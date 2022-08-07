Howard Hawks stepping down as Tenaska chairman, plans to remain active in Omaha

When the company that became Enron skipped town en route to its corporate meltdown, executive Howard Hawks decided to remain in Omaha and start something new.

After co-founding Tenaska Energy in 1987, Hawks helped build an $18 billion company that now ranks among the largest privately held corporations of any kind in the United States.

Now after 35 years of executive leadership at Tenaska, Hawks is preparing to step down as company chairman. His move is also leading to a reshuffling at the top of Tenaska.

Current CEO Jerry Crouse will transition into the role of chairman of the board, taking over at the end of the year. And Chris Leitner, currently president of a Tenaska group focused on strategy and acquisitions, will succeed Crouse as president and CEO.

Hawks, who recently turned 87, said the changes have been in the works as part of its long-term succession plan. He had previously stepped down as CEO in 2010.

Hawks said he plans to remain “actively engaged and involved” with the company as both a member of the board and chairman emeritus, helping guide the company’s overall direction and management.

“I have a major stake in this company, and I plan to continue tending to it,” he said. “I have worked with Jerry and Chris for many years, and we are aligned in our understanding of Tenaska’s mission, goals and strategy.”

In 1985, Omaha-based natural gas company InterNorth acquired a Texas-based power company, then moved its headquarters to Houston and became Enron. But Hawks and five other former InterNorth executives decided to stay in Omaha to start a new energy company.

In 1987, they launched Tenaska, with Hawks as chairman and CEO. Hawks’ team set out to use their combined experience and contacts in the private energy field.

Enron eventually collapsed under a corporate scandal that sent some of its executives to prison. But Tenaska thrived.

Over the past 35 years, it has developed expertise in power plant development and operation, including renewables; buying and selling electricity, natural gas and biofuels; finding, producing and delivering natural gas; and putting together billion-dollar energy deals.

The private energy company’s profile is relatively low in its home state. Since Nebraska’s power is provided by publicly owned utilities, most of Tenaska’s plants are elsewhere.

But Tenaska, which has 700 employees, currently ranks 53rd on Forbes’ list of America’s largest privately held companies. It’s also the nation’s No. 2 marketer of natural gas.

Hawks was selected as the first independent power representative on the board of the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and is a member of both the Omaha Business Hall of Fame and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame.

In addition to his leadership of Tenaska, Hawks served for 18 years on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents before deciding not to seek election to a fourth term two years ago.

A native of Bruning, Nebraska, Hawks said the leadership changes at Tenaska will also free up more time for philanthropic interests important to him and his wife, Rhonda. That includes ongoing efforts to raise $60 million for an outpatient mental health treatment facility in Omaha.

Hawks also has served on the boards of Creighton University, Joslyn Art Museum, the Omaha zoo, Boys & Girls Club of Omaha, the Greater Omaha Chamber, Methodist Hospital, Heritage Omaha, the Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha.

Crouse joined Tenaska in 1991. Prior to taking over as CEO, he served as chief financial officer.

“(Crouse) has played an integral role in driving growth and innovation in our business, and I look forward to his next chapter as chairman,” Hawks said.

Leitner joined Tenaska in 2003 as an executive responsible for investing capital and managing energy-related assets. Crouse said Leitner is an innovator who understands Tenaska’s history and culture.

“He is the right leader at the right time to help navigate our company through an increasingly complex and changing energy landscape,” Crouse said.