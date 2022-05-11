Hy-Vee subsidiary to open wine and spirits store in Omaha

A new wine and spirits store will open in Omaha next week.
Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, a Hy-Vee subsidiary that was founded last year, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 12977 West Center Road. Once the store opens, its business hours will range from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The store will be the fourth location to open, joining outlets in Lincoln, Papillion and West Des Moines, Iowa.
According to a press release, the 21,000-square-foot store will feature a large selection of wine and spirits as well as beer and will have free daily tasting events. The store also will feature a walk-in humidor with a wide selection of cigars.
Additionally, the store will sell specialty grocery items including cheese, charcuterie, chips and crackers as well as sodas and seltzers. High-end barware and related accessories also will be sold.
