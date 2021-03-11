How should I spend my stimulus money? When will it land in my bank account?

Millions of Americans can expect to see direct payments in their bank accounts or mailboxes after Congress approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Many are still grappling with fewer hours at work or are struggling to find jobs again. Other people's finances have been largely unscathed by the pandemic.

So what's the best use of the stimulus money?

If you're one of the millions who have lost jobs and have yet to find work again, put the stimulus money toward basic necessities and seek out rent or utility assistance, said Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University.

Kalkowski offered some basic tips, like creating an emergency savings fund or paying down credit card debt, especially any debt with high interest rates. If you're able, consider getting ahead by making rent or other recurring bill payments in advance.

"Things like that can bring you to a more solid financial footing or build a solid financial foundation," Kalkowski said. "We don't know what's going to happen, so we need to be prepared."