Huge 11-story college dorm designed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger draws criticism

According to the design concepts, construction on Munger Hall is projected to begin in April after state environmental reviews are completed. The hall is expected to open in fall 2025.

The hall’s massive size and unconventional design prompted architect Dennis McFadden to resign his position as a university architectural consultant once it became apparent that the university intended to proceed with Munger’s design.

In an Oct. 24 letter to the co-chairs of the UCSB Design Review Committee, McFadden criticized plans for not incorporating exterior windows in 94% of Munger Hall’s bedrooms. McFadden also criticized the hall’s projected population density, writing that at the equivalent of 221,000 students per square mile, the hall would qualify as the eighth-densest neighborhood in the world, just behind an area in the Bangladesh capital city of Dhaka.

McFadden also wrote that the hall won’t fit in well with UCSB’s coastal setting and identity.

“The basic concept of Munger Hall as a place for students to live is unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent and a human being,” he wrote. “I cannot give tacit approval to this project, something I believe I would be doing by continuing my role as a consulting architect to the DRC.”