, Gregory and Garrison, Kelly to Hiscock, Darrell L. and Hiscock, Eilleen D., 7908 Park Drive, $195,000.

Rogers, Lucas and Rogers, Ann Brook to Lewis, Jacob A. and Lewis, Stephanie R., 10322 Y St., $395,000.

68130

Peterson, Kathleen and Peterson, Michael to Kelley, Lawrence and Kelley, Suzanne, 1215 S. 176th Avenue Circle, $315,000.

Davis, Clinton and Davis, Heather to Cooley, Patrick and Cooley, Rachel, 3922 S. 184th Ave., $540,000.

Smith, Jon A. and Smith, Julie M. to David A. Christoffersen Revocable Trust and Christoffersen, David A. Tr, 20121 Oak St D11, $710,000.

Eggspuehler, Jennifer to Big Fish Inc., 1220 S. 200th Ave., $585,000.

Gohr Revocable Trust and Gohr, Jeffrey D. Trust to Yadav, Sumit and Dusad, Asha, 1206 S. 199th St., $900,000.

68131

Nielsen, Mark to Bryant, Matthew W. and Bryant, Sienna B., 1011 N. 33rd St., $225,000.

Reed, Ryan and Reed, Molly to Glassroots Real Estate LLC, 406 N. 38th Ave., $250,000.

Rosse, Isabella to Dennell, Jim, 3814 Burt St., $225,000.

Buetow, Richard R. and Buetow, Susan to Luhrs Properties LLC, 3319 California St., $186,000.

Vescio, Catherine L. to Swaitseven LLC, 801 N. 35th St., $175,000.

68132

German, Jonathan and Kerr-German, Anastasia to Feeney, Adam R. and Feeney, Megan M., 301 S. 52nd St., $490,000.

A+ Pro Handyman Services LLC to Perkinson, Aaron James and Perkinson, Elizabeth Ann, 1101 N. 49th St., $245,000.

Graeve, Todd and Graeve, Melanie to Freyberg, Rayner and Freyberg, Alena, 700 Fairacres Road, $1,700,000.

Mar Inc. to Wilcox, Robin and Wilcox, Inessa, 5120 Hamilton St., $575,000.

Barnes, Michael P. to Mills, Aaron J. and Mills, Sicong, 1001 N. 67th Ave., $465,000.

Thompson, Kevin P. and Thompson, Angelica C. to Hawk, Megan, 609 N. 66th St., $780,000.

Boyd, Thomas F. and Crady, Kate M. to Boyd, John C., 501 N. 47th St., $58,500.

68134

Emily Greco LLC to Dippel, Ashlyn M. and Warner, James M., 3434 N. 81st St., $235,000.

Ortiz, Victor and Ortiz, Blanca P. to Umble, Jacob and Umble, Shelby, 9717 Saratoga St., $280,000.

Lightswitch Homes LLC to Hernandez, Cecilia Ortega and Alegria, Fernando I. Gutierrez, 4129 N. 91st St., $225,000.

Price, Junith Ann and Mason, Junith Ann to Shreve, Ralph Michael, 8520 Templeton Drive, $145,000.

Kolbe Land Holdings 18 LLC to Callaway, Courtney and Callaway, Matthew, 9916 Taylor St., $211,000.

Morgan, Diana K. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 9117 Boyd St., $160,000.

Jansen, Ernest C. and Jansen, Mary K. to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 5712 N. 92nd St., $186,000.

Gilreath, David M. and Gilreath, M. Kathy to Workman, Tara L., 9733 Browne St., $272,000.

Hutchinson, Evan and McMahan, Melissa to Corum, Nicole Megan and Corum, Jeffrey Lee, 3815 N. 95th St., $237,000.

United Republic Bank Trust to Gulseth Properties LLC, 9462 Bedford Ave., $185,500.

Smith, Llana to Ocana, Jonathan and Ocana, Esmeralda, 5412 N. Oaks Blvd., $175,000.

68135

Drews, Gilbert L. to Spence, Myron K. and Spence, Patricia L., 17327 I St., $375,000.

Dorathy, Holly L. to Crawford, Jeremy and Crawford, Sally, 19601 Jefferson St., $477,000.

Sullivan, Michael C. to Gullapalli, Krishna Murthy and Gavini, Fanitha, 18195 Hayes Court, $188,000.

Galles, Gregory L. Trust to Langendorfer Properties Five, 5404 S. 159th Circle, $247,600.

Vanboskirk, Joanna L. and Vanboskirk, Andrew P. to Kelly, Timothy John, 6715 S. 184th St., $479,900.

Gustafson, Isaac W. and Gustafson, Shelbi L. to Rongisch, Philip J. and Rongisch, Lyndi M., 15638 Polk Circle, $428,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Hage, Patrick and Hage, Samantha, 19703 Cinnamon St., $505,775.

68137

Mahon, Margaret J. to Passmore, Scott D. and Irvin, Katie M., 14740 Drexel St., $270,000.

68142

West, Eric and West, Abigail to Morgan, Ben and Morgan, Kristin, 11115 Black St., $283,000.

Haas, Charles A. to Schwarz, Ryan and Schwarz, Laura, 7305 N. 117th Ave., $85,000.

68144

Kwasa, Peter and Kwasa, Teresa to Stickler Enterprise LLC, 13412 Frances St., $240,000.

Engel, Ross K. and Engel, Vanessa to Holmes, Caleb J., 3113 S. 111st St., $270,000.

Sfr3-070 LLC to Soukup Homes LLC, 2110 S. 123rd St., $220,000.

Centris Federal Credit Union Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 14811 Arbor St., $33,960.

Aucra Land 1 LLC to Moore, Ryan and Moore, Sarah, 1728 S. 151st Ave., $285,000.

Dirkschneider, Minnie B. to Wortman, Charlotte, 2109 S. 145th Circle, $307,500.

Cushing, Jeffery and Troutman, Melanie to Kebede, Markose Sewenet, 2518 S. 126th St., $365,000.

68152

Treat, Jodie D. and Treat, Jessie R. to Andrus, Broderick and Sims, Walter, 7115 N. 65th Ave., $236,000.

Lathan, Tamika and Deal, Tamika Y. to Jukuir, Morris and Apovo, Carole, 4510 Redick Ave., $120,000.

akab Properties LLC to Bailey, Jena S. and Bailey, Stuart, 5741 Tucker Circle, $365,000.

Thornton, Amanda M. and Thornton, Bryan to Mayian, Nyayien S. and Brummer, Brett, 6416 Country Club Road, $300,000.

68154

Gundersons Properties LLC to Hp N. 145th LLC, 114 N. 145th St., $1,193,840.

Ellen J. Weeks Living Trust and Dudzinski, Jeannie E. Trust to Bendlin, Shea and Bendlin, Patrick, 345 S. 124th Circle, $440,000.

Berry, Jerad D. and Berry, Melinda C. to Sroczyk, Samantha, 15106 Davenport Circle, $255,000.

Emily Greco LLC to Donner, Nathan and Donner, Jennifer, 15012 Burt St., $305,000.

Garlow, Barbara D. to Green, Robert, 818 S. 122nd St., $285,000.

68164

Vega, Jose M. Agustin to Beverly, Rodrick and Beverly, Rashada, 4414 N. 138th St., $355,500.

Henrichs, Grady M. and Henrichs, Abbey N. to Taylor, Sarah Inez, 12711 Erskine St., $273,000.

Pierce, Keri M. and Matthiesen, Keri M. to Smail, Benjamin and Smail, Megan, 14312 Grant St., $155,000.

Sall, Peter to Beard Bros Building Co LLC, 2717 N. 125th Ave., $218,000.

Timber Creek Home Solutions LLC to Imr Properties LLC, 10912 Saratoga Place, $247,000.

Alan & Terri Wasmoen Revocable Trust and Wasmoen, Alan R. Trust to Wortmann, James, 14009 Meredith Circle, $420,000.

Alexander, Laura M. and Alexander, Damian to Greger, Christopher A., 10855 Martin Ave., $301,000.

Christel, Patrick Craig and Christel, Hayley Paige to Padilla, Cody and Padilla, Morgan, 12746 Corby St., $277,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68005

Kilburn, Michael and Kilburn, Yesenia to Turner, Clayton and Turner, Julie, 909 Ridgewood Ct, $355,000.

Tyra, Robin L. Per Rep and Ritchey, Joyce Mildred Estate of to Dossa, David and Compaore, Dassabswende, 404 Kings Drive, $282,000.

Burger King Corp and Burcon Properties Inc. to Burger King Co LLC, 1400 Galvin Road S, $1,000,000.

68028

Messerole, Jodi to Willard, Patrick K. and Willard, Halie E., 120 N. Scott St., $199,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Plathe, Steven C. and Plathe, Rosanne, 8113 S. 198th Ave., $367,000.

Arkfeld Shawn M. and Arkfeld Jeanine to Kuchta Timothy N. and Kuchta Judith A., 10239 S. 232nd St., $1,287,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Christensen Taylor Beth and Christensen MacEnzie, 11622 S. 191st Ave., $345,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Woltemath Halee Rae and

Weitzel Sierra Leigh, 11610 S. 191st Ave., $349,000.

68046

Palensky, Jeremy M. and Palensky, Leslie to Beacon Ventures LLC, 1218 Cedarwoods Drive, $264,000.

Huff, Demi nka Ludington, Demi; Ludington, Vance to Djs Real Estate Ventures1 LLC, 706 S. Taylor Circle, $305,000.

Hall, Roger W. to Powell, Michael and Powell, Denise, 1120 Delmar St., Unit 4A, $140,000.

Griffin, Mitchell D. to Griffin, Mitchell David and Baker, Brenda Nicole, 11919 S. 109th St., $198,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Nelson, Leslie M., 12105 S. 111th Ave., $367,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Awude, Kossi and Ayuel, Adhieu, 11911 S. 117th St., $399,000.

68059

Merrell, Kurt A. and Merrell, Stacy L. to Rascoe, Andrew and Craham, Christine, 509 S. 7th St., $391,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Hrabik, Brian aka Hrabik, Brian S.; Hrabik, Jennifer aka Hrabik ,Jennifer M., 835 N. 10th Ave., $338,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Bello Coito, Keanu N., 1075 Hazel Lane, $354,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Baumann, Rodney, 220 N. 10th Ave., $332,000.

68123

Dubey, Vibha and Dubey, Vinod S. to Jones, Alexander and Kruszka, Hunter, 10710 S. 27th Ave., $326,000.

Chen Li Wu Co Trust and Wong, Katherine L. Co Tr to MacRoney LLC, 2806 Michaela St., $235,000.

Trojanowski, James C. Co Trust and Trojanowski, Donna J. Co Tr to Berger Matthew, 3204 Daniell St., $207,000.

Czyz, Douglas A. to Hawkins, Terry and Hawkins, Cheryl, 14808 S. 22nd St., $320,000.

Kenoyer, Emilie to Dandrea Garcia, Jonathan, 2805 Hunter Drive, $330,000.

68128

Okparaejesi, Jude and Okparaejesi, Augusta fka Nnajiofor, Augusta to Barraza, Diego and Vargas, Lesly, 7017 Hill Crest Lane, $325,000.

Hervert, Emily J. to Mejia, Henry D. Tobar and De Tobar, Yessica I. Echeverria, 7315 Braun St., $295,000.

Duermyer, Austin to Braun Lauren M., 7533 Valley Road, $201,000.

11T Ne LLC to Victory Properties LLC, 7803 Park View Blvd, $182,000.

68133

Kravchuk, Daniil to Paz, Corey and Daily, McKenzie, 1808 Ashwood Ave., $325,000.

Knoell Janae Trust and Pinnacle Bank Tr to Helms, Riley John and Helms, Peggy Jo, 2002 Blue Sage Drive, $330,000.

Alexander, Kathy A. Per Rep and Kennedy, Lorraine J. Estate Of to Zoucha, Vincent P. and Zoucha, Mary E. Brown, 11615 Lakeview Drive, $300,000.

Hartzell Real Estate Pc to Feay, Michael and Feay, Hallie, 12908 S. 54th St., $423,000.

Webb, Kent E. Trust and Howard S. & Neva J. Trust to Estate & Wealth Planning Inc., 5802 Mark St., $325,000.

68136

Grosz Tali, Anne to Dobson, Malina and Dobson, Konal, 15842 Timberlane Drive, $292,000.

Topalovic, Senad and Topalovic, Senada to Johnson Nate and

Durham, Chelsea, 18914 Birch Ave., $301,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Thompson, Alexander J. and Thompson, Kathryn G., 18062 Chutney Drive, $327,000.

Lpc Properties LLC to Phi LLC, 18316 Cheyenne Road, $105,000.

Overman, Jacob and Overman, Beth to Moore, John R. and Moore, Jessica D. Harding, 7101 S. 162nd Ave., $385,000.

Mohamed, Marwa and Abdelsalam, Tarek to Park, Sunjin and Park, Misook, 8115 S. 186th St., $365,000.

68138

Blancett, Travis M. and Blancett, Laura J. to Weeast, Tanner A. and Kowalewsk,i Ashley, 12625 Lillian St., $290,000.

Rannals Properties L. P. to Walnut Acres LLC, 7769 S. 133rd St., $363,000.

Schiltz, Kimberly J. to Olson Robin R., 15110 Willow Circle Drive, $295,000.

Moore, John R. and Harding Moore, Jessica D. to Partusch, Luke E., 14610 Margo St., $215,000.

Schanou, Veronica J. and Schanou, Cort C. Jr. to Mason, Sara Annette, 13517 Carpenter St., $290,000.

68157

Grabenschroer, Carol L. and Grabenschroer, Michael to Grabenschroer, David M. and Cordova, Heidy L. Serrano, 4926 Greene Ave., $190,000.

D R. Horton Nebraska LLC to Smyer, Dave and Smyer, Kaneen, 8503 S. 63rd St., $404,000.