Huge water fountain along West Dodge Road to mark new office structure

When West Des Moines-based R&R Realty Group builds an office complex, the host community typically can count on a water feature as a centerpiece.

In Omaha, R&R decided to do something a bit different. At the new and emerging Fountain Ridge office park, a main fountain is being strategically placed closer to the West Dodge Road corridor.

Construction on the fountain has started and is to be done early next year. It will be about 16 feet high and 30 feet wide, said R&R's Mike Homa, and will stand out as an LED illuminated showpiece for motorists traveling along West Dodge near 192nd Street.

"Our goal is to create a dramatic statement along West Dodge that thousands of people can enjoy every day," Homa said.

The first of several office buildings planned for the Fountain Ridge office park, the Waterford, is well underway. R&R's Nebraska division will be moving into the structure next July, when it is to be completed. Talks with potential tenants are ongoing, Homa said.

