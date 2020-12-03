'Huge win' for Papillion as Midwest Laboratories will now call it home

A fast-growing Omaha company currently spread throughout 14 buildings, including a former roller skating rink, has landed a spacious new home that will put its 200-plus workers under one roof.
Midwest Laboratories, founded 45 years ago, has announced that it will move to the 27-acre Papillion campus that Infogroup evacuated earlier this year when COVID-19 hit.
Infogroup leaders opted to sell their tailor-made property and pivot to a mostly virtual operation.
The decision by Midwest Labs to take over the 176,000-square-foot facility southwest of Cornhusker Road and 72nd Street has Papillion officials thrilled.
Mayor David Black said he was worried initially that such a big corporate headquarters — rare in that it is the largest single-floor office building in the metro area — might sit empty for years.
“It’s just a huge win,” he said, to have a “solid, family-owned Nebraska-based business” come forward in that short amount of time.
For Midwest Labs, the consolidated location is hailed as an opportunity for greater efficiencies and quality control of tests it conducts on farm soil, plants, pet and human food, fuel and more.
No longer will employees have to run carts or tote materials between buildings clustered on three different blocks, said second-generation owner Brent Pohlman, who took the reins from father Kennard Pohlman. The younger Pohlman said he took his dad to tour the facility this week, and his dad was amazed.
“He said, ‘I’ve never seen a laboratory this big in my life.’ I think he was a little overwhelmed by the whole thing.”
Substantial construction is ahead to transform the sprawling complex with numerous meeting areas and 1,100 outdoor parking stalls into a functional lab. But chief executive Pohlman described it as the perfect place for continued growth of the company whose head count jumped by 100% in the past two years.
Business bumped up despite the pandemic, in part because of a contract with Costco’s new chicken plant in Fremont, Pohlman said. He said, for instance, that hand sanitizer demand led to an uptick in alcohol testing, and more at-home dining increased food testing.
Indeed, he said, the company of 208 full-time employees added another work shift and nearly 100 seasonal, temporary workers to handle the boom.
“We are busting at the seams.”
Unlike many employers contemplating heavier reliance on virtual operations when the pandemic clears, Pohlman said Midwest Labs wants to unite its workforce.
“After all that we have been through during this pandemic, working remotely, and limiting exposure of employees by reducing our contact across campus, the goal is to bring everyone back together as one family on one campus,” he said.
This is the company’s second move since launching in 1975 in three rooms of a building at 120th Street and West Center Road. Five years later, Midwest Labs moved to its current headquarters, 13611 B St. Over the following four decades, the company bought up multiple properties in a three-block radius, most recently the SkateDaze building and Steamfitters & Plumbers hall, said Kayla Simms, director of sales and client relations.
Collectively, the campus structures provide testing and analysis for agriculture, pet food, human food and beverages, fuel and environmental industries.
With continued growth expected — Pohlman foresees hiring up to 100 more full-timers within five years — the company studied various on-site renovations including building a tunnel system. The cost was too high, Pohlman said.
He said the one-story configuration of the facility at 1020 East 1st St. in Papillion’s Business and Technology Park is ideal for lab processing.
The property was on the market for $8.8 million, though Pohlman declined to reveal the price paid. He said the company continues to receive tax breaks awarded years ago through the Nebraska Advantage Act but did not seek additional local incentives.
Midwest Labs currently is seeking an architect and evaluating how best to use the space. Construction and renovation are to take place over the next few years with transition to be complete by 2025. Pohlman said there would be no disruption of services in the meantime.
Papillion’s mayor said the suburban city’s newest corporate resident should benefit ongoing efforts to redevelop its downtown. He said that having a couple of hundred employees less than a mile away is a plus for restaurants, shops and civic activities.
“They’re a very highly respected Nebraska business,” Black said. “Proud to have them.”
Pohlman said the company’s growth trajectory could mean a 24/7 operation in the future. Simms said the company typically brings on 400 new clients a month.
“We’re really focusing on growth, on building and sustaining what we can do,” Pohlman said. “We’re in an exciting time.”
