'Huge win' for Papillion as Midwest Laboratories will now call it home

“He said, ‘I’ve never seen a laboratory this big in my life.’ I think he was a little overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

Substantial construction is ahead to transform the sprawling complex with numerous meeting areas and 1,100 outdoor parking stalls into a functional lab. But chief executive Pohlman described it as the perfect place for continued growth of the company whose head count jumped by 100% in the past two years.

Business bumped up despite the pandemic, in part because of a contract with Costco’s new chicken plant in Fremont, Pohlman said. He said, for instance, that hand sanitizer demand led to an uptick in alcohol testing, and more at-home dining increased food testing.

Indeed, he said, the company of 208 full-time employees added another work shift and nearly 100 seasonal, temporary workers to handle the boom.

“We are busting at the seams.”

Unlike many employers contemplating heavier reliance on virtual operations when the pandemic clears, Pohlman said Midwest Labs wants to unite its workforce.