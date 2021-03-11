How should I spend my stimulus money? When will it land in my bank account?

Millions of Americans can expect to see direct payments in their bank accounts or mailboxes after Congress approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.
Many are still grappling with fewer hours at work or are struggling to find jobs again. Other people's finances have been largely unscathed by the pandemic.
So what's the best use of the stimulus money?
If you're one of the millions who have lost jobs and have yet to find work again, put the stimulus money toward basic necessities and seek out rent or utility assistance, said Julie Kalkowski, executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University.
Kalkowski offered some basic tips, like creating an emergency savings fund or paying down credit card debt, especially any debt with high interest rates. If you're able, consider getting ahead by making rent or other recurring bill payments in advance.
"Things like that can bring you to a more solid financial footing or build a solid financial foundation," Kalkowski said. "We don't know what's going to happen, so we need to be prepared."
But some Americans have been relatively untouched by the pandemic. Kalkowski said people who find themselves in that situation should still make sure they have emergency savings tucked away.
Other options include:
- Starting a retirement fund, especially if your employer offers a matching program.
- Supporting your favorite local restaurants.
- Donating to local organizations or a local utility assistance fund.
- Purchasing needed items for local homeless shelters and food banks.
- Having a friendly competition to see who can spread the most good with a set amount of money.
Kalkowski said she's heard of one couple who purchased a new refrigerator for a single mother whose fridge was broken. She also knows a friend who has been buying dinner once a week for a nurse. You could get creative with some of the extra funding, she said, like paying an extra $20 at the coffee shop for cars behind you.
"Some of us have been very lucky," Kalkowski said. "We've been unscathed through this pandemic. That would be a good thing to have people look at little ways to do good with funding."
For people who face uncertain financial futures, they should consider putting half or two-thirds of their stimulus money toward their future, Kalkowski said. That could look like an emergency savings fund or paying down debt. The rest could be spent at local businesses or donated to a good cause.
Zhigang Feng, an associate professor of economics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said to consider splitting up the sum. Treat one portion like it's a voucher that has to be used in restaurants or grocery stores.
Feng said people should spend the money wisely. He would recommend spending on something like a piece of fitness equipment or an educational experience to improve "human capital." That would be better, he said, than buying a video game or taking a risk on a stock investment.
When will the payments arrive?
President Joe Biden signed the bill on Thursday. He's said that the goal is for payments to be sent out starting this month.
The IRS and Treasury Department began issuing the last round of payments by both direct deposit and check in only a matter of days after the outlays became law in late December.
How much will they be?
The relief bill provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.
As part of latest stimulus, all dependents — regardless of age — qualify for up to an extra $1,400. As a result, college students age 23 or younger could qualify, as well as elderly parents living with an adult child.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
