Hy-Vee subsidiary to open wine and spirits store in Omaha

A new wine and spirits store will open in Omaha next week.

Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a Hy-Vee subsidiary that was founded last year, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 12977 West Center Road. Once the store opens, its business hours will range from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The store will be the fourth location to open, joining outlets in Lincoln, Papillion and West Des Moines, Iowa.

According to a press release, the 21,000-square-foot store will feature a large selection of wine and spirits as well as beer and will have free daily tasting events. The store also will feature a walk-in humidor with a wide selection of cigars.

Additionally, the store will sell specialty grocery items including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers as well as sodas and seltzers. High-end barware and related accessories also will be sold.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.