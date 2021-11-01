Huge 11-story college dorm designed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger draws criticism

A planned college dormitory designed by Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has drawn controversy for its massive size and unconventional design.
The 11-story complex designed by Munger, 97, aims to dramatically increase student housing at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where housing is hard to come by. The building would be named Munger Hall after the billionaire businessman and Omaha native, who lives in California.
Plans call for Munger Hall to have 4,536 bedrooms with the same number of beds. The top level is designed to incorporate recreational amenities, including a landscaped courtyard, a gastropub, reading rooms and fitness centers. The ground floor will have two entrances and a laundry room, mail room, offices and study area, as well as room for surfboard storage.
The entire building would span almost 1.68 million square feet. While various news outlets have reported a cost estimate for the project, university spokeswoman Andrea Estrada told The World-Herald that the project doesn’t have a total projected budget at this time.
The Santa Barbara Independent reported that Munger, an amateur architect who has designed some of the buildings he has donated to in the past, contributed $200 million toward the project under the stipulation that his blueprints be followed exactly.
According to the design concepts, construction on Munger Hall is projected to begin in April after state environmental reviews are completed. The hall is expected to open in fall 2025.
The hall’s massive size and unconventional design prompted architect Dennis McFadden to resign his position as a university architectural consultant once it became apparent that the university intended to proceed with Munger’s design.
In an Oct. 24 letter to the co-chairs of the UCSB Design Review Committee, McFadden criticized plans for not incorporating exterior windows in 94% of Munger Hall’s bedrooms. McFadden also criticized the hall’s projected population density, writing that at the equivalent of 221,000 students per square mile, the hall would qualify as the eighth-densest neighborhood in the world, just behind an area in the Bangladesh capital city of Dhaka.
McFadden also wrote that the hall won’t fit in well with UCSB’s coastal setting and identity.
“The basic concept of Munger Hall as a place for students to live is unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent and a human being,” he wrote. “I cannot give tacit approval to this project, something I believe I would be doing by continuing my role as a consulting architect to the DRC.”
McFadden declined to comment further when reached by The World-Herald. Estrada thanked McFadden for his service as a university consultant, which lasted almost 15 years.
“We are grateful for Mr. McFadden's contributions and insights during his tenure as an advisory consultant,” Estrada wrote. “We believe that it is a valuable part of our process to consider multiple design perspectives, which is why we ask several external consultants to assist with our project reviews.”
According to a July press release from UCSB, the residence hall will increase the university’s housing capacity by 50%. That will help address a campus housing shortage so severe that, according to reporting by student newspaper the Daily Nexus, UCSB is partnering with local hotels this semester to temporarily house some students.
World-Herald efforts to reach Munger were unsuccessful.
But Munger has defended his design to others, telling the Washington Post that “this is not some crazy idea.”
Munger pointed to graduate residence halls that bear his name at Stanford University and the University of Michigan. According to the Post, the Michigan building, for which Munger contributed $110 million in 2013, also largely eschewed windows to increase density.
And he told MarketWatch that architectural critiques come with the territory. “It’s hard to get any two architects to ever agree about anything,” he said.
“I think the building will be a huge success,” Munger said. “If this building fails, it will be the first Munger building that fails.”